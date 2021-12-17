Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUH   AU000000SUH8

SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED

(SUH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Hemisphere Mining : Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST


Corporate governance statement

This Corporate Governance summary discloses the extent to which the Company will follow the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication 'Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th Edition)' (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however, the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons have been provided for not following them.

The Company's Corporate Governance Plan has been posted on the Company's website at www.shmining.com.au.

Principles And Recommendations

Comply

Explanation

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

Recommendation 1.1

Complying

The Company has adopted a Board Charter.

A listed entity should have and disclose a charter which:

The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board,

(a)

sets out the respective roles and responsibilities of the

requirements as to the Boards composition, the roles and

board, the chair and management; and

responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the

(b)

includes a description of those matters expressly

establishment, operation and management of Board Committees,

reserved to the board and those delegated to

Directors access to company records and information, details of the

management.

Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's

performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy.

A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the Company's

website.

Recommendation 1.2

Complying

(a) The Company has detailed guidelines for the appointment and

A listed entity should:

selection of the Board. The Company's Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing

a

Plan requires the Board to undertake appropriate checks before

person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate

appointing a person or putting forward to security holders a

for election, as a director; and

candidate for election as a director.

(b) provide security holders with all material information

(b) Material information relevant to any decision on whether, or not,

relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect

to elect or re-elect a Director will be provided to security holders

a director.

in the notice of meeting holding the resolution to elect or re-elect

the Director.

Recommendation 1.3

Complying

The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Board to

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

ensure that each Director and senior executive is a party to a written

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of that Director's

appointment.

or senior executive's appointment.

Recommendation 1.4

Complying

The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

the proper functioning of the board.

proper functioning of the Board.

Recommendation 1.5

Complying

(a) The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy.

A listed entity should:

(i) The Diversity Policy provides a framework for the Company

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

to achieve a list of 5 measurable objectives that encompass

board:

gender equality.

(i) to set measurable objectives for achieving gender

(ii) The Diversity Policy provides for the monitoring and

diversity; and

evaluation of the scope and currency of the Diversity Policy.

(ii) to assess annually both the objectives and the

The company is responsible for implementing, monitoring

entity's progress in achieving them;

and reporting on the measurable objectives.

(b) disclose that policy or a summary or it; and

(b) The Diversity Policy is outlined in the Corporate Governance Plan

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:

which is available on the company website.

(c)

(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender

(i) The measurable objectives set by the Board will be

diversity set by the board in accordance with the

entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

included in the annual key performance indicators for the

CEO, MD and senior executives. In addition, the Board will

achieving them; and

(ii) either:

review progress against the objectives in its annual

performance assessment.

(A) the respective proportions of men and women

(ii) The Company has no employees and utilises external

on the board, in senior executive positions and

consultants and contractors as and when required.

across the whole organisation (including how

(iii) The Board will review this position on an annual basis and

the entity has defined "senior executive" for

these purposes); or

will implement measurable objectives as and when they

(B) the entity's "Gender Equality Indicators",

as

deem the Company to require them.

defined in the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012.

1 Southern Hemisphere Mining

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Principles And Recommendations

Comply

Explanation



Recommendation 1.6

A listed entity should:

  1. have and disclose a process for periodically evaluatingthe performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and
  2. disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether aperformance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.

Part-

(a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of the

Complying

Board and individual directors on an annual basis. It may do so

with the aid of an independent advisor. The process for this can

be found in Schedule E of the Company's Corporate Governance

Plan which is available on the Company's website.

(b) The Company's Performance Evaluation Policy requires the

Board to disclosure whether or not performance evaluations were

conducted during the relevant reporting period.

Due to the size of the Board and the nature of the business, it has

not been deemed necessary to institute a formal documented

performance review program of individuals. However, the

Chairman intends to conduct formal reviews each financial year

whereby the performance of the Board as a whole and the

individual contributions of each director are disclosed. The Board

considers that at this stage of the Company's development an

informal process is appropriate.

The review will assist to indicate whether the Board's

performance is appropriate and efficient with respect to the Board

Charter.

The Board regularly reviews its skill base and whether it remains

appropriate for the Company's operational, legal and financial

requirements.



Recommendation 1.7

Complying

(a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of senior

executives. The Board is to arrange an annual performance

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

evaluation of the senior executives.

the performance of its senior executives; and

(b) The Company's Performance Evaluation Policy requires the

(b) disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether a

Board to conduct annual performance of the senior executives.

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

The Policy requires the Board to disclose whether, or not,

reporting period in accordance with that process.

performance evaluations were conducted during the relevant

reporting period.

