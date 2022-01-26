Southern States Bancshares : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results





Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights





•Linked quarter loan growth was 36.3% annualized, or 40.9% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans





•Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.99%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 9.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 10.22%





•Core net income(1) of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 10.72%





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





ANNISTON, Ala., January 24, 2022 - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.4 million, or $0.43 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").





Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our execution on the strategies that have made Southern States a consistently high performing growth bank drove our strong 2021 performance. Our experienced bankers with deep ties to their attractive markets produced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of 28.8% for the year, punctuated by annualized growth of 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Importantly, our asset quality metrics improved in 2021, reflecting our disciplined growth philosophy. Our nonperforming loans were down from the prior year to just 0.16% of gross loans. We successfully completed our initial public offering while building a healthy loan pipeline to begin 2022, and we are well-positioned to further enhance our franchise and create long-term value for our shareholders."













Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.





Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 25.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.





Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.68%, compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.





Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decline in the cost of funds.





Noninterest Income





Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and a $189,000 net gain on securities.





Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 7.7% from $1.6 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the fourth quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by gains on the sales of SBA loans.





Noninterest Expense





Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million, an increase of 4.6% from $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to legal fees and net losses related to OREO properties.





Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $8.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, an increase in public company expenses, an increase in legal fees and the net OREO losses.





Loan Portfolio





Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The $104.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.





PPP loans outstanding were $9.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $20.3 million and $66.6 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $115.9 million, or 40.9% annualized, to $1.2 billion.





Deposits





Total deposits were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The $220.1 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $161.4 million in noninterest-bearing and $58.7 million in interest-bearing accounts. The increase in non-interest checking was enhanced by approximately $100.0 million received from two customers that will likely be on deposit short-term.





Asset Quality





Nonperforming loans totaled $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, compared with $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, and $3.5 million, or 0.34% of gross loans, at December 31, 2020. The $1.3 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the sale of construction and development loans from one borrower. The $1.5 million reduction in









nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to one construction and development loan and one residential mortgage loan that were both paid off and one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accrual status.





Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $857,000, or 0.34% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.





The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021.





OREO totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was substantially due to the sale of a large commercial parcel during December 2021.





About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.





Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.





These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,397 $ 19,000 $ 23,229 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 203,537 114,800 51,503 Federal funds sold 74,022 44,022 10,175 Total cash and cash equivalents 283,956 177,822 84,907 Securities available for sale, at fair value 132,172 113,317 114,001 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,672 19,678 - Other equity securities, at fair value 9,232 9,227 5,017 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,600 2,600 3,224 Loans held for sale 2,400 2,097 5,696 Loans, net of unearned income 1,250,300 1,145,447 1,030,115 Less allowance for loan losses 14,844 14,097 11,859 Loans, net 1,235,456 1,131,350 1,018,256 Premises and equipment, net 27,044 25,916 24,426 Accrued interest receivable 4,170 3,933 4,243 Bank owned life insurance 22,201 22,081 22,458 Annuities 12,888 12,968 12,903 Foreclosed assets 2,930 10,146 10,224 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,500 1,566 1,764 Other assets 9,887 9,499 8,525 Total assets $ 1,782,970 $ 1,559,062 $ 1,332,506 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 541,546 $ 380,111 $ 290,867 Interest-bearing 1,014,905 956,211 848,794 Total deposits 1,556,451 1,336,322 1,139,661 Other borrowings 12,498 12,498 7,975 FHLB advances 25,950 26,900 30,900 Subordinated notes - - 4,493 Accrued interest payable 132 125 278 Other liabilities 10,741 8,996 8,543 Total liabilities 1,605,772 1,384,841 1,191,850









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Audited) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 45,064 45,064 38,391 Capital surplus 80,640 80,547 65,327 Retained earnings 49,858 46,611 34,183 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,113 2,600 3,194 Unvested restricted stock (477) (601) (439) Total stockholders' equity 177,198 174,221 140,656 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,782,970 $ 1,559,062 $ 1,332,506 Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 9,012,857 7,678,195

