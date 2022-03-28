Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSV   CA8438142033

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Silver Exploration : Financial Statements, Q3 - Jan. 2022

03/28/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 3T5

Tel: 604-684-9384www.southernsilverexploration.com

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Index

Page

Notice of No Auditor Review

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7-17

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 and comparatives for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

Note

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

January 31,

January 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021

Expenses Administration Consulting

Exploration and evaluation Investor relations

Office and general Professional fees Regulatory fees and taxes Share-based payments Shareholders' communications Transfer agent

  • 7 $

15,000 $

15,000 $

45,000 $ 45,000

7

95,178

70,781

246,214 212,822

5 &7

1,099,527

1,175,169

3,681,145 2,031,095

7

132,471

145,559

328,772 530,580

7

12,597

6,753

35,865 29,822

7

51,764

60,826

193,568 192,746

29,963

7,611

61,886 36,607

8

63,616

16,952

2,246,032 3,894,671

2,538

1,400

18,255 12,168

2,210

15,150

26,511 31,356

1,504,864

1,515,201

6,883,248

7,016,867

Foreign exchange (gain) loss Other income

Share of loss in equity accounted investment Gain on revaluation of investment in associate

(6,684) (21,407)

(421,452)

172,017 (473,315)

-

(41,572) (14,032)

6 - - - 170,579

6.00

6 - - - (8,782,077)

(28,091)

(421,452)

130,445 (9,098,845)Net (Income) Loss and Comprehensive (Income) Loss for the Period

$

1,476,773 $

1,093,749 $

7,013,693 $ (2,081,978)

(Earnings) Loss per share - basic

$

0.01 $

0.00 $

0.02 $ (0.01)

(Earnings) Loss per share - diluted (0.01)Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

291,534,893

224,046,074

281,213,297 182,010,776

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 259,775,631

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

As at

NoteJanuary 31, 2022

April 30, 2021

Current Assets

Cash

Taxes and other receivables Prepaids

$

13,405,653 $ 7,759,447

28,258 24,230

233,909 41,784

13,667,820

7,825,461

Non-Current Assets

Reclamation bonds Mineral properties

5

135,420 33,823,677

- 33,494,489

33,959,097

33,494,489

$

47,626,917 $

41,319,950

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to related parties

Consideration payable

$

520,169 $ 520,889

7 6

49,253 61,275

-

4,913,600

569,422

5,495,764

Equity

Share capital

Share-based payments reserve Other reserve

8

82,357,709 66,408,385

9,523,137 7,225,459

Deficit

9,270 (44,832,621)

9,270 (37,818,928)

47,057,495

35,824,186

$

47,626,917 $

41,319,950

Approved on behalf of the Board

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Q.C.

"Gina Jones"

Gina Jones

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

Share Capital Number of Shares Amount

Share-based Payments Reserve

Warrants ReserveOther ReserveDeficitTotalBalance as at April 30, 2020

132,418,743 $ 43,171,344 $ 2,625,232 $

154,500 $

9,270 $ (37,643,730) $ 8,316,616

Issued

Private placements Exercise of warrants Exercise of options

Exercise of compensation options Asset acquisition

Finders' units

Share issue costs

Fair value of warrants exercised Fair value of warrants expired Fair value of options exercised

Fair value of compensation options exercised Fair value of compensation options expired Share-based payments

70,247,620 17,021,663 2,273,500 394,222 2,336,590 1,204,000 - - - - - - - -14,456,000 3,082,916

- -- -- -- 14,456,000 - 3,082,916

371,785 - - - - 371,785

84,374 - - - - 84,374

1,322,596

-- - - (90,500)

- - - - - - - - -

  • - 1,322,596

    782,600

    198,094

    -980,694

    (3,457,761)

    1,372,841

  • - (2,084,920)

212,174 -

297,574

138,900 -

  • - 3,894,671

(121,674)

(297,574)

(138,900)

(24,408)

(527)

- - - - -

- 527 - - 24,408 -- - - - - 3,894,671

Net income

-

-

-

-2,081,978

2,081,978

Balance as at January 31, 2021

225,896,338 $ 60,462,502 $ 7,507,755 $

64,000 $

9,270 $ (35,536,817) $ 32,506,710

Balance as at April 30, 2021

248,034,504 $ 66,408,385 $ 7,225,459 $

-$

9,270 $ (37,818,928) $ 35,824,186

Issued

Private placements Exercise of warrants Exercise of options

Exercise of compensation options Asset acquisition

Finders' units

Share issue costs

Fair value of warrants exercised Fair value of options exercised

Fair value of compensation options exercised Share-based payments

24,000,000 10,037,500 1,340,000 35,875 7,971,878 127,000 - - - - - -12,000,000 2,258,150

- -- -- -- 12,000,000 - 2,258,150

376,300 - - - - 376,300

7,175 - - - - 7,175

2,529,200

-

- - - - - - - -- - - - - - - -

  • - 2,529,200

    57,150

    9,576

    -66,726

    (1,631,671)

    395,090

  • - (1,236,581)

    306,893

    33,386

    12,741 - -

    (306,893)

    (33,386)

    (12,741)

    -

    -

    -- - -

    2,246,032 -

  • - 2,246,032

Net loss

(7,013,693)

(7,013,693)

Balance as at January 31, 2022

291,546,757 $ 82,357,709

9,523,137

-9,270

- (44,832,621)

47,057,495

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 18:50:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,20 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2021 7,76 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -459x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 78,1 M 77,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,34 CAD
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target 131%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence P. Page President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Henry Thatcher Chief Financial Officer
David Roger Scammell Independent Director
Eugene D. Spiering Independent Director
Nigel J. Bunting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.11.67%78
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.93%189 081
RIO TINTO PLC21.12%130 067
GLENCORE PLC34.95%87 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.93%63 713
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.06%45 012