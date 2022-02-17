Southern Hemisphere Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED

ABN 17 140 494 784

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Mark Stowell Date of last notice 3 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (Director related Company) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant ASCOT PARK ENTERPRISES PTY LTD interest. (Director related company) Date of change 16/02/2022 No. of securities held prior to change 9,856,886 Ordinary fully paid shares 4,000,000 Options (unlisted) Class Ordinary fully paid shares Listed Options SUHO Number acquired 3,654,914 Ordinary fully paid shares 1,827,457 Listed Options SUHO Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 13,511,800 Ordinary fully paid shares 1,827,457 Listed options SUHO - 4,000,000 Options (unlisted)

