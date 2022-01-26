Southern States Bancshares : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
•Linked quarter loan growth was 36.3% annualized, or 40.9% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
•Net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.99%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 9.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 10.22%
•Core net income(1) of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 10.72%
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
ANNISTON, Ala., January 24, 2022 - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.3 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.4 million, or $0.43 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our execution on the strategies that have made Southern States a consistently high performing growth bank drove our strong 2021 performance. Our experienced bankers with deep ties to their attractive markets produced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of 28.8% for the year, punctuated by annualized growth of 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Importantly, our asset quality metrics improved in 2021, reflecting our disciplined growth philosophy. Our nonperforming loans were down from the prior year to just 0.16% of gross loans. We successfully completed our initial public offering while building a healthy loan pipeline to begin 2022, and we are well-positioned to further enhance our franchise and create long-term value for our shareholders."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 25.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.68%, compared to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decline in the cost of funds.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 30.2% from $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and a $189,000 net gain on securities.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 7.7% from $1.6 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the fourth quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by gains on the sales of SBA loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million, an increase of 4.6% from $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to legal fees and net losses related to OREO properties.
Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.8% from $8.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, an increase in public company expenses, an increase in legal fees and the net OREO losses.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The $104.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.
PPP loans outstanding were $9.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $20.3 million and $66.6 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $115.9 million, or 40.9% annualized, to $1.2 billion.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The $220.1 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $161.4 million in noninterest-bearing and $58.7 million in interest-bearing accounts. The increase in non-interest checking was enhanced by approximately $100.0 million received from two customers that will likely be on deposit short-term.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, compared with $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, and $3.5 million, or 0.34% of gross loans, at December 31, 2020. The $1.3 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the sale of construction and development loans from one borrower. The $1.5 million reduction in
nonperforming loans from December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to one construction and development loan and one residential mortgage loan that were both paid off and one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accrual status.
Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $857,000, or 0.34% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared with 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021.
OREO totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $10.2 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was substantially due to the sale of a large commercial parcel during December 2021.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
Contact Information:
Lynn Joyce
(205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank
Matthew Keating
(310) 622-8230
ssbankir@finprofiles.com
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
6,397
$
19,000
$
23,229
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
203,537
114,800
51,503
Federal funds sold
74,022
44,022
10,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
283,956
177,822
84,907
Securities available for sale, at fair value
132,172
113,317
114,001
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
19,672
19,678
-
Other equity securities, at fair value
9,232
9,227
5,017
Restricted equity securities, at cost
2,600
2,600
3,224
Loans held for sale
2,400
2,097
5,696
Loans, net of unearned income
1,250,300
1,145,447
1,030,115
Less allowance for loan losses
14,844
14,097
11,859
Loans, net
1,235,456
1,131,350
1,018,256
Premises and equipment, net
27,044
25,916
24,426
Accrued interest receivable
4,170
3,933
4,243
Bank owned life insurance
22,201
22,081
22,458
Annuities
12,888
12,968
12,903
Foreclosed assets
2,930
10,146
10,224
Goodwill
16,862
16,862
16,862
Core deposit intangible
1,500
1,566
1,764
Other assets
9,887
9,499
8,525
Total assets
$
1,782,970
$
1,559,062
$
1,332,506
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
541,546
$
380,111
$
290,867
Interest-bearing
