Southern Hemisphere Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED
ABN 17 140 494 784
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Mark Stowell
Date of last notice
3 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
(Director related Company)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
ASCOT PARK ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
interest.
(Director related company)
Date of change
16/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change
9,856,886 Ordinary fully paid shares
4,000,000 Options (unlisted)
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Listed Options SUHO
Number acquired
3,654,914 Ordinary fully paid shares
1,827,457 Listed Options SUHO
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
13,511,800 Ordinary fully paid shares
1,827,457 Listed options SUHO -
4,000,000 Options
(unlisted)
Nature of change
Entitlement and shortfall Shares and
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
options via the 1:5 renounceable Rights
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
issue announced on 18 January 2022
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
no
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED
ABN 17 140 494 784
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MR RICHARD ALEXANDER CALDWELL
Date of last notice
3 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
16/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change
6,000,000 Ordinary Fully paid shares
1,000,000 Options (unlisted)
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Listed Options SUHO
Number acquired
3,333,333 Ordinary Fully paid shares
1,666,666 Options (Listed) SUHO
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
9,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid shares
1,666,666 Options (listed) SUHO - 1,000,000 options
(unlisted)
Nature of change
Entitlement and shortfall Shares and
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
options via the 1:5 renounceable Rights
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
issue announced on 18 January 2022
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
no
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited
ABN 17 140 494 784
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr David Frances
Date of last notice
3 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
PUISSANCE HOLDINGS P/L
(including registered holder)
SUPER FUND A/C>
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
PUISSANCE HOLDINGS PTY LTD <>
interest.
GIRO A/C>
Date of change
16/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1,000,000 options (unlisted)
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Listed Options SUHO
Number acquired
833,333 Ordinary fully paid shares
416,666 Listed options SUHO
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
833,333 Ordinary fully paid shares
1,000,000 Options (unlisted) - 416,666 Listed Options
SUHO
