MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.    SOMC

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

(SOMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces 100% Stock Dividend

04/13/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
COLDWATER, Mich., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced today the declaration of a one hundred percent stock dividend payable on May 14, 2021 for shareholders of record April 26, 2021.

“The declaration of this stock dividend is the result of Southern Michigan’s strong financial condition and the optimistic outlook for the ongoing operation of the Company,” John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan, said. “The Board and management of Southern Michigan are especially appreciative of shareholder support over the past several years that have led to Southern’s growth in earnings and its increase in franchise value,” Castle added.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website, www.smb-t.com.


CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32,5 M - -
Net income 2020 7,39 M - -
Net cash 2020 43,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 77,7 M 77,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John H. Castle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kurt G. Miller President, Director & Chief Credit Officer
Danice L. Chartrand CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
H. Kenneth Cole Independent Director
Gary Hart Haberl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.0.00%78
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%177 923
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.11%76 032
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.18%62 179
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.03%61 354
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.41%51 122
