Southern Gold : South Korean Operations Update

• Dokcheon Project: Maiden diamond drill program commenced
• Aphae Project: Drone magnetic survey commenced
• First orientation soil sampling commenced across mineralised structures at Weolyu, Deokon, Daeam Valley, Dokcheon and Janghwal Projects
• Weolyu Project: Two diamond drill holes completed, assays pending
• Janghwal Project: Peak assay of 8.04g/t gold returned from underground rock chip sampling in the recently discovered mine adit
• Deokon Project: Rock chip sampling being completed to the north of the 'Thorn' Zone, where further outcropping veins have been located
• Geum Mar Project:: Reconnaissance rock chip sampling commenced
To read the complete announcement please download the pdf below:
South Korean Operations Update
Disclaimer
Southern Gold Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:42:01 UTC