Corporate Presentation, November 2021

November, 2021
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
www.southernsilverexploration.com
2
TSX-V: SSV
Investment Highlights
Focused on the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn project located in Durango, Mexico
One of the Largest and
Highest Grade Undeveloped
Silver Projects in the World
Indicated: 137Moz AgEq at 347g/t AgEq1
Inferred: 198M oz AgEq at 314g/t AgEq1
Well-establishedsilver mining district in Durango, Mexico near several major mining companies
Value-Creating Transactions
Acquisition of Electrum's 60% interest in the CLM Project for US$15M - Completed
100% ownership and control of the Project
$9M/$3M brokered/non-brokered financing completed with Red Cloud Securities, June/21
Company Catalysts
Resource update: Q4 2021; with the potential to increase the deposit size by 30% - Completed
Continued Metallurgical and Engineering
PEA: Q2 2022
Greenfields Exploration on two properties
1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 14 and in the SSV News Release, dated Oct 27th, 2021
www.southernsilverexploration.com
|
3
TSX-V: SSV
Recent Headlines
October 27, 2021
|
NR-18-21
"Southern Silver Announces Increase in the Mineral Resource at Cerro Las Mintas to
Indicated 137Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.1Mozs Ag, 358Mlbs Pb, and 895Mlbs Zn;
and
Inferred 198Mozs AgEq or 3.3Blbs ZnEq: 73.6Mozs Ag, 500Mlbs Pb, and 1,009Mlbs Zn "(1)
1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 14 and in the SSV News Release, dated Oct 27th, 2021
4
Capital Markets Profile
Capital Structure
Ticker
TSX-V:SSV
Share Price (Oct 27, 2021)
C$0.42
Current Shares Outstanding
290.9M
Options
17.7M
Warrants
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
375M
Market Capitalization (basic)
C$122.2M
Cash & Cash Equivalents
C$15.0M
Enterprise Value
C$135.0M
EV/Oz AgEq
C$0.40
Top Shareholders
Electrum Global Holdings
25%
Institutional (as of July 30 , 2020)
12%
Management & Directors
3.0%
Share Price Performance and Silver Price (3yrs)
www.southernsilverexploration.com
|
5
TSX-V: SSV
