Southern Hemisphere Mining : Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

Corporate governance statement This Corporate Governance summary discloses the extent to which the Company will follow the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication 'Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th Edition)' (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however, the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons have been provided for not following them. The Company's Corporate Governance Plan has been posted on the Company's website at www.shmining.com.au. Principles And Recommendations Comply Explanation Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Recommendation 1.1 Complying The Company has adopted a Board Charter. A listed entity should have and disclose a charter which: The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board, (a) sets out the respective roles and responsibilities of the requirements as to the Boards composition, the roles and board, the chair and management; and responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the (b) includes a description of those matters expressly establishment, operation and management of Board Committees, reserved to the board and those delegated to Directors access to company records and information, details of the management. Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy. A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the Company's website. Recommendation 1.2 Complying (a) The Company has detailed guidelines for the appointment and A listed entity should: selection of the Board. The Company's Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a Plan requires the Board to undertake appropriate checks before person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate appointing a person or putting forward to security holders a for election, as a director; and candidate for election as a director. (b) provide security holders with all material information (b) Material information relevant to any decision on whether, or not, relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect to elect or re-elect a Director will be provided to security holders a director. in the notice of meeting holding the resolution to elect or re-elect the Director. Recommendation 1.3 Complying The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Board to A listed entity should have a written agreement with each ensure that each Director and senior executive is a party to a written director and senior executive setting out the terms of their agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of that Director's appointment. or senior executive's appointment. Recommendation 1.4 Complying The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the the proper functioning of the board. proper functioning of the Board. Recommendation 1.5 Complying (a) The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy. A listed entity should: (i) The Diversity Policy provides a framework for the Company (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the to achieve a list of 5 measurable objectives that encompass board: gender equality. (i) to set measurable objectives for achieving gender (ii) The Diversity Policy provides for the monitoring and diversity; and evaluation of the scope and currency of the Diversity Policy. (ii) to assess annually both the objectives and the The company is responsible for implementing, monitoring entity's progress in achieving them; and reporting on the measurable objectives. (b) disclose that policy or a summary or it; and (b) The Diversity Policy is outlined in the Corporate Governance Plan (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period: which is available on the company website. (c) (i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender (i) The measurable objectives set by the Board will be diversity set by the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards included in the annual key performance indicators for the CEO, MD and senior executives. In addition, the Board will achieving them; and (ii) either: review progress against the objectives in its annual performance assessment. (A) the respective proportions of men and women (ii) The Company has no employees and utilises external on the board, in senior executive positions and consultants and contractors as and when required. across the whole organisation (including how (iii) The Board will review this position on an annual basis and the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or will implement measurable objectives as and when they (B) the entity's "Gender Equality Indicators", as deem the Company to require them. defined in the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012. 1 Southern Hemisphere Mining CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Principles And Recommendations Comply Explanation use only Recommendation 1.6 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Part- (a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of the Complying Board and individual directors on an annual basis. It may do so with the aid of an independent advisor. The process for this can be found in Schedule E of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan which is available on the Company's website. (b) The Company's Performance Evaluation Policy requires the Board to disclosure whether or not performance evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting period. Due to the size of the Board and the nature of the business, it has not been deemed necessary to institute a formal documented performance review program of individuals. However, the Chairman intends to conduct formal reviews each financial year whereby the performance of the Board as a whole and the individual contributions of each director are disclosed. The Board considers that at this stage of the Company's development an informal process is appropriate. The review will assist to indicate whether the Board's performance is appropriate and efficient with respect to the Board Charter. The Board regularly reviews its skill base and whether it remains appropriate for the Company's operational, legal and financial requirements. personal Recommendation 1.7 Complying (a) The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance of senior executives. The Board is to arrange an annual performance A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating evaluation of the senior executives. the performance of its senior executives; and (b) The Company's Performance Evaluation Policy requires the (b) disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether a Board to conduct annual performance of the senior executives. performance evaluation was undertaken in the The Policy requires the Board to disclose whether, or not, reporting period in accordance with that process. performance evaluations were conducted during the relevant reporting period. During the financial year an evaluation of performance of the individuals was not formally carried out. However, a general review of the individuals occurs on an on-going basis to ensure that structures suitable to the Company's status as a listed entity are in place. Principle 2: Structure the board to add value For Recommendation 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of the entity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. Part- Complying Due to the size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently has no Nomination Committee. Pursuant to clause 4(h) of the

Company's Board Charter, the full Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Nomination Committee under the written terms of reference for that committee.