1,014,905
956,211
848,794
Total deposits
1,556,451
1,336,322
1,139,661
Other borrowings
12,498
12,498
7,975
FHLB advances
25,950
26,900
30,900
Subordinated notes
-
-
4,493
Accrued interest payable
132
125
278
Other liabilities
10,741
8,996
8,543
Total liabilities
1,605,772
1,384,841
1,191,850
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
45,064
45,064
38,391
Capital surplus
80,640
80,547
65,327
Retained earnings
49,858
46,611
34,183
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,113
2,600
3,194
Unvested restricted stock
(477)
(601)
(439)
Total stockholders' equity
177,198
174,221
140,656
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,782,970
$
1,559,062
$
1,332,506
Shares issued and outstanding
9,012,857
9,012,857
7,678,195
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
14,280
$
13,923
$
12,209
$
54,709
$
47,786
Taxable securities
459
402
377
1,593
1,317
Nontaxable securities
294
266
190
1,023
643
Other interest and dividends
138
143
49
452
539
Total interest income
15,171
14,734
12,825
57,777
50,285
Interest expense:
Deposits
955
1,034
1,363
4,310
7,854
Other borrowings
120
60
212
554
854
Total interest expense
1,075
1,094
1,575
4,864
8,708
Net interest income
14,096
13,640
11,250
52,913
41,577
Provision for loan losses
732
750
600
2,982
3,300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,364
12,890
10,650
49,931
38,277
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
428
403
369
1,528
1,458
Swap fees
(6)
101
342
931
1,405
SBA/USDA fees
533
130
47
3,968
756
Mortgage origination fees
269
393
309
1,465
1,529
Net gain (loss) on securities
(40)
189
-
(57)
742
Other operating income
567
1,293
559
2,968
2,651
Total noninterest income
1,751
2,509
1,626
10,803
8,541
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,563
5,517
4,964
21,667
18,765
Equipment and occupancy expenses
943
908
922
3,640
3,682
Data processing fees
563
524
496
2,128
1,836
Regulatory assessments
263
248
252
952
775
Other operating expenses
2,280
1,988
1,813
8,048
7,127
Total noninterest expenses
9,612
9,185
8,447
36,435
32,185
Income before income taxes
5,503
6,214
3,829
24,299
14,633
Income tax expense
1,445
1,293
514
5,732
2,526
Net income
$
4,058
$
4,921
$
3,315
$
18,567
$
12,107
Basic earnings per share
$
0.45
$
0.59
$
0.43
$
2.26
$
1.58
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.58
$
0.43
$
2.23
$
1.56
The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average loans, net of unearned income
$
1,191,688
$
1,122,741
$
1,008,501
$
1,118,386
$
954,598
Loans, net of unearned income
$
1,250,300
$
1,145,447
$
1,030,115
$
1,250,300
$
1,030,115
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
$
14,097
$
13,339
$
12,116
$
11,859
$
9,265
Charge-offs:
Construction and development
-
-
23
-
23
Residential
-
-
42
44
90
Commercial
-
-
794
-
794
Commercial and industrial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
4
2
19
Total charge-offs
-
-
863
46
926
Recoveries:
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
Residential
13
7
2
25
11
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial and industrial
1
1
2
15
124
Consumer and other
1
-
2
9
85
Total recoveries
15
8
6
49
220
Net charge-offs (recovery)
$
(15)
$
(8)
$
857
$
(3)
$
706
Provision for loan losses
$
732
$
750
$
600
$
2,982
$
3,300
Balance at end of period
$
14,844
$
14,097
$
11,859
$
14,844
$
11,859
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans
1.19
%
1.23
%
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.15
%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.08
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company's nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,972
$
3,308
$
3,418
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
-
-
91
Total nonperforming loans
1,972
3,308
3,509
OREO
2,930
10,146
10,224
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,902
$
13,454
$
13,733
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(1)
940
1,041
479
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
1,072
1,085
1,275
Total troubled debt restructured loans
$
2,012
$
2,126
$
1,754
Allowance for loan losses
$
14,844
$
14,097
$
11,859
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
$
1,254,117
$
1,149,340
$
1,033,733
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.18
%
1.23
%
1.15
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
752.74
%
426.15
%
337.96
%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.16
%
0.29
%
0.34
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.39
%
1.16
%
1.32
%
Nonaccrual loans by category:
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
$
645
$
1,972
$
977
Residential Mortgages
362
339
857
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
674
690
1,478
Commercial & Industrial
285
300
84
Consumer and other
6
7
22
$
1,972
$
3,308
$
3,418
(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
$
1,191,688
$
14,280
4.75
%
$
1,122,741
$
13,923
4.92
%
$
1,008,501
$
12,209
4.82
%
Taxable securities
86,292
$
459
2.11
%
76,612
402
2.08
%
75,128
377
2.00
%
Nontaxable securities
53,909
$
294
2.16
%
48,162
266
2.20
%
28,483
190
2.65
%
Other interest-earnings assets
187,601
$
138
0.29
%
189,131
143
0.30
%
87,151
49
0.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,519,490
$
15,171
3.96
%
$
1,436,646
$
14,734
4.07
%
$
1,199,263
$
12,825
4.25
%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,421)
(13,645)
(12,018)
Noninterest-earning assets
123,735
125,870
117,031
Total Assets
$
1,628,804
$
1,548,871
$
1,304,276
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
101,863
25
0.10
%
98,203
24
0.10
%
86,098
53
0.25
%
Savings and money market accounts
599,948
625
0.41
%