During the financial year an evaluation of performance of the

individuals was not formally carried out. However, a general

review of the individuals occurs on an on-going basis to ensure

that structures suitable to the Company's status as a listed entity

are in place.

Principle 2: Structure the board to add value



Recommendation 2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a nomination committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose thatfact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of the entity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

Part-

Complying

  1. Due to the size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently has no Nomination Committee. Pursuant to clause 4(h) of the
    Company's Board Charter, the full Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Nomination Committee under the written terms of reference for that committee.
    The duties of the Nomination Committee are outlined in Schedule E of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan available online.
    The Board devotes time at each board meeting to discuss board succession issues. All members of the Board are involved in the
    Company's nomination process, to the maximum extent permitted under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.
    The Board regularly updates the Company's board skills matrix (in accordance with recommendation 2.2) to assess the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of the entity.

2 Southern Hemisphere Mining

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT



Principles And Recommendations

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 2.2

Complying

Board Skills Matrix

Number of

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skill matrix

Directors that Meet

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board

the Skill

currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

Executive & Non- Executive experience

3

Industry experience & knowledge

3

Leadership

3

Corporate governance & risk management

3

Strategic thinking

3

Desired behavioural competencies

3

Geographic experience

3

Capital Markets experience

3

Subject matter expertise:

- accounting

2

- capital management

3

- corporate financing

2

- industry taxation 1

0

- risk management

3

- legal

3

- IT expertise 2

0

(1) Skill gap noticed however an external taxation firm is employed

to maintain taxation requirements.

(2) Skill gap noticed however an external IT firm is employed on an

adhoc basis to maintain IT requirements.

Recommendation 2.3

Complying

(a) The Board Charter provides for the disclosure of the names of

A listed entity should disclose:

Directors considered by the Board to be independent. Due to the

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to

size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the

be independent directors;

Company's operations the Company currently has no

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

independent directors.

(b) The Board Charter requires Directors to disclose their interest,

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 of the ASX

Corporate

Governance

Principles

and

positions, associations and relationships and requires that the

Recommendation (4th Edition), but the board is of the

independence of Directors is regularly assessed by the Board in

opinion that it does not compromise the independence

light of the interests disclosed by Directors. Details of the

of the director, the nature of the interest, position,

Directors interests, positions associations and relationships are

association or relationship in question and an

provided in the Annual Reports and Company website.

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) The Board Charter provides for the determination of the Directors'

(c) the length of service of each director

terms and requires the length of service of each Director to be

disclosed. The length of service of each Director is provided in the

Directors Report on page 4-5 of the 2021 Annual Report.

Recommendation 2.4

Complying

The Board Charter requires that where practical the majority of the

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

Board will be independent. The entire board is made up of independent

independent directors.

Directors.

Recommendation 2.5

Complying

The Board Charter provides that where practical, the Chairman of the

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

Board will be a independent director. The Chairman of the board is

independent director and, in particular, should not be the

currently an independent director and not the same person as the CEO.

same person as the CEO of the entity.

Recommendation 2.6

Complying

The Board Charter states that a specific responsibility of the Board is to

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

procure appropriate professional development opportunities for

directors and providing appropriate professional development

Directors. The Board is responsible for the approval and review of

opportunities for continuing directors to develop and maintain

induction and continuing professional development programs and

the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as a

procedures for Directors to ensure that they can effectively discharge

director effectively.

their responsibilities.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

Recommendation 3.1

Complying

The Board Charter states and articulates the company values.

A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values.

Recommendation 3.2

Complying

(a) The Corporate Code of Conduct applies

to the Company's

A listed entity should:

directors, senior executives and employees.

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior

(b) The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct can be found on the

executives and employees; and

Company's website.

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

3

Southern Hemisphere Mining

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT



Principles And Recommendations

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 3.3

Complying

(a) The company has a disclosed whistle blower policy.

A listed entity should:

.

  1. have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and
  2. ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material incidents reported under that policy.

Recommendation 3.4

Complying

(a) The Company has disclosed its anti-bribery and corruption policy.

A listed entity should:

  1. have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruptionpolicy; and
  2. ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that policy.

Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in financial reporting

Recommendation 4.1

Part-

(b) Due to the

size and nature of the existing Board and

the

Complying

magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have an audit committee which:

has no separate Audit and Risk Committee. Pursuant to Clause

(i)

has at least three members, all of whom are

4(h) of the Company's Board Charter, the full Board carries out

the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Audit and Risk

non-executive directors and a majority of whom

Committee

under the written terms of reference for

that

are independent directors; and

committee.

(ii)

is chaired by an independent director, who is

The role and responsibilities of the Audit and Risk Committee are

not the chair of the board,

outlined in Annexure B of the Company's Corporate Governance

and disclose:

Plan available online on the Company's website.

