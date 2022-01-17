Log in
Southern Hemisphere Mining : 11m @ 1.54 g/t Gold From 12m At The Colina2 Gold Project

01/17/2022 | 05:46pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

17 January 2022

RC Drilling - 11m @ 1.54 g/t gold from 12m at the Colina2

Gold Project - Chile

Highlights

  • All assay results have now been received from the 19 hole 2,793m RC powered drill program completed in Q3 2021
  • Results include 11m @ 1.54g/t gold and 11m @ 1.53g/t gold from 28m in drillhole 21CLRC013 from 12m depth as well as the previously announced 34m @ 1.39g/t gold in drillhole 21CLRC003 from 24m depth

Colina 2 Gold Project (100%)

  • 100% of the assay results have now been received from the 19 hole 2,793m RC program completed in Q3 2021.
  • Drilling included a result of 34m @ 1.39g/t gold from 24m depth in drillhole 21CLRC003 (ASX release 13 September 2021), 11m @ 1.54 from 12m depth in drillhole 21CLRC013 and 11m @ 1.53g/t gold from 28m in 21CLRC013.
  • Significant results from the Colina2 drilling are presented in Table 1.
  • A field visit was completed during December by the Exploration Manager which was useful in checking the position of the drillholes, overall geology of the project area and what is required for the next drilling program at Colina2.
  • Historical soil data shows the gold in soils has a correlation with bismuth and a soil sampling program for the northern part of the original Colina2 licence and targets in the new Colina2 licences are planned for Q1 2022.
  • Further work is also planned at the old Colo copper-gold mine at Colina 2 - see Figure 2 below.

ACN: 140 494 784

Suite 2, 20 Howard Street

Perth WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6144 0590 www.shmining.com.au

For personal use only

Drillhole ID

Type

From

To

Width

Gold

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

21CLRC001

RC

11

13

2

0.41

21CLRC002

RC

5

6

1

1.42

21CLRC003

0

15

15

0.49

Inc

0

2

2

2.27

RC

24

58

34

1.39

Inc

26

34

8

2.75

74

81

7

0.93

88

90

2

0.92

115

122

7

0.31

21CLRC013

RC

12

23

11

1.54

28

39

11

1.53

Table 1 Colina2 Significant results

  • NB: Results are calculated using a 0.2g/t cutoff for gold and a maximum of 3m internal waste and a minimum grade of final composite of 0.3g/t Au
  • Note there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is

uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Figure 1 Colina2 Drillhole Location Plan

ACN: 140 494 784

Suite 2, 20 Howard Street

Perth WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6144 0590

www.shmining.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 2. Diamond drill rig on site at Colina2

ACN: 140 494 784

Suite 2, 20 Howard Street

Perth WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6144 0590 www.shmining.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 3. Historic Colo Copper-Gold Mine at Colina2 with visible malachite

ACN: 140 494 784

Suite 2, 20 Howard Street

Perth WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6144 0590

www.shmining.com.au

For personal use only

Fig 4. Colina2 Concession. The Colo Copper Mine (historic) and Colina2 Gold Project shown and drill hole locations

Approved by the Board of Directors

CONTACTS:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.shmining.com.auor contact the company :

Luke Abbott - Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 8 6144 0590

Email: cosec@shmining.com.au

ACN: 140 494 784

Suite 2, 20 Howard Street

Perth WA 6000

Ph: +61 8 6144 0590 www.shmining.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
