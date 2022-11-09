Advanced search
SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. - SMBC

11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: SMBC) with Citizens Bancshares Co., pursuant to which shareholders of Citizens may elect to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-smbc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,38x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 460 M 460 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 79,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 49,83 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Managers and Directors
Greg A. Steffens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew T. Funke President & Chief Administrative Officer
Lora Lee Daves Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Capps Chief Operating Officer
L. Douglas Bagby Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.-4.49%460
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 570
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%297 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.41%191 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.70%141 399