(iii)

the charter of the committee;

The Board devote time at annual board meetings to fulfilling the

(iv)

the relevant qualifications and experience of

roles and

responsibilities

associated with maintaining

the

the members of the committee; and

Company's

internal audit

function and arrangements

with

(v)

in relation to each reporting period, the number

external auditors. All members of the Board are involved in the

of times the committee met throughout the

Company's audit function to ensure the proper maintenance of

period and the individual attendances of the

the entity and the integrity of all financial reporting.

members at those meetings; or

  1. if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that factand the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its financial reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner.

Recommendation 4.2

Complying

The Company's Corporate Governance Plan states that a duty and

The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the

responsibility of the Board is to ensure that before approving the entity's

entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive

financial statements for a financial period, the CEO and CFO have

from its CEO and CFO a declaration that the financial records

declared that in their opinion the financial records of the entity have

of the entity have been properly maintained and that the

been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with

financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting

the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of

standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position

the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion

and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been

has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management

formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management

and internal control which is operating effectively.

and internal control which is operating effectively.

Recommendation 4.3

Complying

The Company's Corporate Governance Plan provides that all reports

A listed entity should disclose its process to verify the integrity

are produced by the Chief Financial Officer then reviewed for accuracy

of any periodic corporate report it releases to the market that

and verified for integrity by the Board and the Company Secretary prior

is not audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

to release.

Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure

Recommendation 5.1

Complying

(a) The Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy details the

A listed entity should:

Company's disclosure requirements as required by the ASX

(a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous

Listing Rules and other relevant legislation.

disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and

(b) The Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy is detailed in

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

Schedule C of the Corporate Governance Plan available on the

Company website.

Recommendation 5.2

Complying

(a) The company has disclosed this in the within its continuous

A listed entity should ensure that its board receives copies

disclosure policy.

of all material market announcements promptly after they

have been made

4 Southern Hemisphere Mining

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT



Principles And Recommendations

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 5.3

Complying

(a) The company has disclosed this in the within its continuous

A listed entity that gives a new and substantive investor

disclosure policy.

or analyst presentation should release a copy of the

presentation materials on the ASX Market

Announcements Platform ahead of the presentation.

Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders

Recommendation 6.1

Complying

Information about the Company and its governance is available in the

A listed entity should provide information about itself and its

Corporate Governance Plan which can be found on the Company's

governance to investors via its website.

website.

Recommendation 6.2

Complying

The Company has adopted a Shareholder Communications Strategy

A listed entity should design and implement an investor

which aims to promote and facilitate effective two-way communication

relations program to facilitate effective two-way

with investors. The Shareholder Communications Strategy outlines a

communication with investors.

range of ways in which information is communicated to shareholders.

Recommendation 6.3

Complying

The Shareholder Communication Strategy states that as a part of the

A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it

Company's developing investor relations program, Shareholders can

has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at

register with the Company Secretary to receive email notifications of

meetings of security holders.

when an announcement is made by the Company to the ASX, including

the release of the Annual Report, half yearly reports and quarterly

reports. Links are made available to the Company's website on which

all information provided to the ASX is immediately posted.

Shareholders are encouraged to participate at all EGMs and AGMs of

the Company. Upon the despatch of any notice of meeting to

Shareholders, the Company Secretary shall send out material with that

notice of meeting stating that all Shareholders are encouraged to

participate at the meeting.

Recommendation 6.4

Complying

The Company ensures that all resolutions are passed at a meeting of

A listed entity should ensure that all substantive

security holder's via a poll.

resolutions at a meeting of security holders are decided

by a poll rather than by a show of hands.

Recommendation 6.5

Complying

Security holders can register with the Company to receive email

A listed entity should give security holders the option to

notifications when an announcement is made by the Company to the

receive communications from, and send communications to,

ASX.

the entity and its security registry electronically.

Shareholders queries should be referred to the Company Secretary at

first instance.

Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk



Recommendation 7.1

The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a committee or committees to oversee risk, eachof which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a risk committee or committees thatsatisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the process it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework.

Part-

(b) Due to the size and nature of the existing Board and the

Complying

magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently

has no Audit and Risk Committee. Pursuant to Clause 4(h) of the

Company's Board Charter, the full Board currently carries out the

duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Audit and Risk

Committee under the written terms of reference for that

committee.

The role and responsibilities of the Audit and Risk Committee are

outlined in Annexure B of the Company's Corporate Governance

Plan available online on the Company's website.

The Board devote time at annual board meeting to fulfilling the

roles and responsibilities associated with overseeing risk and

maintaining the entity's risk management framework and

associated internal compliance and control procedures.

5 Southern Hemisphere Mining

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
