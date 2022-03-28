Southern Silver Exploration : MD&A, Q3-2022

1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street,

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022

Dated: March 28, 2022

A Introduction 2 B Qualified Person 2 C Foreign Exchange Information and Conversion Tables 2 D Summary of Mineral Properties 3 E Results of Operations 10 F Summary of Quarterly Results 11 G Related Party Transactions 11 H Financial Condition, Liquidity and Capital Resources 12 I Outstanding Equity and Convertible Securities 13 J Financial Instruments 14 K Events After the Reporting Period and Outlook 15 L Off-balance Sheet Arrangements 15 M Disclosure Controls and Procedures 15 N Risks and Uncertainties 16 O Proposed Transactions 18 P Forward-Looking Statements 18

A. Introduction

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operating results and financial condition of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (the "Company") is for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 and is dated March 28, 2022. This MD&A was prepared to conform to National Instrument ("NI") 51-102F1 and was approved by the Board of Directors prior to its release.

This analysis should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2022, and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021, and the accompanying notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("SSV"), the Santiago Stock Exchange, Venture ("SSVCL") and the OTCQX Best Market ("SSVFF").

The Company's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar and all dollar amounts included herein are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information relating to the Company is available at www.southernsilverexploration.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

B. Qualified Person Robert W. J. Macdonald, P. Geo., is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical information included in this MD&A and the supervision of work done in association with the exploration and development programs. Mr. Macdonald graduated with a B.Sc. degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a M.Sc. from the University of British Columbia. His work has focused on vein and intrusive-related gold systems and massive sulphide deposits.

D. Summary of Mineral Properties

The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties for enhancement of value and disposition pursuant to sales agreements or development by way of third-party option and/or joint venture agreements.

The Company is continuing to advance its core asset - Cerro Las Minitas - a silver-lead-zinc property located in Durango State, Mexico. The property is a large land position and lies within the prolific Faja de Plata (Belt of Silver) of north central Mexico.

The Company also continues to advance Oro, a gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc property located in New Mexico, USA, that features a classic porphyry zonation within the highly prospective Laramide Porphyry belt of the southern USA and the El Sol silver-lead-zinc claim which covers the northwest projection of the Blind and El Sol zones at the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Cerro Las Minitas - Durango, Mexico

The property is located about 70 kilometres to the northeast of the city of Durango in Durango State, Mexico, and is accessed easily by road. The property comprises twenty-five concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares in one of the most significant silver producing regions in the world.

Six separate mineral deposits have been identified. The Blind, the El Sol and the Las Victorias deposits form sets of sub-parallel, northwest-trending and steeply dipping mineralized zones on the west side of the intrusion which are traced for over 1,300 metres strike and up to 600 metres depth. A fourth deposit known as the Skarn Front, forms beneath the Blind, El Sol and Las Victorias deposits and is localized on the outer edge of the skarn alteration zone surrounding a Central Monzonite Intrusion and has been drilled along an approximate 1,100 metre strike length and to depths of up to 1,000 metres.

Similarly, the South Skarn Zone is localized on the outer edge of the skarn alteration zone surrounding the Central Monzonite Intrusion, but on the eastern side. The deposit forms a tabular, steeply east-dipping body that has a strike length of approximately 350m and has been drilled to a depth of 500m. The Bocona Zone consists of two separate sub-zones - the Bocona Skarn Zone and the Muralla Zone. The Bocona Skarn Zone is also localized on the outer edge of the skarn alteration zone surrounding the Central Monzonite Intrusion, but on the North side, wrapping around the Northeastern Margin. The upper part of the Muralla zone is strongly oxidized and is the basis of the quoted oxide resource.

D. Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Cerro Las Minitas - Durango, Mexico, continued

Mineralization occurs as massive-sulphide pipes, veins and replacements in sub-vertical structures that demonstrate good continuity between drill holes. Mineralization is open on-strike and at depth in a similar geological environment to that of major Mexican Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRDs) such as Santa Eulalia (45Mt of 310g/t Ag, 7.1% Zn and 8.2% Pb) and Skarn deposits such as San Martin (60Mt of 118g/t Ag, 0.9% Pb and 3.9% Zn).

On October 27, 2021, the Company released an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the project which, at a US$60/ cut-off, featured:

• Indicated Mineral Resources of 137 million ounces silver-equivalent or 2.3 billion pounds zinc-equivalent which includes a 1.2 million tonne increase to 12.3 million tonnes averaging 106g/t Silver, 0.1g/t Gold, 0.2% Copper, 1.3% Lead and 3.3% Zinc (347g/t AgEq; 8.4% ZnEq) equalling a US$130/t NSR value and containing: 42.1 million ounces of silver; 28 thousand ounces of gold; 44 million pounds of copper, 358 million pounds of lead; and 895 million pounds of zinc.

