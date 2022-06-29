Southern Silver Exploration : is focused on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (TSX-V:SSV, OTCQX:SSVFF) said drilling has extended silver-polymetallic mineralization at its North Felsite and El Sol targets at the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) project, in Mexico, which is one of the world's largest undeveloped silver, lead, zinc resources.

The latest drilling at North Felsite tested the main silver-lead, zinc skarn and the strongly gold-enriched hanging wall zone and highlights included a 1.2 metre (m) intercept, averaging a bonanza 1,785 grams per ton (g/t) silver, 0.5 g/t gold, 1.4% copper, 3.1% lead and 5.9% zinc.

Drilling continues to extend the target to depth which can now be traced for up to 250m on strike and up to 425m below surface, said the firm.

"Drilling continues on this target including lateral and down-dip step-outs of this new lens of mineralization which will form the basis of further exploration on the property in 2022," it added.