  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMBC   US8433801060

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.

(SMBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:19 2023-01-25 pm EST
46.61 USD   +0.10%
03:32pSouthern Missouri Bancorp : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K
PU
03:22pSouthern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Missouri Bancorp : Emerging growth company ☐ - Form 8-K

01/25/2023 | 03:32pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)​ ​January 24, 2023​ ​​ ​​ ​

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Missouri

000-23406

43-1665523

(State or other

(Commission File No.)

(IRS Employer

jurisdiction of incorporation)

Identification Number)

2991 Oak Grove Road, Poplar Bluff, Missouri

63901

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (573) 778-1800

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

SMBC

The NASDAQStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as deﬁned in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised ﬁnancial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 24, 2023, the Board of Directors of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") declared its 115th consecutive quarterly dividend on common stock since the inception of the Company. The dividend of $0.21 per common share will be payable on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023.

In other matters, the Company expects to release its preliminary operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on January 30, 2023, and expects to host a conference call to discuss the release on January 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling (toll free) 1-844-200-6205 in the United States and all other locations +1-929-526-1599. Participants should use participant access code 571325. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through February 5, 2023. The playback may be accessed in the United States by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and all other locations: +44-204-525-0658, and using the conference passcode 620575.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.

Date: January 25, 2023

By:

/s/ Matthew T. Funke

Matthew T. Funke

President and Chief Administrative Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
