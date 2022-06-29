Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSV   CA8438142033

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
  Report
News 
Summary

Southern Silver Exploration : is focused on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in Mexico

06/29/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Southern Silver Exploration Corp (TSX-V:SSV, OTCQX:SSVFF) said drilling has extended silver-polymetallic mineralization at its North Felsite and El Sol targets at the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) project, in Mexico, which is one of the world's largest undeveloped silver, lead, zinc resources.

The latest drilling at North Felsite tested the main silver-lead, zinc skarn and the strongly gold-enriched hanging wall zone and highlights included a 1.2 metre (m) intercept, averaging a bonanza 1,785 grams per ton (g/t) silver, 0.5 g/t gold, 1.4% copper, 3.1% lead and 5.9% zinc.

Drilling continues to extend the target to depth which can now be traced for up to 250m on strike and up to 425m below surface, said the firm.

"Drilling continues on this target including lateral and down-dip step-outs of this new lens of mineralization which will form the basis of further exploration on the property in 2022," it added.

Disclaimer

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
