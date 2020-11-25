Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.098 AUD   -2.00%
05:43pSOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Operations Update
PU
11/06SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - SAU Investor Webinar Briefing
AQ
09/13SOUTHERN GOLD : Update on BMV JV Interest Sale Process
PU
Southern Gold : South Korean Operations Update

11/25/2020 | 05:43pm EST
Dokcheon Project: Maiden diamond drill program commenced

Aphae Project: Drone magnetic survey commenced

• First orientation soil sampling commenced across mineralised structures at Weolyu, Deokon, Daeam Valley, Dokcheon and Janghwal Projects

Weolyu Project: Two diamond drill holes completed, assays pending

Janghwal Project: Peak assay of 8.04g/t gold returned from underground rock chip sampling in the recently discovered mine adit

Deokon Project: Rock chip sampling being completed to the north of the 'Thorn' Zone, where further outcropping veins have been located

Geum Mar Project:: Reconnaissance rock chip sampling commenced

To read the complete announcement please download the pdf below:

South Korean Operations Update

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:42:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,17 M -3,07 M -3,07 M
Net cash 2020 2,93 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 77,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
