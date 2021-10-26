Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSBK   US8438783073

SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.

(SSBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

10/26/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

•Linked quarter loan growth was 17.3% annualized, or 24.5% annualized, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

•Net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share; return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.26%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 12.03%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) of 13.57%

•Core net income(1) of $4.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share; core ROAA(1) of 1.04%; and core ROATCE(1) of 11.15%

•Initial public offering completed on August 16, 2021

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., October 26, 2021 - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported core net income of $4.0 million, or $0.48 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to core net income of $3.9 million, or $0.50 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and core net income of $2.7 million, or $0.35 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, "Our third quarter results demonstrated exceptionally strong loan growth, healthy profitability, and impressive credit quality. By continuing to execute on our strategic plan that focuses on organic growth in our attractive markets, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise while leveraging our recent investments in people, infrastructure, and technology."

"We are very pleased to have completed our initial public offering in August. Becoming a public company is an important next chapter in our history, but our focus remains squarely on understanding and valuing the needs of our clients. By remaining consistent with our core values and continuing to deliver high levels of personalized service, we believe that we will continue to enhance the value of our franchise over the long term," said Mr. Whatley.




Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of 5.8% from $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 24.2%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.77%, compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin increased from 3.71%. The increase was primarily due to a decline in the cost of funds that more than offset a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, an increase of 22.7% from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 results included a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claim of $742,000 and $189,000 net gain on securities.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased 2.5% from $2.4 million. In comparing the quarters, there was a decline in swap fees from the third quarter of 2020 that was more than offset by a net gain on securities and a larger BOLI claim in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the claim in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million, up from $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increased public company expenses in the third quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 13.5% from $8.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market. These hires contributed to the growth in loans and profitability.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The $47.9 million increase in loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increases in construction and development loans that more than offset a decrease in PPP loans.

PPP loans outstanding were $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $37.8 million and $71.7 million at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the third quarter by $65.2 million, or 24.5% annualized, to $1.1 billion.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020. The $23.7 million increase in total deposits from June 30, 2021 was due to increases of $10.6 million in noninterest-bearing and $13.1 million in interest-bearing accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.3 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.20% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021, and $10.9 million, or 1.09% of gross loans, at September 30, 2020. The $1.2 million increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to construction and development loans associated with one borrower. The $7.6 million reduction in nonperforming


loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to two properties that were foreclosed and moved to other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the third quarter of 2021, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.

Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2021 were $8,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $14,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's allowance for loan losses was 1.23% of total loans and 426.15% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 619.27% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information:
Lynn Joyce
(205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Matthew Keating
(310) 622-8230
ssbankir@finprofiles.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Audited) September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 19,000 $ 17,953 $ 23,229 $ 16,718
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 114,800 131,169 51,503 24,121
Federal funds sold 44,022 39,021 10,175 66,389
Total cash and cash equivalents 177,822 188,143 84,907 107,228
Securities available for sale, at fair value 113,317 105,617 114,001 98,155
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,678 19,683 - -
Other equity securities, at fair value 9,227 8,985 5,017 -
Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,600 2,788 3,224 3,137
Loans held for sale 2,097 2,767 5,696 3,575
Loans, net of unearned income 1,145,447 1,097,559 1,030,115 1,001,853
Less allowance for loan losses 14,097 13,339 11,859 12,116
Loans, net 1,131,350 1,084,220 1,018,256 989,737
Premises and equipment, net 25,916 25,011 24,426 24,890
Accrued interest receivable 3,933 3,725 4,243 4,471
Bank owned life insurance 22,081 22,710 22,458 22,328
Annuities 12,968 12,941 12,903 12,976
Foreclosed assets 10,146 10,146 10,224 7,582
Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862
Core deposit intangible 1,566 1,632 1,764 1,830
Other assets 9,499 9,206 8,525 7,269
Total assets $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,332,506 $ 1,300,040
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing $ 380,111 $ 369,479 $ 290,867 $ 285,467
Interest-bearing 956,211 943,131 848,794 828,143
Total deposits 1,336,322 1,312,610 1,139,661 1,113,610
Other borrowings 12,498 12,490 7,975 8,000
FHLB advances 26,900 31,900 30,900 28,850
Subordinated notes - - 4,493 4,490
Accrued interest payable 125 175 278 406
Other liabilities 8,996 8,358 8,543 7,318
Total liabilities 1,384,841 1,365,533 1,191,850 1,162,674