The duties of the Nomination Committee are outlined in Schedule E of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan available online.

The Board devotes time at each board meeting to discuss board succession issues. All members of the Board are involved in the

Company's nomination process, to the maximum extent permitted under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.

The Board regularly updates the Company's board skills matrix (in accordance with recommendation 2.2) to assess the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of the entity. 2 Southern Hemisphere Mining CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT For personal use only Principles And Recommendations Comply Explanation Recommendation 2.2 Complying Board Skills Matrix Number of A listed entity should have and disclose a board skill matrix Directors that Meet setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board the Skill currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. Executive & Non- Executive experience 3 Industry experience & knowledge 3 Leadership 3 Corporate governance & risk management 3 Strategic thinking 3 Desired behavioural competencies 3 Geographic experience 3 Capital Markets experience 3 Subject matter expertise: - accounting 2 - capital management 3 - corporate financing 2 - industry taxation 1 0 - risk management 3 - legal 3 - IT expertise 2 0 (1) Skill gap noticed however an external taxation firm is employed to maintain taxation requirements. (2) Skill gap noticed however an external IT firm is employed on an adhoc basis to maintain IT requirements. Recommendation 2.3 Complying (a) The Board Charter provides for the disclosure of the names of A listed entity should disclose: Directors considered by the Board to be independent. Due to the (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to size and nature of the existing Board and the magnitude of the be independent directors; Company's operations the Company currently has no (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or independent directors. (b) The Board Charter requires Directors to disclose their interest, relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 of the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and positions, associations and relationships and requires that the Recommendation (4th Edition), but the board is of the independence of Directors is regularly assessed by the Board in opinion that it does not compromise the independence light of the interests disclosed by Directors. Details of the of the director, the nature of the interest, position, Directors interests, positions associations and relationships are association or relationship in question and an provided in the Annual Reports and Company website. explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) The Board Charter provides for the determination of the Directors' (c) the length of service of each director terms and requires the length of service of each Director to be disclosed. The length of service of each Director is provided in the Directors Report on page 4-5 of the 2021 Annual Report. Recommendation 2.4 Complying The Board Charter requires that where practical the majority of the A majority of the board of a listed entity should be Board will be independent. The entire board is made up of independent independent directors. Directors. Recommendation 2.5 Complying The Board Charter provides that where practical, the Chairman of the The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an Board will be a independent director. The Chairman of the board is independent director and, in particular, should not be the currently an independent director and not the same person as the CEO. same person as the CEO of the entity. Recommendation 2.6 Complying The Board Charter states that a specific responsibility of the Board is to A listed entity should have a program for inducting new procure appropriate professional development opportunities for directors and providing appropriate professional development Directors. The Board is responsible for the approval and review of opportunities for continuing directors to develop and maintain induction and continuing professional development programs and the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as a procedures for Directors to ensure that they can effectively discharge director effectively. their responsibilities. Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly Recommendation 3.1 Complying The Board Charter states and articulates the company values. A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values. Recommendation 3.2 Complying (a) The Corporate Code of Conduct applies to the Company's A listed entity should: directors, senior executives and employees. (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior (b) The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct can be found on the executives and employees; and Company's website. (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. 3 Southern Hemisphere Mining CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT For personal use only Principles And Recommendations Comply Explanation Recommendation 3.3 Complying (a) The company has a disclosed whistle blower policy. A listed entity should: . have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material incidents reported under that policy. Recommendation 3.4 Complying (a) The Company has disclosed its anti-bribery and corruption policy. A listed entity should: have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruption policy; and ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that policy. Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in financial reporting Recommendation 4.1 Part- (b) Due to the size and nature of the existing Board and the Complying magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently The board of a listed entity should: (a) have an audit committee which: has no separate Audit and Risk Committee. Pursuant to Clause (i) has at least three members, all of whom are 4(h) of the Company's Board Charter, the full Board carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Audit and Risk non-executive directors and a majority of whom Committee under the written terms of reference for that are independent directors; and committee. (ii) is chaired by an independent director, who is The role and responsibilities of the Audit and Risk Committee are not the chair of the board, outlined in Annexure B of the Company's Corporate Governance and disclose: Plan available online on the Company's website. (iii) the charter of the committee; The Board devote time at annual board meetings to fulfilling the (iv) the relevant qualifications and experience of roles and responsibilities associated with maintaining the the members of the committee; and Company's internal audit function and arrangements with (v) in relation to each reporting period, the number external auditors. All members of the Board are involved in the of times the committee met throughout the Company's audit function to ensure the proper maintenance of period and the individual attendances of the the entity and the integrity of all financial reporting. members at those meetings; or if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its financial reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. Recommendation 4.2 Complying The Company's Corporate Governance Plan states that a duty and The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the responsibility of the Board is to ensure that before approving the entity's entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive financial statements for a financial period, the CEO and CFO have from its CEO and CFO a declaration that the financial records declared that in their opinion the financial records of the entity have of the entity have been properly maintained and that the been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. and internal control which is operating effectively. Recommendation 4.3 Complying The Company's Corporate Governance Plan provides that all reports A listed entity should disclose its process to verify the integrity are produced by the Chief Financial Officer then reviewed for accuracy of any periodic corporate report it releases to the market that and verified for integrity by the Board and the Company Secretary prior is not audited or reviewed by an external auditor. to release. Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure Recommendation 5.1 Complying (a) The Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy details the A listed entity should: Company's disclosure requirements as required by the ASX (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous Listing Rules and other relevant legislation. disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and (b) The Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy is detailed in (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. Schedule C of the Corporate Governance Plan available on the Company website. Recommendation 5.2 Complying (a) The company has disclosed this in the within its continuous A listed entity should ensure that its board receives copies disclosure policy. of all material market announcements promptly after they have been made 4 Southern Hemisphere Mining CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT personal use only Principles And Recommendations Comply Explanation Recommendation 5.3 Complying (a) The company has disclosed this in the within its continuous A listed entity that gives a new and substantive investor disclosure policy. or analyst presentation should release a copy of the presentation materials on the ASX Market Announcements Platform ahead of the presentation. Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders Recommendation 6.1 Complying Information about the Company and its governance is available in the A listed entity should provide information about itself and its Corporate Governance Plan which can be found on the Company's governance to investors via its website. website. Recommendation 6.2 Complying The Company has adopted a Shareholder Communications Strategy A listed entity should design and implement an investor which aims to promote and facilitate effective two-way communication relations program to facilitate effective two-way with investors. The Shareholder Communications Strategy outlines a communication with investors. range of ways in which information is communicated to shareholders. Recommendation 6.3 Complying The Shareholder Communication Strategy states that as a part of the A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it Company's developing investor relations program, Shareholders can has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at register with the Company Secretary to receive email notifications of meetings of security holders. when an announcement is made by the Company to the ASX, including the release of the Annual Report, half yearly reports and quarterly reports. Links are made available to the Company's website on which all information provided to the ASX is immediately posted. Shareholders are encouraged to participate at all EGMs and AGMs of the Company. Upon the despatch of any notice of meeting to Shareholders, the Company Secretary shall send out material with that notice of meeting stating that all Shareholders are encouraged to participate at the meeting. Recommendation 6.4 Complying The Company ensures that all resolutions are passed at a meeting of A listed entity should ensure that all substantive security holder's via a poll. resolutions at a meeting of security holders are decided by a poll rather than by a show of hands. Recommendation 6.5 Complying Security holders can register with the Company to receive email A listed entity should give security holders the option to notifications when an announcement is made by the Company to the receive communications from, and send communications to, ASX. the entity and its security registry electronically. Shareholders queries should be referred to the Company Secretary at first instance. Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk For Recommendation 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the process it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework. Part- (b) Due to the size and nature of the existing Board and the Complying magnitude of the Company's operations the Company currently has no Audit and Risk Committee. Pursuant to Clause 4(h) of the Company's Board Charter, the full Board currently carries out the duties that would ordinarily be assigned to the Audit and Risk Committee under the written terms of reference for that committee. The role and responsibilities of the Audit and Risk Committee are outlined in Annexure B of the Company's Corporate Governance Plan available online on the Company's website. The Board devote time at annual board meeting to fulfilling the roles and responsibilities associated with overseeing risk and maintaining the entity's risk management framework and associated internal compliance and control procedures. 5 Southern Hemisphere Mining CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

