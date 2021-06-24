Southern Silver Exploration : Corporate Presentation, June 2021
June, 2021
SSV: TSX-V
SSVCL: SSEV
SSVFF: OTCQB
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
Robert Macdonald, MSc., PGeo. is the Vice President of Exploration for Southern Silver and is the Qualified Person responsible for the supervision and preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.
Investment Highlights
Focused on the Cerro Las Minitas (CLM) Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn project located in Durango, Mexico
One of the Largest and
Highest Grade Undeveloped
Silver Projects in the World
Indicated: 134Moz AgEq at 375g/t AgEq1
Inferred: 138M oz AgEq at 334g/t AgEq1
Well-establishedsilver mining district in Durango, Mexico near several major mining companies
Value-Creating Transactions
Acquisition of Electrum's 60% interest in the CLM Project for US$15M in cash & share payments
100% ownership and control of the Project
Currently completing $9M/$3M brokered/non-brokered financing with Red Cloud Securities
Near-term Resource Growth
Opportunity
20,000m drill program near completion
High-gradeInterceptsreturned in initial drill results
Plan to increase size of the deposit by 30%
Resource update: Q4 2021
PEA: Q1 2022
Parameters for the NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate are described on Slide 15 and in the SSV News Release, dated May 9th, 2019
The exploration target is conceptual in nature and relies on projections of mineralization that are beyond the standard CIM classification of mineral resources and should not be relied on as a mineral resource estimate
Cerro Las Minitas
2020-21 Exploration Highlights
New High-grade Results Continue to Add Value to the Project
6.3 metres averaging 134g/t Ag, 0.5g/t Au, 2.3% Cu and 0.6% Zn (461g/t AgEq; 11.7% ZnEq);
(March, 29, 2021)
Assays Pending
Capital Markets Profile
Capital Structure
Ticker
TSX-V:SSV
Share Price (June 22, 2021)
C$0.45
Current Shares Outstanding
278.6M
Options
17.4M1
Warrants
70.6M2
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
366.8M
Market Capitalization (basic)
C$125.3M
Cash & Cash Equivalents
C$19.3M
Future Share Payments to Electrum (due Sept. 15, 2021)
US$4.0M3
Enterprise Value (basic)
C$102M
Top Shareholders
Electrum Global Holdings
24%
Institutional (as of July 30 , 2020)
12%
Management & Directors
3.0%
Includes 20.5M options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.37/share and a weighted average remaining term of 3.5 years
Includes 74.5M warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.27/share and a weighted average remaining term of 2.3 years
On each of March 15, 2021 and September 15, 2021, the Company must make payments of US$2.0M in cash and US$2.0M in shares to Electrum Global Holdings. The number of shares to be paid to Electrum Global Holdings to be based on the greater of the prior 20-day VWAP and the discounted market price
Note: as of January 29, 2021. Based on an exchange rate of C$1.32:US$1.00
Share Price and Volume (Last 12 Months)
Share Price Performance Since Announcing Transaction
521%
One of the top performing silver stocks since announcement
356%
of the Electrum transaction on June 22, 2020
281%
197%
188%
184%
155%
116%
113%
108%
94%
89%
87%
70%
60%
53%
53%
49%
48%
38%
34%
26%
22%
17%
16%
4%
Azure Monarca
Silver Tiger
Aftermath
SSV
AbraPlata
Stroud
Orex
Kingsgate
Silver Mines
Almaden
Dolly Varden
Prime
Aurcana
Kootenay
Bayhorse
Bear Creek
GR Silver
Silver One
Golden Minerals
Alexco
Integra
Viscount
Equus
SilverCrest
Silver Bull