• Inferred Mineral resources of 198 million ounces silver-equivalent or 3.3 billion pounds zinc-equivalent which includes a 6.8 million tonne increase to 19.6 million tonnes averaging 117g/t Silver, 0.1g/t Gold, 0.2% Copper, 1.2% Lead and 2.3% Zinc (314g/t AgEq; 7.6% ZnEq) equalling a US$123/t NSR value and containing 73.6 million ounces of silver; 78 thousand ounces of gold; 98 million pounds of copper, 500 million pounds of lead; and 1,009 million pounds of zinc.

A small oxide resource was identified within the upper 100 metres of surface in the La Bocona zone. The 2021 oxide resources at a US$60/t cut-off are:

• An Indicated Mineral resource totalling 65,000 tonnes averaging 28g/t Ag and 2.2 g/t Au equalling a US$93/t NSR value, containing: 58,000 ounces of silver and 4,500 ounces of gold.

• An Inferred Mineral resource totalling 219,000 tonnes averaging 120g/t Ag and 0.8g/t Au equalling a US$88/t NSR value, containing: 844,000 ounces of silver and 5,600 ounces of gold.

The mineral resources at Cerro Las Minitas have systematically increased from the initial resource estimate in 2016. The new Mineral Resource Estimate significantly increases the size of the resource on a tonnage and silver-equivalency basis making it one of the largest and higher-grade undeveloped silver-based deposits in the world. The new Resource Estimate increases silver as a proportion of the contained metals and significantly increases the NSR value of the deposits. Since starting exploration on the project in 2011, the Company has completed, inclusive of the current drill program, 180 drill holes totaling over 81,000 metres.

Drilling continues with one drill targeting the east side of the Cerro and additional target on the property. Recent results from the North Felsite target located to the northwest extension of the La Bocona deposit returned:

• a 1.2 metre interval (0.8 metre est. TT.) averaging 760g/t Ag, 23.2% Pb and 17.4% Zn (2169g/t AgEq) within a 2.7 metre interval (1.9 metre est. TT.) averaging 599g/t Ag, 16.9% Pb and 10.2% Zn (1530g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-175; and

D. Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Cerro Las Minitas - Durango, Mexico, continued

• a 3.8 metre interval (3.0 metre est. TT.) averaging 354g/t Ag, 0.7g/t Au, 6.1% Pb and 2.6% Zn (713g/t AgEq) within a 14.8 metre interval (11.8 metre est. TT.) averaging 185g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au, 2.8% Pb and 1.0% Zn (336g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-177; and

• a 4.4 metre interval (3.2 metre est. TT.) averaging 379g/t Ag, 0.5% Cu, 1.7% Pb and 2.6% Zn (595g/t AgEq) within an 8.0 metre interval (5.7 metre est. TT.) averaging 234g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 2.0% Zn (384g/t AgEq) from drill hole 21CLM-181.

Metallurgical test work on representative composites from the Cerro Las Minitas mineral deposits was conducted by Blue Coast Research of Parksville, BC which visited the project in October 2017 to supervise the selection of samples for use in the study. Representative samples of the Blind - El Sol oxides and sulphides as well as the Skarn Front sulphides were collected from drill core and combined into three distinct composites to represent the three different styles of mineralization currently identified on the project. Test work included sample characterization and batch flotation tests. A limited cyanidation test program was conducted on the Blind - El Sol oxide composite. Sample characterization of the composites included head analyses, chemical characterization, modal mineralogy determinations (including microprobe work) and Bond Ball Work Index tests.

The batch test work generated high-grade lead and zinc concentrates from the Blind-El Sol deposits, but produced a diluted zinc concentrate from test work on the Skarn Front deposit. Further batch test work successfully optimized the flotation sequence, upgraded the zinc concentrate by removing the chalcopyrite and created a separate copper concentrate.

In mid-2019, the Company collected additional sample material from the Skarn Front zone including +200kg of sample for lock-cycle testing on a master composite and variability testing on seven additional smaller sub-sets of the Skarn Front mineralization.

The locked-cycle test work, as reported in January 2020, was based on the open circuit flowsheet established in the earlier batch test work. Owing to the lower copper content of the master composite, a larger scale batch cleaner test was conducted to establish the copper metallurgy. Results from the locked-cycle test were combined with the copper cleaner test work to create an overall metallurgical projection for the Skarn Front composite as follows:

• 83.6% Pb and 77.3% Ag into the lead concentrate assaying 65.1% Pb and 5,504g/t Ag respectively after three stages of cleaning; and

• 94.7% Zn and 8.0% Ag into the zinc concentrate assaying 54.0% Zn and 92g/t Ag respectively after three stages of cleaning; and

• 60.2% Cu and 6.5% Ag into the copper concentrate assaying 27.0% Cu and 1,255g/t Ag respectively after three stages of cleaning;

These latest test results complement previously reported recoveries from the Blind - El Sol sulphide composite which recovered:

• 82% Ag, 90% Pb and 4% Zn into a lead concentrate assaying 2,880ppm Ag, 68% Pb and 2% Zn; and

• 78% Zn into a zinc concentrate assaying 52% Zn.

5