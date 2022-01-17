Southern Hemisphere Mining : 11m @ 1.54 g/t Gold From 12m At The Colina2 Gold Project

RC Drilling - 11m @ 1.54 g/t gold from 12m at the Colina2

Gold Project - Chile

Highlights

Results include 11m @ 1.54g/t gold and 11m @ 1.53g/t gold from 28m in drillhole 21CLRC013 from 12m depth as well as the previously announced 34m @ 1.39g/t gold in drillhole 21CLRC003 from 24m depth

All assay results have now been received from the 19 hole 2,793m RC powered drill program completed in Q3 2021

Colina 2 Gold Project (100%)

100% of the assay results have now been received from the 19 hole 2,793m RC program completed in Q3 2021.

Drilling included a result of 34m @ 1.39g/t gold from 24m depth in drillhole 21CLRC003 (ASX release 13 September 2021), 11m @ 1.54 from 12m depth in drillhole 21CLRC013 and 11m @ 1.53g/t gold from 28m in 21CLRC013.

Significant results from the Colina2 drilling are presented in Table 1.

A field visit was completed during December by the Exploration Manager which was useful in checking the position of the drillholes, overall geology of the project area and what is required for the next drilling program at Colina2.

Historical soil data shows the gold in soils has a correlation with bismuth and a soil sampling program for the northern part of the original Colina2 licence and targets in the new Colina2 licences are planned for Q1 2022.