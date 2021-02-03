Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Southern Silver Exploration Corp.    SSV   CA8438142033

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Silver Exploration : Corporate Presentation, February 2021

02/03/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February, 2021

SSV: TSX-V

SSVCL: SSEV

SSVFF: OTCQB

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.

Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.

Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

www.southernsilverexploration.com

2

TSX-V: SSV

Investment Highlights

Focused on the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn project located in Durango, Mexico

One of the Largest and

Highest Grade Undeveloped

Silver Projects in the World

  • Indicated: 134Moz AgEq at 375g/t AgEq1
  • Inferred: 138M oz AgEq at 334g/t AgEq1
  • Well-establishedsilver mining district in Durango, Mexico near several major mining companies

Transformative,

Near-term Resource Growth

Value-Creating Transaction

Opportunity

Acquisition of Electrum's 60%

10,000m drill program underway

interest in the CLM Project for

High-gradeInterceptsreturned in

US$15M in cash & share payments

initial drill results

Completed C$14.5M private

Plan to increase size of the deposit

placement

by 30%

  • Well-placedfor further success
  1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 15 and in the SSV News Release, dated May 9th, 2019
  2. The exploration target is conceptual in nature and relies on projections of mineralization that are beyond the standard CIM classification of mineral resources and should not be relied on as a mineral resource estimate

www.southernsilverexploration.com

3

TSX-V: SSV

Cerro Las Minitas

2020 Exploration Highlights

New High-grade Results Continue to Add Value to the Project

  • 6.7 metres averaging 625g/t Ag, 11.8% Pb and 7.5% Zn (1,454g/t AgEq; 30.0% ZnEq)

(November 12, 2020)

  • 10.4 metres averaging 172g/t Ag, 3.8% Pb and 3.7% Zn (520g/t AgEq; 10.7% ZnEq)

(December 10, 2020)

  • 28.5 metres averaging 1.41g/t Au and 36g/t Ag (201g/t AgEq)

(December 16, 2020)

  • 4.0m averaging 421g/t Ag, 0.45g/t Au, 5.5% Pb and 1.9% Zn (704g/t AgEq; 17.9% ZnEq)

(December 16, 2020)

Assays Pending

www.southernsilverexploration.com

4

TSX-V: SSV

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 20:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.
03:15pSOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Corporate Presentation, February 2021
PU
01/22SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Extends Oxide-Gold and Sulphide Zones at Cerro Las..
AQ
01/21Southern Silver Extends Oxide-Gold and Sulphide Zones at Cerro Las Minitas wi..
NE
2020Southern Silver Confirms New Gold Zone at Cerro Las Minitas with a 28.5 Metre..
NE
2020SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Continues to Identify High-grade Mineralization in..
AQ
2020Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Mineralization in the South ..
NE
2020SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Confirms High-Grade Mineralization in the South Sk..
AQ
2020SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Targets Resource Expansion as Drill Crews Mobilize..
AQ
2020Southern Silver Targets Resource Expansion as Drill Crews Mobilize to the Cer..
NE
2020SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION : Closes Transaction to Acquire 100% Interest in the..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,44 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2020 3,64 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 106 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,86 CAD
Last Close Price 0,47 CAD
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence P. Page President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Henry Thatcher Chief Financial Officer
David Roger Scammell Independent Director
Donald R. Head Independent Director
Eugene D. Spiering Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.-9.62%82
BHP GROUP4.01%159 448
RIO TINTO PLC2.71%127 919
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.19%45 178
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.70%35 365
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-1.40%10 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