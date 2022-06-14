Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Palladium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPD   AU0000220808

SOUTHERN PALLADIUM LIMITED

(SPD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:29 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.5650 AUD   -8.13%
06/14SOUTHERN PALLADIUM : Webinar Presentation
PU
06/09Australian Shares Fall to Four-Week Low Amid Weak Growth, High Inflation Worries
MT
06/09SOUTHERN PALLADIUM : Successfully Lists on the JSE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Palladium : Webinar Presentation

06/14/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
15 June 2022

15 June 2022

Webinar Presentation

Southern Palladium Limited (ASX:SPD) releases the attached Webinar Presentation.

As announced to the ASX on 10 June 2022, Southern Palladium will also be hosting an investor webinar at 2 PM AEST on Wednesday 15 June 2022.

For anyone wishing to attend the webinar, please register using the below link. Register via: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1943382827663990285

Authorised by the Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Odendaal

Managing Director

Southern Palladium

Phone: +27 82 557 6088

Email: johan.odendaal@southernpalladium.com

Media & investor relations inquiries: Sam Jacobs, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 423 755 909 Follow @SouthernPalladiumon Twitter

Follow Southern Palladiumon LinkedIn

Southern Palladium Limited

ACN 646 391 899

Level 1, 283 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

For personal use only

SOUTHERN PALLADIUM LIMITED

TH E BE N GW E N YAM A P GM P R O J E CT

S U CCE S S FU L CAP ITAL R AIS E AN D LIS TIN G -

1

Disclaimer

The following disclaimer applies to this investor presentation (Presentation). You should read this disclaimer carefully before reading or making any other use of this Presentation or any onlyinformation contained in this Presentation. By accepting this Presentation, you represent and warrant that you are entitled to receive this Presentation in accordance with the restrictions,

and agree to be bound by the limitations, contained within it. This presentation has been prepared by Southern Palladium Limited ACN 646 391 89 (Company).

Summary information

This Presentation contains summary information about the Company and its subsidiaries (Group) and their activities which is current only as at the date of this Presentation. The useinformation in this Presentation is of a general nature, and does not purport to be complete or comprise all of the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a

possible investment in the Company or that would be required in a prospectus or other disclosure document prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Not an offer

personalThis Presentation is not a prospectus or other disclosure document under the Corporations Act and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation

(i cluding an electronic copy) outside Australia may be restricted by law. If you come into possession of this Presentation, you should observe such restrictions and seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non-compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.

Not investment advice

The information contained in this Presentation is not financial product, investment, legal, taxation or other advice or any recommendation to acquire securities in the Company. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation. This Presentation does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of securities in the Company. This Presentation has been prepared without taking into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, you should make your own enquiries and investigations, and consider whether it is a suitable investment for you in light of your own investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs, having regard to the merits or risks involved.

ForInvestment risk

An investment in securities in the Company is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Group. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of its securities, nor does it guarantee any particular tax treatment. You should carefully consider the risks outlined in this Presentation before making an investment decision.

Past performance.

Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance.

2

Disclaimer (cont'd)

Future performance

onlyThis Presentation contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations about the Group's business and operations, and market conditions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as, "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target" and other similar expressions. Estimates of, indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change

usewithout notice, as are statements about market and industry trends which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any forward looking statements and the assumptions on which statements are based. Except as required by law or regulation, the Group disclaims all obligations to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Financial information

personalAll dollar values are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Third party information

Certain market and industry data used in connection with this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. Neither the Group nor its representatives have independently verified any such market or industry data provided by third parties or industry or general publications. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or adequacy.

Disclaimer

None of the Group's advisers, directors, officers, employees or agents have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, despatch or provision of this Presentation nor, except to the extent referred to in this Presentation, made or purported to make any statement in this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Group and its advisers expressly disclaim all liabilities and responsibility in respect of any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by any recipient as a result of the use or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from the

Forinformation in this Presentation, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence or otherwise, and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this Presentation.

Not for release or distribution in the United States of America

This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. This Presentation may not be distributed or released in the

United States. Securities in the Company have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (U.S. Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or

other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the securities in the Company may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly to, persons in the United States or persons who are

acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act (which the Company has no obligation to do so or procure)

or in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. state securities laws.

3

Bengwenyama project highlights

- u n lockin g su b sta n tia l va lu e

For personal use only

PGM POTENTIAL

LOCATION

GEOLOGY

FAVOURABLE SPLIT

COMMUNITY

TIMELINE

A large, shallow, advanced exploration / pre-development Platinum Group Metals (PGM) opportunity

In the heart of the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex which contains approx. 72% of the world's PGM resources. Adjacent to other Tier 1 PGM and chrome operations

Compelling geology hosting Merensky Reef outcrop, UG2 sub-crop

Inferred JORC (2012) Resource: 19Moz (3 PGE+Au) | Exploration target: Additional 15 to 34Moz (3 PGE + Au)

Prill split currently weighted to Palladium & Rhodium revenue (>80%)

A single local community strongly supportive of development

Two-year program aimed at delivering PFS for significant sized new mine followed by the submission of a Mining Right Application

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Palladium Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
