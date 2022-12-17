Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:52 2022-12-14 pm EST
0.0250 AUD    0.00%
10:21aSouthern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023
AQ
10:21aSouthern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023
EQ
12/08Southern Gold Begins Rare Earths, Lithium Fieldwork in South Korea
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023

12/17/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Southern Gold Ltd
Southern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023

17.12.2022 / 16:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

17.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Southern Gold Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000SAU3
EQS News ID: 1515845

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515845  17.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
10:21aSouthern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023
AQ
10:21aSouthern Gold readies for gold, lithium and rare earth finds in 2023
EQ
12/08Southern Gold Begins Rare Earths, Lithium Fieldwork in South Korea
MT
12/07Southern Gold Limited Announces Commencement of Rare Earths and Lithium Fieldwork
CI
11/27Southern Gold Commences Geophysical Surveys At Goseong and Deokon Projects, South Korea
CI
11/16Southern Gold Limited - $2 Million Private Placement
AQ
11/16Southern Gold Raises $1.4 Million for Exploration in South Korea
MT
11/13Southern Gold Halts Securities Trading
MT
10/28Southern Gold Appoints Chair
MT
10/20Southern Gold Limited - Plans to expand exploration to Copper, Lithium & Rare Earths
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -11,5 M -7,71 M -7,71 M
Net cash 2022 4,51 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,67 M 4,46 M 4,46 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Smillie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Bamford Chairman
Bee Jay Kim Executive Director
David Michael McNeilly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-57.63%4
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION3.68%25 388
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED4.14%9 143
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-5.22%5 423
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC3.57%5 155
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.321.78%3 993