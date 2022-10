Southern Silver Exploration : NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, Effective Date August 29, 2022

CERRO LAS MINITAS PROJECT

NI 43-101TECHNICAL REPORT - PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

DATE AND SIGNATURES PAGE

The effective date of this report is August 29, 2022. See Appendix A, of the NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Contributors and Professional Qualifications, for certificates of qualified persons. These certificates are considered the date and signature of this report in accordance with NI 43-101.