Southern Gold : South Korean Operations Update

• Dokcheon Project: Maiden diamond drill program commenced

• Aphae Project: Drone magnetic survey commenced

• First orientation soil sampling commenced across mineralised structures at Weolyu, Deokon, Daeam Valley, Dokcheon and Janghwal Projects

• Weolyu Project: Two diamond drill holes completed, assays pending

• Janghwal Project: Peak assay of 8.04g/t gold returned from underground rock chip sampling in the recently discovered mine adit

• Deokon Project: Rock chip sampling being completed to the north of the 'Thorn' Zone, where further outcropping veins have been located

• Geum Mar Project:: Reconnaissance rock chip sampling commenced

South Korean Operations Update