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 14,280 $ 13,923 $ 12,209 $ 54,709 $ 47,786 Taxable securities 459 402 377 1,593 1,317 Nontaxable securities 294 266 190 1,023 643 Other interest and dividends 138 143 49 452 539 Total interest income 15,171 14,734 12,825 57,777 50,285 Interest expense: Deposits 955 1,034 1,363 4,310 7,854 Other borrowings 120 60 212 554 854 Total interest expense 1,075 1,094 1,575 4,864 8,708 Net interest income 14,096 13,640 11,250 52,913 41,577 Provision for loan losses 732 750 600 2,982 3,300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,364 12,890 10,650 49,931 38,277 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 428 403 369 1,528 1,458 Swap fees (6) 101 342 931 1,405 SBA/USDA fees 533 130 47 3,968 756 Mortgage origination fees 269 393 309 1,465 1,529 Net gain (loss) on securities (40) 189 - (57) 742 Other operating income 567 1,293 559 2,968 2,651 Total noninterest income 1,751 2,509 1,626 10,803 8,541 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,563 5,517 4,964 21,667 18,765 Equipment and occupancy expenses 943 908 922 3,640 3,682 Data processing fees 563 524 496 2,128 1,836 Regulatory assessments 263 248 252 952 775 Other operating expenses 2,280 1,988 1,813 8,048 7,127 Total noninterest expenses 9,612 9,185 8,447 36,435 32,185 Income before income taxes 5,503 6,214 3,829 24,299 14,633 Income tax expense 1,445 1,293 514 5,732 2,526 Net income $ 4,058 $ 4,921 $ 3,315 $ 18,567 $ 12,107 Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ 2.26 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.58 $ 0.43 $ 2.23 $ 1.56













The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,191,688 $ 1,122,741 $ 1,008,501 $ 1,118,386 $ 954,598 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,250,300 $ 1,145,447 $ 1,030,115 $ 1,250,300 $ 1,030,115 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 14,097 $ 13,339 $ 12,116 $ 11,859 $ 9,265 Charge-offs: Construction and development - - 23 - 23 Residential - - 42 44 90 Commercial - - 794 - 794 Commercial and industrial - - - - - Consumer and other - - 4 2 19 Total charge-offs - - 863 46 926 Recoveries: Construction and development - - - - - Residential 13 7 2 25 11 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial 1 1 2 15 124 Consumer and other 1 - 2 9 85 Total recoveries 15 8 6 49 220 Net charge-offs (recovery) $ (15) $ (8) $ 857 $ (3) $ 706 Provision for loan losses $ 732 $ 750 $ 600 $ 2,982 $ 3,300 Balance at end of period $ 14,844 $ 14,097 $ 11,859 $ 14,844 $ 11,859 Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.07 %

















The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company's nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.





December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 1,972 $ 3,308 $ 3,418 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - 91 Total nonperforming loans 1,972 3,308 3,509 OREO 2,930 10,146 10,224 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,902 $ 13,454 $ 13,733 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(1) 940 1,041 479 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,072 1,085 1,275 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,012 $ 2,126 $ 1,754 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,844 $ 14,097 $ 11,859 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,254,117 $ 1,149,340 $ 1,033,733 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 752.74 % 426.15 % 337.96 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.29 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.39 % 1.16 % 1.32 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real Estate: Construction & Development $ 645 $ 1,972 $ 977 Residential Mortgages 362 339 857 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 674 690 1,478 Commercial & Industrial 285 300 84 Consumer and other 6 7 22 $ 1,972 $ 3,308 $ 3,418





(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.