565,861
665
0.47
%
396,928
613
0.61
%
Time deposits
263,646
305
0.46
%
290,460
345
0.47
%
339,397
697
0.82
%
FHLB advances
25,950
22
0.34
%
31,520
34
0.43
%
24,204
52
0.86
%
Other borrowings
12,498
98
3.11
%
6,652
26
1.57
%
12,657
160
5.02
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,003,905
$
1,075
0.42
%
$
992,696
$
1,094
0.44
%
$
859,284
$
1,575
0.73
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
439,142
$
384,207
$
297,995
Other liabilities
9,844
9,663
7,948
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
448,986
$
393,870
$
305,943
Stockholders' Equity
175,913
162,305
139,049
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,628,804
$
1,548,871
$
1,304,276
Net interest income
$
14,096
$
13,640
$
11,250
Net interest spread(2)
3.54
%
3.63
%
3.52
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.68
%
3.77
%
3.73
%
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
$
1,118,386
$
54,709
4.89
%
$
954,598
$
47,786
5.01
%
Taxable securities
77,281
1,593
2.06
%
62,105
1,317
2.12
%
Nontaxable securities
45,144
1,023
2.27
%
21,881
643
2.94
%
Other interest-earnings assets
158,243
452
0.29
%
102,214
539
0.53
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,399,054
$
57,777
4.13
%
$
1,140,798
$
50,285
4.41
%
Allowance for loan losses
(13,276)
(10,636)
Noninterest-earning assets
124,336
111,278
Total Assets
$
1,510,114
$
1,241,440
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
96,503
91
0.09
%
82,407
184
0.22
%
Savings and money market accounts
527,484
2,680
0.51
%
369,833
2,901
0.78
%
Time deposits
298,883
1,539
0.51
%
354,124
4,769
1.35
%
FHLB advances
30,636
143
0.47
%
21,448
179
0.83
%
Other borrowings
11,097
411
3.72
%
12,523
675
5.39
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
964,603
$
4,864
0.50
%
$
840,335
$
8,708
1.04
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
378,868
$
259,962
Other liabilities
9,366
7,202
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
388,234
$
267,164
Stockholders' Equity
157,277
133,941
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,510,114
$
1,241,440
Net interest income
52,913
$
41,577
Net interest spread(2)
3.63
%
3.37
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.78
%
3.64
%
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
Per Share Information
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,058
$
4,921
$
3,315
$
18,567
$
12,107
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.45
$
0.59
$
0.43
$
2.26
$
1.58
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.44
$
0.58
$
0.43
$
2.23
$
1.56
Weighted average shares outstanding
9,012,857
8,354,860
7,674,756
8,198,188
7,673,085
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
9,125,872
8,467,460
7,770,142
8,316,536
7,765,863
Shares issued and outstanding
9,012,857
9,012,857
7,678,195
9,012,857
7,678,195
Total stockholders' equity
$
177,198
174,221
$
140,656
$
177,198
$
140,656
Book value per share
$
19.66
$
19.33
$
18.32
$
19.66
$
18.32
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
Net interest margin
3.68
%
3.77
%
3.73
%
3.78
%
3.64
%
Net interest spread
3.54
%
3.63
%
3.52
%
3.63
%
3.37
%
Efficiency ratio
60.50
%
57.55
%
65.61
%
57.13
%
65.18
%
Return on average assets
0.99
%
1.26
%
1.01
%
1.23
%
0.98
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
9.15
%
12.03
%
9.48
%
11.80
%
9.49
%
Core and PPP Loans
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Core loans
1,244,914
$
1,129,075
$
967,177
PPP loans
9,203
20,265
66,556
Unearned income
(3,817)
(3,893)
(3,618)
Loans, net of unearned income
1,250,300
1,145,447
1,030,115
Allowance for loan losses
(14,844)
(14,097)
(11,859)
Loans, net
1,235,456
$
1,131,350
$
1,018,256
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,058
$
4,921
$
3,315
$
18,567
$
12,107
Add: Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
227
-
51
219
844
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
-
-
-
2,806
-
Less: BOLI death benefits
-
742
-
742
615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities
(40)
189
-
(57)
742
Less: Tax effect
69
(52)
12
(661)
25
Core net income
$
4,256
$
4,042
$
3,354
$
15,956
$
11,569
Average assets
$
1,628,804
$
1,548,871
$
1,304,276
$
1,510,114
$
1,241,440
Core return on average assets
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.02
%
1.06
%
0.93
%
Net income
$
4,058
$
4,921
$3,315
$18,567
$12,107
Add: Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
227
-
51
219
844
Add: Provision
732
750
600
2,982
3,300
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
-
-
-
2,806
-
Less: BOLI death benefits
-
742
-
742
615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities
(40)
189
-
(57)
742
Add: Income taxes
1,445
1,293
514
5,732
2,526
Pretax pre-provision core net income
$
6,502
$
6,033
$
4,480
$
24,009
$
17,420
Average assets
$
1,628,804
$
1,548,871
$
1,304,276
$
1,510,114
$
1,241,440
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
1.58
%
1.55
%
1.37
%
1.59
%
1.40
%
Total stockholders' equity
$
177,198
$
174,221
$
140,656
$
177,198
$
140,656
Less: Intangible assets
18,362
18,428
18,626
18,362
18,626
Tangible common equity
$
158,836
$
155,793
$
122,030
$
158,836
$
122,030
Core net income
$
4,256
$
4,042
$
3,354
$
15,956
$
11,569
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
9,125,872
8,467,460
7,770,142
8,316,536
7,765,863
Diluted core earnings per share
$
0.47
$
0.48
$
0.43
$
1.92
$
1.49
Common shares outstanding at year or period end
9,012,857
9,012,857
7,678,195
9,012,857
7,678,195
Tangible book value per share
$
17.62
$
17.29
$
15.89
$
17.62
$
15.89
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30,
2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
