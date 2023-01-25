Southern Missouri Bancorp : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K
01/25/2023 | 03:32pm EST
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 24, 2023
SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On January 24, 2023, the Board of Directors of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") declared its 115th consecutive quarterly dividend on common stock since the inception of the Company. The dividend of $0.21 per common share will be payable on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023.
In other matters, the Company expects to release its preliminary operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on January 30, 2023, and expects to host a conference call to discuss the release on January 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling (toll free) 1-844-200-6205 in the United States and all other locations +1-929-526-1599. Participants should use participant access code 571325. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through February 5, 2023. The playback may be accessed in the United States by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and all other locations: +44-204-525-0658, and using the conference passcode 620575.