The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,191,688 $ 14,280 4.75 % $ 1,122,741 $ 13,923 4.92 % $ 1,008,501 $ 12,209 4.82 % Taxable securities 86,292 $ 459 2.11 % 76,612 402 2.08 % 75,128 377 2.00 % Nontaxable securities 53,909 $ 294 2.16 % 48,162 266 2.20 % 28,483 190 2.65 % Other interest-earnings assets 187,601 $ 138 0.29 % 189,131 143 0.30 % 87,151 49 0.23 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,519,490 $ 15,171 3.96 % $ 1,436,646 $ 14,734 4.07 % $ 1,199,263 $ 12,825 4.25 % Allowance for loan losses (14,421) (13,645) (12,018) Noninterest-earning assets 123,735 125,870 117,031 Total Assets $ 1,628,804 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,304,276 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 101,863 25 0.10 % 98,203 24 0.10 % 86,098 53 0.25 % Savings and money market accounts 599,948 625 0.41 % 565,861 665 0.47 % 396,928 613 0.61 % Time deposits 263,646 305 0.46 % 290,460 345 0.47 % 339,397 697 0.82 % FHLB advances 25,950 22 0.34 % 31,520 34 0.43 % 24,204 52 0.86 % Other borrowings 12,498 98 3.11 % 6,652 26 1.57 % 12,657 160 5.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,003,905 $ 1,075 0.42 % $ 992,696 $ 1,094 0.44 % $ 859,284 $ 1,575 0.73 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 439,142 $ 384,207 $ 297,995 Other liabilities 9,844 9,663 7,948 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 448,986 $ 393,870 $ 305,943 Stockholders' Equity 175,913 162,305 139,049 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,628,804 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,304,276 Net interest income $ 14,096 $ 13,640 $ 11,250 Net interest spread(2) 3.54 % 3.63 % 3.52 % Net interest margin(3) 3.68 % 3.77 % 3.73 %

(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.













Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,118,386 $ 54,709 4.89 % $ 954,598 $ 47,786 5.01 % Taxable securities 77,281 1,593 2.06 % 62,105 1,317 2.12 % Nontaxable securities 45,144 1,023 2.27 % 21,881 643 2.94 % Other interest-earnings assets 158,243 452 0.29 % 102,214 539 0.53 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,399,054 $ 57,777 4.13 % $ 1,140,798 $ 50,285 4.41 % Allowance for loan losses (13,276) (10,636) Noninterest-earning assets 124,336 111,278 Total Assets $ 1,510,114 $ 1,241,440 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 96,503 91 0.09 % 82,407 184 0.22 % Savings and money market accounts 527,484 2,680 0.51 % 369,833 2,901 0.78 % Time deposits 298,883 1,539 0.51 % 354,124 4,769 1.35 % FHLB advances 30,636 143 0.47 % 21,448 179 0.83 % Other borrowings 11,097 411 3.72 % 12,523 675 5.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 964,603 $ 4,864 0.50 % $ 840,335 $ 8,708 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 378,868 $ 259,962 Other liabilities 9,366 7,202 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 388,234 $ 267,164 Stockholders' Equity 157,277 133,941 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,510,114 $ 1,241,440 Net interest income 52,913 $ 41,577 Net interest spread(2) 3.63 % 3.37 % Net interest margin(3) 3.78 % 3.64 %

(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.













Per Share Information Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,058 $ 4,921 $ 3,315 $ 18,567 $ 12,107 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ 2.26 $ 1.58 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.58 $ 0.43 $ 2.23 $ 1.56 Weighted average shares outstanding 9,012,857 8,354,860 7,674,756 8,198,188 7,673,085 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,125,872 8,467,460 7,770,142 8,316,536 7,765,863 Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 9,012,857 7,678,195 9,012,857 7,678,195 Total stockholders' equity $ 177,198 174,221 $ 140,656 $ 177,198 $ 140,656 Book value per share $ 19.66 $ 19.33 $ 18.32 $ 19.66 $ 18.32 Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.77 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.64 % Net interest spread 3.54 % 3.63 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio 60.50 % 57.55 % 65.61 % 57.13 % 65.18 % Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.26 % 1.01 % 1.23 % 0.98 % Return on average stockholders' equity 9.15 % 12.03 % 9.48 % 11.80 % 9.49 %













