Southern Silver Exploration : Financial Statements, Q3 - Jan. 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statementsof Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7-17
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 and comparatives for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Note
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2022 2021
2022 2021
ExpensesAdministration Consulting
Exploration and evaluation Investor relations
Office and general Professional fees Regulatory fees and taxes Share-based payments Shareholders' communications Transfer agent
7 $
15,000 $
15,000 $
45,000 $ 45,000
7
95,178
70,781
246,214 212,822
5 &7
1,099,527
1,175,169
3,681,145 2,031,095
7
132,471
145,559
328,772 530,580
7
12,597
6,753
35,865 29,822
7
51,764
60,826
193,568 192,746
29,963
7,611
61,886 36,607
8
63,616
16,952
2,246,032 3,894,671
2,538
1,400
18,255 12,168
2,210
15,150
26,511 31,356
1,504,864
1,515,201
6,883,248
7,016,867
Foreign exchange (gain) loss Other income
Share of loss in equity accounted investment Gain on revaluation of investment in associate
(6,684) (21,407)
(421,452)
172,017 (473,315)
-
(41,572) (14,032)
6 - - - 170,579
6.00
6 - - - (8,782,077)
(28,091)
(421,452)
130,445 (9,098,845)Net (Income) Loss and Comprehensive (Income) Loss for the Period
$
1,476,773 $
1,093,749 $
7,013,693 $ (2,081,978)
(Earnings) Loss per share - basic
$
0.01 $
0.00 $
0.02 $ (0.01)
(Earnings) Loss per share - diluted (0.01)Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
291,534,893
224,046,074
281,213,297 182,010,776
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 259,775,631
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
As at
NoteJanuary 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Current Assets
Cash
Taxes and other receivables Prepaids
$
13,405,653 $ 7,759,447
28,258 24,230
233,909 41,784
13,667,820
7,825,461
Non-Current Assets
Reclamation bonds Mineral properties
5
135,420 33,823,677
- 33,494,489
33,959,097
33,494,489
$
47,626,917 $
41,319,950
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to related parties
Consideration payable
$
520,169 $ 520,889
7 6
49,253 61,275
-
4,913,600
569,422
5,495,764
Equity
Share capital
Share-based payments reserve Other reserve
8
82,357,709 66,408,385
9,523,137 7,225,459
Deficit
9,270 (44,832,621)
9,270 (37,818,928)
47,057,495
35,824,186
$
47,626,917 $
41,319,950
Approved on behalf of the Board
"Lawrence Page"
Lawrence Page, Q.C.
"Gina Jones"
Gina Jones
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Share Capital Number of Shares Amount
Share-based Payments Reserve
Warrants ReserveOther ReserveDeficitTotalBalance as at April 30, 2020
132,418,743 $ 43,171,344 $ 2,625,232 $
154,500 $
9,270 $ (37,643,730) $ 8,316,616
Issued
Private placements Exercise of warrants Exercise of options
Exercise of compensation options Asset acquisition
Finders' units
Share issue costs
Fair value of warrants exercised Fair value of warrants expired Fair value of options exercised
Fair value of compensation options exercised Fair value of compensation options expired Share-based payments
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 18:50:38 UTC.