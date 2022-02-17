Log in
    SUH   AU000000SUH8

SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED

(SUH)
Southern Hemisphere Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

02/17/2022
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED

ABN 17 140 494 784

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Mark Stowell

Date of last notice

3 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(Director related Company)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

ASCOT PARK ENTERPRISES PTY LTD

interest.

(Director related company)

Date of change

16/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change

9,856,886 Ordinary fully paid shares

4,000,000 Options (unlisted)

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Listed Options SUHO

Number acquired

3,654,914 Ordinary fully paid shares

1,827,457 Listed Options SUHO

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

13,511,800 Ordinary fully paid shares

1,827,457 Listed options SUHO - 4,000,000 Options

(unlisted)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Entitlement and shortfall Shares and

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

options via the 1:5 renounceable Rights

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

issue announced on 18 January 2022

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

no

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED

ABN 17 140 494 784

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MR RICHARD ALEXANDER CALDWELL

Date of last notice

3 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

16/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change

6,000,000 Ordinary Fully paid shares

1,000,000 Options (unlisted)

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Listed Options SUHO

Number acquired

3,333,333 Ordinary Fully paid shares

1,666,666 Options (Listed) SUHO

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

9,333,333 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

1,666,666 Options (listed) SUHO - 1,000,000 options

(unlisted)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Entitlement and shortfall Shares and

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

options via the 1:5 renounceable Rights

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

issue announced on 18 January 2022

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

no

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited

ABN 17 140 494 784

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr David Frances

Date of last notice

3 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

PUISSANCE HOLDINGS P/L

(including registered holder)

SUPER FUND A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

PUISSANCE HOLDINGS PTY LTD <>

interest.

GIRO A/C>

Date of change

16/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000 options (unlisted)

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Listed Options SUHO

Number acquired

833,333 Ordinary fully paid shares

416,666 Listed options SUHO

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

833,333 Ordinary fully paid shares

1,000,000 Options (unlisted) - 416,666 Listed Options

SUHO

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