Core and PPP Loans December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans 1,244,914 $ 1,129,075 $ 967,177 PPP loans 9,203 20,265 66,556 Unearned income (3,817) (3,893) (3,618) Loans, net of unearned income 1,250,300 1,145,447 1,030,115 Allowance for loan losses (14,844) (14,097) (11,859) Loans, net 1,235,456 $ 1,131,350 $ 1,018,256





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,058 $ 4,921 $ 3,315 $ 18,567 $ 12,107 Add: Merger expenses - - - - - Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) 227 - 51 219 844 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 - Less: BOLI death benefits - 742 - 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40) 189 - (57) 742 Less: Tax effect 69 (52) 12 (661) 25 Core net income $ 4,256 $ 4,042 $ 3,354 $ 15,956 $ 11,569 Average assets $ 1,628,804 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,304,276 $ 1,510,114 $ 1,241,440 Core return on average assets 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.93 % Net income $ 4,058 $ 4,921 $3,315 $18,567 $12,107 Add: Merger expenses - - - - - Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) 227 - 51 219 844 Add: Provision 732 750 600 2,982 3,300 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 - Less: BOLI death benefits - 742 - 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40) 189 - (57) 742 Add: Income taxes 1,445 1,293 514 5,732 2,526 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 6,502 $ 6,033 $ 4,480 $ 24,009 $ 17,420 Average assets $ 1,628,804 $ 1,548,871 $ 1,304,276 $ 1,510,114 $ 1,241,440 Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.58 % 1.55 % 1.37 % 1.59 % 1.40 % Total stockholders' equity $ 177,198 $ 174,221 $ 140,656 $ 177,198 $ 140,656 Less: Intangible assets 18,362 18,428 18,626 18,362 18,626 Tangible common equity $ 158,836 $ 155,793 $ 122,030 $ 158,836 $ 122,030 Core net income $ 4,256 $ 4,042 $ 3,354 $ 15,956 $ 11,569 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,125,872 8,467,460 7,770,142 8,316,536 7,765,863 Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 1.92 $ 1.49 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 9,012,857 9,012,857 7,678,195 9,012,857 7,678,195 Tangible book value per share $ 17.62 $ 17.29 $ 15.89 $ 17.62 $ 15.89









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Total assets at end of period $ 1,782,970 $ 1,559,062 $ 1,332,506 $ 1,782,970 $ 1,332,506 Less: Intangible assets 18,362 18,428 18,626 18,362 18,626 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 1,764,608 $ 1,540,634 $ 1,313,880 $ 1,764,608 $ 1,313,880 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.00 % 10.11 % 9.29 % 9.00 % 9.29 % Total average stockholders' equity $ 175,913 $ 162,305 $ 139,049 157,277 133,941 Less: Average intangible assets 18,402 18,470 18,664 18,501 18,764 Average tangible common equity $ 157,511 $ 143,835 $ 120,385 $ 138,776 $ 115,177 Net income to common shareholders $ 4,058 $ 4,921 $ 3,315 $ 18,567 $ 12,107 Return on average tangible common equity 10.22 % 13.57 % 10.95 % 13.38 % 10.51 % Average tangible common equity $ 157,511 $ 143,835 $ 120,385 $ 138,776 $ 115,177 Core net income $ 4,256 $ 4,042 $ 3,354 $ 15,956 $ 11,569 Core return on average tangible common equity 10.72 % 11.15 % 11.08 % 11.50 % 10.04 % Net interest income $ 14,096 $ 13,640 11,250 52,913 41,577 Add: Noninterest income 1,751 2,509 1,626 10,803 8,541 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 - Less: BOLI death benefits - 742 - 742 615 Less: Gain (loss) on securities (40) 189 - (57) 742 Operating revenue $ 15,887 $ 15,218 $ 12,876 $ 60,225 $ 48,761 Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 9,612 $ 9,185 $ 8,447 36,435 32,185 Less: Merger expenses - - - - - Less: Net OREO write-down (gains) 227 - 51 219 844 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,385 $ 9,185 $ 8,396 $ 36,216 $ 31,341 Core efficiency ratio 59.07 % 60.36 % 65.21 % 60.13 % 64.27 %



















