Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. : Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offering

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) (the "Company") the parent company of Sonabank, today announced that it had completed its previously announced underwritten offering and sale of its $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.40% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, repaying indebtedness, providing capital to support the growth of Sonabank, and investments in Sonabank as regulatory capital.

Janney Montgomery Scott and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers and Stephens Inc. is acting as co-manager of the offering.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.1 billion in total assets, $2.5 billion in total loans and $2.2 billion in total deposits. Sonabank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

