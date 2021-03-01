Log in
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
Southern Silver Exploration Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration will be presenting on March 5th at 11:00am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Southern Silver Exploration
Jay Oness
6o4.8o8.9479
joness@mnxltd.com
www.southernsilverexploration.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,44 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net cash 2020 3,64 M 2,87 M 2,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 88,9 M 89,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,86 CAD
Last Close Price 0,50 CAD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence P. Page President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Henry Thatcher Chief Financial Officer
David Roger Scammell Independent Director
Donald R. Head Independent Director
Eugene D. Spiering Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.-3.85%89
BHP GROUP15.79%178 398
RIO TINTO PLC13.11%143 755
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.35%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.08%36 887
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.72%11 120
