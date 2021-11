Introduction The Board of Directors of the Southern province Cement Company is pleased to invite the shareholders to participate and vote in the forty-eighth ordinary general assembly meeting, which is scheduled to be held, God willing, at exactly six thirty evening on Sunday 15/05/1443 AH - 19/12/2021 through modern technology means. This is within the support of preventive and precautionary efforts and measures by the competent and relevant health authorities to address the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19), and as an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.

City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting Main Center in Abha - Asir region

URL for the Meeting Location www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-12-19 Corresponding to 1443-05-15

Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30

Attendance Eligibility Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting as per Laws and Regulations

Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting Article (36) of the company's bylaw stipulates that "the ordinary general assembly meeting is not valid unless it is attended by shareholders representing at least half of the capital. Circumstances, the second meeting is valid regardless of the number of shares represented in it.

General Assembly Meeting Agenda First - Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the new term, starting from 01/01/2022. until the end of the term on 31/12/2024. The following are the names of the candidates, (whose CVs are attached) 1- Eng. Ahmed Ali Abdul Karim Al-Luhaidan - independent 2- Mr. Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al-Saghir - non-executive 3- Mr. Jaser bin Abdullah Aljaser - independent 4- Dr. Abdulhameed bin Saleh Al Khalifa - out of the board 5- Mr. Adeeb bin Muhammad Aba Nami - out of the board

E-Vote Shareholders registered in the Tadawulaty services will be able to vote remotely on the items of the assembly, starting from ten in the morning on Wednesday 11/05/1443 AH - 15/12/2021 until the end of the time of the assembly, and registration and voting in the Tadawulaty services will be available and free for all shareholders using the link Next: www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes

Method of Communication In the event of an inquiry, we hope to communicate during official working hours (from 8 am to 3 pm) with shareholder relations at: Phone 0172271500 ext. 157-144 Email sh@spcc.com.sa