Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on September 26, 2023, the shareholders resolved to:

Elect incumbent directors: Lawrence Page, K.C., D. Roger Scammell, Eugene Spiering, Nigel Bunting, Peter Cheesbrough, Gina Jones and Russell Ball.

Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of Southern Silver.

Approve the Company's 2023 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan.

Ratify and confirm the Company's shareholder rights plan containing the terms and conditions set forth in the shareholder rights plan agreement dated September 4, 2020 between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Rights Plan") for an additional three years (until the conclusion of the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders). The Rights Plan was adopted to ensure the fair treatment of all Southern Silver shareholders in the event of an unsolicited take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company. In the event that a take-over bid should occur, the Rights Plan provides a mechanism to ensure that shareholders have adequate time to properly evaluate and assess it without facing undue pressure or coercion. The Rights Plan also provides the board of directors with additional time to consider any take-over bid and, if applicable, to explore alternative transactions in order to maximize shareholder value. Accordingly, the Rights Plan is not designed to prevent take-over bids that treat the Company's shareholders fairly. A copy of the Rights Plan is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The following officers were reappointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Lawrence Page, K.C. as President, Robert Macdonald as Vice President, Exploration, Killian Ruby as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the identification of world-class mineral deposits in major jurisdictions, advancing them either directly or through joint-venture relationships. Our specific emphasis is on advancing the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver-lead-zinc deposits, to a production decision.

Southern has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our efforts in developing (recent robust PEA; update pending) the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for drilling programs are underway; both are located in southern New Mexico, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, K.C.

President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at https://www.southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at joness@mnxltd.com.

