Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
•Linked quarter loan growth was 17.3% annualized, or 24.5% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
•Net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share; return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.26%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 12.03%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) of 13.57%
•Core net income(1) of $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 11.15%
•Initial public offering completed on August 16, 2021
ANNISTON, Ala., October 26, 2021 - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and core net income of $2.7 million, or $0.35 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our third quarter results demonstrated exceptionally strong loan growth, healthy profitability, and impressive credit quality. By continuing to execute on our strategic plan that focuses on organic growth in our attractive markets, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise while leveraging our recent investments in people, infrastructure, and technology."
"We are very pleased to have completed our initial public offering in August. Becoming a public company is an important next chapter in our history, but our focus remains squarely on understanding and valuing the needs of our clients. By remaining consistent with our core values and continuing to deliver high levels of personalized service, we believe that we will continue to enhance the value of our franchise over the long term," said Mr. Whatley.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of 5.8% from $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 24.2%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.77%, compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin increased from 3.71%. The increase was primarily due to a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, an increase of 22.7% from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and $189,000 net gain on securities.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 2.5% from $2.4 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the third quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by a net gain on securities and a larger BOLI claim in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the claim in the second quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million, up from $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increased public company expenses in the third quarter.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.5% from $8.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market. These hires contributed to the growth in loans and profitability.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The $47.9 million increase in loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increases in construction and development loans that more than offset a decrease in PPP loans.
PPP loans outstanding were $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $37.8 million and $71.7 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the third quarter by $65.2 million, or 24.5% annualized, to $1.1 billion.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in total deposits from June 30, 2021 was due to increases of $10.6 million in noninterest-bearing and $13.1 million in interest-bearing accounts.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021, and $10.9 million, or 1.09% of gross loans, at September 30, 2020. The $1.2 million increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to construction and development loans associated with one borrower. The $7.6 million reduction in nonperforming
loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to two properties that were foreclosed and moved to other real estate owned ("OREO").
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the third quarter of 2021, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.
Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2021 were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $14,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020.
The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 619.27% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
19,000
$
17,953
$
23,229
$
16,718
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
114,800
131,169
51,503
24,121
Federal funds sold
44,022
39,021
10,175
66,389
Total cash and cash equivalents
177,822
188,143
84,907
107,228
Securities available for sale, at fair value
113,317
105,617
114,001
98,155
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
19,678
19,683
-
-
Other equity securities, at fair value
9,227
8,985
5,017
-
Restricted equity securities, at cost
2,600
2,788
3,224
3,137
Loans held for sale
2,097
2,767
5,696
3,575
Loans, net of unearned income
1,145,447
1,097,559
1,030,115
1,001,853
Less allowance for loan losses
14,097
13,339
11,859
12,116
Loans, net
1,131,350
1,084,220
1,018,256
989,737
Premises and equipment, net
25,916
25,011
24,426
24,890
Accrued interest receivable
3,933
3,725
4,243
4,471
Bank owned life insurance
22,081
22,710
22,458
22,328
Annuities
12,968
12,941
12,903
12,976
Foreclosed assets
10,146
10,146
10,224
7,582
Goodwill
16,862
16,862
16,862
16,862
Core deposit intangible
1,566
1,632
1,764
1,830
Other assets
9,499
9,206
8,525
7,269
Total assets
$
1,559,062
$
1,514,436
$
1,332,506
$
1,300,040
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
380,111
$
369,479
$
290,867
$
285,467
Interest-bearing
956,211
943,131
848,794
828,143
Total deposits
1,336,322
1,312,610
1,139,661
1,113,610
Other borrowings
12,498
12,490
7,975
8,000
FHLB advances
26,900
31,900
30,900
28,850
Subordinated notes
-
-
4,493
4,490