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Audited) September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock 45,064 38,582 38,391 38,374
Capital surplus 80,547 65,978 65,327 65,197
Retained earnings 46,611 42,385 34,183 31,482
Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,600 2,683 3,194 2,805
Unvested restricted stock (601) (725) (439) (492)
Total stockholders' equity 174,221 148,903 140,656 137,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,332,506 $ 1,300,040
Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,678,195 7,674,756




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 13,923 $ 13,484 $ 12,308 $ 40,429 $ 35,577
Taxable securities 402 332 346 1,134 940
Nontaxable securities 266 255 178 729 454
Other interest and dividends 143 124 67 315 489
Total interest income 14,734 14,195 12,899 42,607 37,460
Interest expense:
Deposits 1,034 1,131 1,694 3,355 6,491
Other borrowings 60 171 220 435 642
Total interest expense 1,094 1,302 1,914 3,790 7,133
Net interest income 13,640 12,893 10,985 38,817 30,327
Provision for loan losses 750 750 1,600 2,250 2,700
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,890 12,143 9,385 36,567 27,627
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 403 337 356 1,101 1,089
Swap fees 101 279 419 938 1,063
SBA/USDA fees 130 439 124 3,434 709
Mortgage origination fees 393 396 410 1,196 1,220
Net gain (loss) on securities 189 27 - (17) 742
Other operating income 1,293 567 1,139 2,399 2,093
Total noninterest income 2,509 2,045 2,448 9,051 6,916
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,517 5,530 4,629 16,104 13,801
Equipment and occupancy expenses 908 909 949 2,697 2,760
Data processing fees 524 527 468 1,565 1,340
Regulatory assessments 248 221 210 689 523
Other operating expenses 1,988 1,919 1,834 5,768 5,315
Total noninterest expenses 9,185 9,106 8,090 26,823 23,739
Income before income taxes 6,214 5,082 3,743 18,795 10,804
Income tax expense 1,293 1,176 549 4,287 2,012
Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.15
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 1.82 $ 1.13



The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 		June 30, 2021 September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,122,741 $ 1,091,139 $ 994,066 $ 1,093,684 $ 936,500
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,145,447 $ 1,097,559 $ 1,001,853 $ 1,145,447 $ 1,001,853
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 13,339 $ 12,605 $ 10,502 $ 11,859 $ 9,265
Charge-offs:
Construction and development - - - - -
Residential - 28 1 44 48
Commercial - - - - -
Commercial and industrial - - - - -
Consumer and other - - 4 2 15
Total charge-offs - 28 5 46 63
Recoveries:
Construction and development - - - - -
Residential 7 3 7 12 9
Commercial - - - - -
Commercial and industrial 1 2 10 14 122
Consumer and other - 7 2 8 83
Total recoveries 8 12 19 34 214
Net charge-offs (recovery) $ (8) $ 16 $ (14) $ 12 $ (151)
Provision for loan losses $ 750 $ 750 $ 1,600 $ 2,250 $ 2,700
Balance at end of period $ 14,097 $ 13,339 $ 12,116 $ 14,097 $ 12,116
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.21 %
Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.02) %




The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company's nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
2021 2021 2020 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,308 $ 2,010 $ 3,418 $ 10,905
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest - 144 91 21
Total nonperforming loans 3,308 2,154 3,509 10,926
OREO 10,146 10,146 10,224 6,582
Repossessed equipment(1)
- - - 1,000
Total nonperforming assets $ 13,454 $ 12,300 $ 13,733 $ 18,508
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual(2)
1,041 695 479 593
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,085 1,096 1,275 1,270
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,126 $ 1,791 $ 1,754 $ 1,863
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,097 $ 13,339 $ 11,859 $ 12,116
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,149,340 $ 1,101,677 $ 1,033,733 $ 1,005,980
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.20 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 426.15 % 619.27 % 337.96 % 110.89 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.34 % 1.09 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 1.16 % 1.11 % 1.32 % 1.83 %
Nonaccrual loans by category:
Real Estate:
Construction & Development $ 1,972 $ 84 $ 977 $ 1,144
Residential Mortgages 339 250 857 913
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 690 1,347 1,478 8,751
Commercial & Industrial 300 316 84 91
Consumer and other 7 13 22 6
$ 3,308 $ 2,010 $ 3,418 $ 10,905

(1) Repossessed equipment was sold in October 2020.
(2) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.



