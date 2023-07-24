Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 36.22 million compared to USD 27.76 million a year ago. Net income was USD 15.56 million compared to USD 13.08 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.37 compared to USD 1.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.37 compared to USD 1.41 a year ago.

