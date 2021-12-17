Southern Hemisphere Mining : Corporate Governance Statement & Appendix 4G

This Corporate Governance summary discloses the extent to which the Company will follow the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication 'Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (4th Edition)' (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however, the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons have been provided for not following them.
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan has been posted on the Company's website at www.shmining.com.au.
Principles And Recommendations
Comply
Explanation
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
Complying
The Company has adopted a Board Charter.
A listed entity should have and disclose a charter which:
The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board,
(a)
sets out the respective roles and responsibilities of the
requirements as to the Boards composition, the roles and
board, the chair and management; and
responsibilities of the Chairman and Company Secretary, the
(b)
includes a description of those matters expressly
establishment, operation and management of Board Committees,
reserved to the board and those delegated to
Directors access to company records and information, details of the
management.
Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's
performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy.
A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available on the Company's
website.
Recommendation 1.2
Complying
(a) The Company has detailed guidelines for the appointment and
A listed entity should:
selection of the Board. The Company's Corporate Governance
(a)
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
|
Plan requires the Board to undertake appropriate checks before
|
person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate
appointing a person or putting forward to security holders a
|
for election, as a director; and
candidate for election as a director.
(b) provide security holders with all material information
(b) Material information relevant to any decision on whether, or not,
relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect
to elect or re-elect a Director will be provided to security holders
|
a director.
in the notice of meeting holding the resolution to elect or re-elect
|
the Director.
Recommendation 1.3
Complying
The Company's Corporate Governance Plan requires the Board to
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
ensure that each Director and senior executive is a party to a written
director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of that Director's
|
appointment.
or senior executive's appointment.
|
Recommendation 1.4
Complying
The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibility and accountability
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable
|
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with
directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the
|
the proper functioning of the board.
|
proper functioning of the Board.
|
Recommendation 1.5
Complying
(a) The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy.
A listed entity should:
(i) The Diversity Policy provides a framework for the Company
|
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
to achieve a list of 5 measurable objectives that encompass
|
board:
gender equality.
|
(i) to set measurable objectives for achieving gender
(ii) The Diversity Policy provides for the monitoring and
|
diversity; and
evaluation of the scope and currency of the Diversity Policy.
|
(ii) to assess annually both the objectives and the
The company is responsible for implementing, monitoring
|
entity's progress in achieving them;
and reporting on the measurable objectives.
|
(b) disclose that policy or a summary or it; and
(b) The Diversity Policy is outlined in the Corporate Governance Plan
|
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period:
which is available on the company website.
|
(c)
(i) the measurable objectives for achieving gender
(i) The measurable objectives set by the Board will be
|
diversity set by the board in accordance with the
entity's diversity policy and its progress towards
|
included in the annual key performance indicators for the
|
CEO, MD and senior executives. In addition, the Board will
|
achieving them; and
(ii) either:
review progress against the objectives in its annual
|
performance assessment.
|
(A) the respective proportions of men and women
(ii) The Company has no employees and utilises external
|
on the board, in senior executive positions and
consultants and contractors as and when required.
|
across the whole organisation (including how
(iii) The Board will review this position on an annual basis and
|
the entity has defined "senior executive" for
these purposes); or
will implement measurable objectives as and when they
|
(B) the entity's "Gender Equality Indicators",
as
deem the Company to require them.
|
