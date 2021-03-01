Log in
Southern Gold Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Simon Mitchell - Managing Director will be presenting on March 4th at 04:00PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Southern Gold
Simon Mitchell
+61 8368 8888
info@southerngold.com.au
www.southerngold.com.au


© Newsfilecorp 2021
