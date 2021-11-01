Log in
    SSV   CA8438142033

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
Corporate Presentation, November 2021

11/01/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
November, 2021

SSV: TSX-V

SSVCL: SSEV

SSVFF: OTCQB

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.

Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.

Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

www.southernsilverexploration.com

2

TSX-V: SSV

Investment Highlights

Focused on the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn project located in Durango, Mexico

One of the Largest and

Highest Grade Undeveloped

Silver Projects in the World

  • Indicated: 137Moz AgEq at 347g/t AgEq1
  • Inferred: 198M oz AgEq at 314g/t AgEq1
  • Well-establishedsilver mining district in Durango, Mexico near several major mining companies

Value-Creating Transactions

  • Acquisition of Electrum's 60% interest in the CLM Project for US$15M - Completed
  • 100% ownership and control of the Project
  • $9M/$3M brokered/non-brokered financing completed with Red Cloud Securities, June/21

Company Catalysts

  • Resource update: Q4 2021; with the potential to increase the deposit size by 30% - Completed
  • Continued Metallurgical and Engineering
  • PEA: Q2 2022
  • Greenfields Exploration on two properties

1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 14 and in the SSV News Release, dated Oct 27th, 2021

www.southernsilverexploration.com

3

TSX-V: SSV

Recent Headlines

October 27, 2021

NR-18-21

"Southern Silver Announces Increase in the Mineral Resource at Cerro Las Mintas to

Indicated 137Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.1Mozs Ag, 358Mlbs Pb, and 895Mlbs Zn;

and

Inferred 198Mozs AgEq or 3.3Blbs ZnEq: 73.6Mozs Ag, 500Mlbs Pb, and 1,009Mlbs Zn "(1)

1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 14 and in the SSV News Release, dated Oct 27th, 2021

4

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Share Price and Volume (Last 18 Months)

Ticker

TSX-V:SSV

Share Price (Oct 27, 2021)

C$0.42

Current Shares Outstanding

290.9M

Options

17.7M

Warrants

66.4M

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

375M

Market Capitalization (basic)

C$122.2M

Cash & Cash Equivalents

C$15.0M

Enterprise Value

C$135.0M

EV/Oz AgEq

C$0.40

Top Shareholders

Electrum Global Holdings

25%

Institutional (as of July 30 , 2020)

12%

Management & Directors

3.0%

Share Price Performance and Silver Price (3yrs)

www.southernsilverexploration.com

5

TSX-V: SSV





Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