Accrued interest payable
125
175
278
406
Other liabilities
8,996
8,358
8,543
7,318
Total liabilities
1,384,841
1,365,533
1,191,850
1,162,674
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
45,064
38,582
38,391
38,374
Capital surplus
80,547
65,978
65,327
65,197
Retained earnings
46,611
42,385
34,183
31,482
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,600
2,683
3,194
2,805
Unvested restricted stock
(601)
(725)
(439)
(492)
Total stockholders' equity
174,221
148,903
140,656
137,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,559,062
$
1,514,436
$
1,332,506
$
1,300,040
Shares issued and outstanding
9,012,857
7,716,428
7,678,195
7,674,756
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
13,923
$
13,484
$
12,308
$
40,429
$
35,577
Taxable securities
402
332
346
1,134
940
Nontaxable securities
266
255
178
729
454
Other interest and dividends
143
124
67
315
489
Total interest income
14,734
14,195
12,899
42,607
37,460
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,034
1,131
1,694
3,355
6,491
Other borrowings
60
171
220
435
642
Total interest expense
1,094
1,302
1,914
3,790
7,133
Net interest income
13,640
12,893
10,985
38,817
30,327
Provision for loan losses
750
750
1,600
2,250
2,700
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,890
12,143
9,385
36,567
27,627
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
403
337
356
1,101
1,089
Swap fees
101
279
419
938
1,063
SBA/USDA fees
130
439
124
3,434
709
Mortgage origination fees
393
396
410
1,196
1,220
Net gain (loss) on securities
189
27
-
(17)
742
Other operating income
1,293
567
1,139
2,399
2,093
Total noninterest income
2,509
2,045
2,448
9,051
6,916
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,517
5,530
4,629
16,104
13,801
Equipment and occupancy expenses
908
909
949
2,697
2,760
Data processing fees
524
527
468
1,565
1,340
Regulatory assessments
248
221
210
689
523
Other operating expenses
1,988
1,919
1,834
5,768
5,315
Total noninterest expenses
9,185
9,106
8,090
26,823
23,739
Income before income taxes
6,214
5,082
3,743
18,795
10,804
Income tax expense
1,293
1,176
549
4,287
2,012
Net income
$
4,921
$
3,906
$
3,194
$
14,508
$
8,792
Basic earnings per share
$
0.59
$
0.51
$
0.42
$
1.84
$
1.15
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.58
$
0.50
$
0.41
$
1.82
$
1.13
The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30, 2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average loans, net of unearned income
$
1,122,741
$
1,091,139
$
994,066
$
1,093,684
$
936,500
Loans, net of unearned income
$
1,145,447
$
1,097,559
$
1,001,853
$
1,145,447
$
1,001,853
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
$
13,339
$
12,605
$
10,502
$
11,859
$
9,265
Charge-offs:
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
Residential
-
28
1
44
48
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial and industrial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
4
2
15
Total charge-offs
-
28
5
46
63
Recoveries:
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
Residential
7
3
7
12
9
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial and industrial
1
2
10
14
122
Consumer and other
-
7
2
8
83
Total recoveries
8
12
19
34
214
Net charge-offs (recovery)
$
(8)
$
16
$
(14)
$
12
$
(151)
Provision for loan losses
$
750
$
750
$
1,600
$
2,250
$
2,700
Balance at end of period
$
14,097
$
13,339
$
12,116
$
14,097
$
12,116
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.21
%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.02)
%
The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company's nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,308
$
2,010
$
3,418
$
10,905
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
-
144
91
21
Total nonperforming loans
3,308
2,154
3,509
10,926
OREO
10,146
10,146
10,224
6,582
Repossessed equipment(1)
-
-
-
1,000
Total nonperforming assets
$
13,454
$
12,300
$
13,733
$
18,508
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(2)
1,041
695
479
593
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
1,085
1,096
1,275
1,270
Total troubled debt restructured loans
$
2,126
$
1,791
$
1,754
$
1,863
Allowance for loan losses
$
14,097
$
13,339
$
11,859
$
12,116
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
$
1,149,340
$
1,101,677
$
1,033,733
$
1,005,980
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.23
%
1.21
%
1.15
%
1.20
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
426.15
%
619.27
%
337.96
%
110.89
%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.29
%
0.20
%
0.34
%
1.09
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
1.16
%
1.11
%
1.32
%
1.83
%
Nonaccrual loans by category:
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
$
1,972
$
84
$
977
$
1,144
Residential Mortgages
339
250
857
913
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
690
1,347
1,478
8,751
Commercial & Industrial
300
316
84
91
Consumer and other
7
13
22
6
$
3,308
$
2,010
$
3,418
$
10,905
(1) Repossessed equipment was sold in October 2020.
(2) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
$
1,122,741
$
13,923
4.92
%
$
1,091,139
$
13,484
4.96
%
$
994,066
$
12,308
4.93
%
Taxable securities
76,612
$
402
2.08
%
67,785
332
1.96
%
66,903
$
346
2.07
%
Nontaxable securities
48,162
$
266
2.20
%
44,991
255
2.28
%
25,577
$
178
2.76
%
Other interest-earnings assets
189,131
$
143
0.30
%
176,542
124
0.28
%
91,757
$
67
0.29
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,436,646
$
14,734
4.07
%
$
1,380,457
$
14,195
4.12
%
$
1,178,303
$
12,899
4.36
%
Allowance for loan losses
(13,645)
(12,869)
(10,755)
Noninterest-earning assets
125,870
123,784
116,122
Total Assets
$
1,548,871
$
1,491,372
$
1,283,670
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
98,203
24
0.10
%
97,202
24
0.10
%
85,482
