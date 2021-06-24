Log in
    SSV   CA8438142033

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP.

(SSV)
Southern Silver Exploration : Corporate Presentation, June 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
June, 2021

SSV: TSX-V

SSVCL: SSEV

SSVFF: OTCQB

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.

Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.

Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

www.southernsilverexploration.com

2

TSX-V: SSV

Investment Highlights

Focused on the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn project located in Durango, Mexico

One of the Largest and

Highest Grade Undeveloped

Silver Projects in the World

  • Indicated: 134Moz AgEq at 375g/t AgEq1
  • Inferred: 138M oz AgEq at 334g/t AgEq1
  • Well-establishedsilver mining district in Durango, Mexico near several major mining companies

Value-Creating Transactions

  • Acquisition of Electrum's 60% interest in the CLM Project for US$15M in cash & share payments
  • 100% ownership and control of the Project
  • Currently completing $9M/$3M brokered/non-brokered financing with Red Cloud Securities

Near-term Resource Growth

Opportunity

  • 20,000m drill program near completion
  • High-gradeInterceptsreturned in initial drill results
  • Plan to increase size of the deposit by 30%
  • Resource update: Q4 2021
  • PEA: Q1 2022
  1. Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 15 and in the SSV News Release, dated May 9th, 2019
  2. The exploration target is conceptual in nature and relies on projections of mineralization that are beyond the standard CIM classification of mineral resources and should not be relied on as a mineral resource estimate

www.southernsilverexploration.com

3

TSX-V: SSV

Cerro Las Minitas

2020-21 Exploration Highlights

New High-grade Results Continue to Add Value to the Project

  • 6.7 metres averaging 625g/t Ag, 11.8% Pb and 7.5% Zn (1,298g/t AgEq; 30.0% ZnEq)

(November 12, 2020)

  • 10.4 metres averaging 172g/t Ag, 3.8% Pb and 3.7% Zn (458g/t AgEq; 10.7% ZnEq)

(December 10, 2020)

  • 4.0m averaging 421g/t Ag, 0.45g/t Au, 5.5% Pb and 1.9% Zn (704g/t AgEq; 17.9% ZnEq)

(December 16, 2020)

  • 30.9 metres averaging 0.87g/t Au and 24g/t Ag (201g/t AgEq) - oxide gold zone

(January 21, 2021)

  • 5.2 metres averaging 344g/t Ag, 0.6g/t Au. 5.7% Pb and 3.9% Zn (728g/t AgEq; 18.5% ZnEq);

(January 21, 2021)

  • 1.2 metres averaging 520g/t Ag, 0.34g/t Au, 10.6% Pb and 9.8% Zn (1,268g/t AgEq; 32.2% ZnEq);

(January 21, 2021)

  • 8.0 metres averaging 1,072g/t Ag, 0.6g/t Au, 18.8% Pb and 7.5% Zn (2,040g/t AgEq; 51.7% ZnEq);

(February, 9, 2021)

  • 6.3 metres averaging 134g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 2.3% Cu and 0.6% Zn (461g/t AgEq; 11.7% ZnEq);

(March, 29, 2021)

Assays Pending

www.southernsilverexploration.com

4

TSX-V: SSV

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Ticker

TSX-V:SSV

Share Price (June 22, 2021)

C$0.45

Current Shares Outstanding

278.6M

Options

17.4M1

Warrants

70.6M2

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

366.8M

Market Capitalization (basic)

C$125.3M

Cash & Cash Equivalents

C$19.3M

Future Share Payments to Electrum (due Sept. 15, 2021)

US$4.0M3

Enterprise Value (basic)

C$102M

Top Shareholders

Electrum Global Holdings

24%

Institutional (as of July 30 , 2020)

12%

Management & Directors

3.0%

  1. Includes 20.5M options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.37/share and a weighted average remaining term of 3.5 years
  2. Includes 74.5M warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.27/share and a weighted average remaining term of 2.3 years
  3. On each of March 15, 2021 and September 15, 2021, the Company must make payments of US$2.0M in cash and US$2.0M in shares to Electrum Global Holdings. The number of shares to be paid to Electrum Global Holdings to be based on the greater of the prior 20-day VWAP and the discounted market price

Note: as of January 29, 2021. Based on an exchange rate of C$1.32:US$1.00

Share Price and Volume (Last 12 Months)

Share Price Performance Since Announcing Transaction

521%

One of the top performing silver stocks since announcement

356%

of the Electrum transaction on June 22, 2020

281%

197%

188%

184%

155%

116%

113%

108%

94%

89%

87%

70%

60%

53%

53%

49%

48%

38%

34%

26%

22%

17%

16%

4%

Azure Monarca

Silver Tiger

Aftermath

SSV

AbraPlata

Stroud

Orex

Kingsgate

Silver Mines

Almaden

Dolly Varden

Prime

Aurcana

Kootenay

Bayhorse

Bear Creek

GR Silver

Silver One

Golden Minerals

Alexco

Integra

Viscount

Equus

SilverCrest

Silver Bull

www.southernsilverexploration.com

5

TSX-V: SSV

Disclaimer

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