49
0.23
%
Savings and money market accounts
565,861
665
0.47
%
501,155
713
0.57
%
381,431
677
0.71
%
Time deposits
290,460
345
0.47
%
317,522
394
0.50
%
351,278
968
1.10
%
FHLB advances
31,520
34
0.43
%
31,900
35
0.44
%
29,207
57
0.77
%
Other borrowings
6,652
26
1.57
%
12,535
136
4.36
%
12,488
163
5.20
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
992,696
$
1,094
0.44
%
$
960,314
$
1,302
0.54
%
$
859,886
$
1,914
0.89
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
384,207
$
374,166
$
279,164
Other liabilities
9,663
9,409
8,295
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
393,870
$
383,575
$
287,459
Stockholders' Equity
162,305
147,483
136,325
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,548,871
$
1,491,372
$
1,283,670
Net interest income
$
13,640
$
12,893
$
10,985
Net interest spread(2)
3.63
%
3.58
%
3.47
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.77
%
3.75
%
3.71
%
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
$
1,093,684
$
40,429
4.94
%
$
936,500
$
35,577
5.07
%
Taxable securities
74,244
1,134
2.04
%
57,733
940
2.17
%
Nontaxable securities
42,191
729
2.31
%
19,665
454
3.08
%
Other interest-earnings assets
148,349
315
0.28
%
107,271
489
0.61
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,358,468
$
42,607
4.19
%
$
1,121,169
$
37,460
4.46
%
Allowance for loan losses
(12,890)
(10,173)
Noninterest-earning assets
124,539
109,346
Total Assets
$
1,470,117
$
1,220,342
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
94,696
66
0.09
%
81,168
131
0.22
%
Savings and money market accounts
503,064
2,056
0.55
%
360,736
2,288
0.85
%
Time deposits
310,758
1,233
0.53
%
359,069
4,072
1.52
%
FHLB advances
32,215
120
0.50
%
20,522
126
0.82
%
Other borrowings
10,625
315
3.96
%
12,478
516
5.52
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
951,358
$
3,790
0.53
%
$
833,973
$
7,133
1.14
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
358,556
$
247,192
Other liabilities
9,207
6,951
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
367,763
$
254,143
Stockholders' Equity
150,996
132,226
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,470,117
$
1,220,342
Net interest income
$
38,817
$
30,327
Net interest spread(2)
3.66
%
3.32
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.82
%
3.61
%
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
Per Share Information
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,921
$
3,906
$
3,194
$
14,508
$
8,792
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.59
$
0.51
$
0.42
$
1.84
$
1.15
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.58
$
0.50
$
0.41
$
1.82
$
1.13
Weighted average shares outstanding
8,354,860
7,691,084
7,666,336
7,861,780
7,666,336
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
8,467,460
7,810,952
7,767,976
7,980,159
7,761,695
Shares issued and outstanding
9,012,857
7,716,428
7,674,756
9,012,857
7,674,756
Total stockholders' equity
$
174,221
$
148,903
$
137,366
$
174,221
$
137,366
Book value per share
$
19.33
$
19.30
$
17.90
$
19.33
$
17.90
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net interest margin
3.77
%
3.75
%
3.71
%
3.82
%
3.61
%
Net interest spread
3.63
%
3.58
%
3.47
%
3.66
%
3.32
%
Efficiency ratio
57.55
%
61.07
%
60.23
%
56.02
%
65.04
%
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.05
%
0.99
%
1.32
%
0.96
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
12.03
%
10.62
%
9.32
%
12.85
%
9.22
%
Core and PPP Loans
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Core loans
$
1,129,075
$
1,063,913
$
967,177
934,286
PPP loans
20,265
37,764
66,556
71,694
Unearned income
(3,893)
(4,118)
(3,618)
(4,127)
Loans, net of unearned income
1,145,447
1,097,559
1,030,115
1,001,853
Allowance for loan losses
(14,097)
(13,339)
(11,859)
(12,116)
Loans, net
$
1,131,350
$
1,084,220
$
1,018,256
989,737
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,921
$
3,906
$
3,194
$
14,508
$
8,792
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
-
(8)
219
(8)
793
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
-
-
-
2,806
-
Less: BOLI death benefits
742
-
615
742
615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities
189
27
-
(17)
742
Less: Tax effect
(52)
(9)
56
(730)
12
Core net income
$
4,042
$
3,880
$
2,742
$
11,699
$
8,216
Average assets
$
1,548,871
$
1,491,372
$
1,283,670
$
1,470,117
$
1,220,342
Core return on average assets
1.04
%
1.04
%
0.85
%
1.06
%
0.90
%
Net income
$
4,921
$
3,906
$
3,194
$
14,508
$
8,792
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains)
-
(8)
219
(8)
793
Add: Provision
750
750
1,600
2,250
2,700
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
-
-
-
2,806
-
Less: BOLI death benefits
742
-
615
742
615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities
189
27
-
(17)
742
Add: Income taxes
1,293
1,176
549
4,287
2,012
Pretax pre-provision core net income
$
6,033
$
5,797
$
4,947
$
17,506
$
12,940
Average assets
$
1,548,871
$
1,491,372
$
1,283,670
$
1,470,117
$
1,220,342
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets
1.55
%
1.56
%
1.53
%
1.59
%
1.42
%
Total stockholders' equity
$
174,221
$
148,903
$
137,366
$
174,221
$
137,366
Less: Intangible assets
18,428
18,494
18,692
18,428
18,692
Tangible common equity
$
155,793
$
130,409
$
118,674
$
155,793
$
118,674
Core net income
$
4,042
$
3,880
$
2,742
$
11,699
$
8,216
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
8,467,460
7,810,952
7,767,976
7,980,159
7,761,695
Diluted core earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.50
$
0.35
$
1.47
$
1.06
Common shares outstanding at year or period end
9,012,857
7,716,428
7,674,756
9,012,857
7,674,756
Tangible book value per share
$
17.29
$
16.90
$
15.46
$
17.29
$
15.46
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