The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,122,741 $ 13,923 4.92 % $ 1,091,139 $ 13,484 4.96 % $ 994,066 $ 12,308 4.93 %
Taxable securities 76,612 $ 402 2.08 % 67,785 332 1.96 % 66,903 $ 346 2.07 %
Nontaxable securities 48,162 $ 266 2.20 % 44,991 255 2.28 % 25,577 $ 178 2.76 %
Other interest-earnings assets 189,131 $ 143 0.30 % 176,542 124 0.28 % 91,757 $ 67 0.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,436,646 $ 14,734 4.07 % $ 1,380,457 $ 14,195 4.12 % $ 1,178,303 $ 12,899 4.36 %
Allowance for loan losses (13,645) (12,869) (10,755)
Noninterest-earning assets 125,870 123,784 116,122
Total Assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 98,203 24 0.10 % 97,202 24 0.10 % 85,482 49 0.23 %
Savings and money market accounts 565,861 665 0.47 % 501,155 713 0.57 % 381,431 677 0.71 %
Time deposits 290,460 345 0.47 % 317,522 394 0.50 % 351,278 968 1.10 %
FHLB advances 31,520 34 0.43 % 31,900 35 0.44 % 29,207 57 0.77 %
Other borrowings 6,652 26 1.57 % 12,535 136 4.36 % 12,488 163 5.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 992,696 $ 1,094 0.44 % $ 960,314 $ 1,302 0.54 % $ 859,886 $ 1,914 0.89 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 384,207 $ 374,166 $ 279,164
Other liabilities 9,663 9,409 8,295
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 393,870 $ 383,575 $ 287,459
Stockholders' Equity 162,305 147,483 136,325
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670
Net interest income $ 13,640 $ 12,893 $ 10,985
Net interest spread(2) 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.47 %
Net interest margin(3) 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.71 %
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.



Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,093,684 $ 40,429 4.94 % $ 936,500 $ 35,577 5.07 %
Taxable securities 74,244 1,134 2.04 % 57,733 940 2.17 %
Nontaxable securities 42,191 729 2.31 % 19,665 454 3.08 %
Other interest-earnings assets 148,349 315 0.28 % 107,271 489 0.61 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,358,468 $ 42,607 4.19 % $ 1,121,169 $ 37,460 4.46 %
Allowance for loan losses (12,890) (10,173)
Noninterest-earning assets 124,539 109,346
Total Assets $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 94,696 66 0.09 % 81,168 131 0.22 %
Savings and money market accounts 503,064 2,056 0.55 % 360,736 2,288 0.85 %
Time deposits 310,758 1,233 0.53 % 359,069 4,072 1.52 %
FHLB advances 32,215 120 0.50 % 20,522 126 0.82 %
Other borrowings 10,625 315 3.96 % 12,478 516 5.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 951,358 $ 3,790 0.53 % $ 833,973 $ 7,133 1.14 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 358,556 $ 247,192
Other liabilities 9,207 6,951
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 367,763 $ 254,143
Stockholders' Equity 150,996 132,226
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342
Net interest income $ 38,817 $ 30,327
Net interest spread(2) 3.66 % 3.32 %
Net interest margin(3) 3.82 % 3.61 %
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.



Per Share Information Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.15
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 1.82 $ 1.13
Weighted average shares outstanding 8,354,860 7,691,084 7,666,336 7,861,780 7,666,336
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,467,460 7,810,952 7,767,976 7,980,159 7,761,695
Shares issued and outstanding 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,674,756 9,012,857 7,674,756
Total stockholders' equity $ 174,221 $ 148,903 $ 137,366 $ 174,221 $ 137,366
Book value per share $ 19.33 $ 19.30 $ 17.90 $ 19.33 $ 17.90
Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.71 % 3.82 % 3.61 %
Net interest spread 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.66 % 3.32 %
Efficiency ratio 57.55 % 61.07 % 60.23 % 56.02 % 65.04 %
Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.05 % 0.99 % 1.32 % 0.96 %
Return on average stockholders' equity 12.03 % 10.62 % 9.32 % 12.85 % 9.22 %

Core and PPP Loans September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Core loans $ 1,129,075 $ 1,063,913 $ 967,177 934,286
PPP loans 20,265 37,764 66,556 71,694
Unearned income (3,893) (4,118) (3,618) (4,127)
Loans, net of unearned income 1,145,447 1,097,559 1,030,115 1,001,853
Allowance for loan losses (14,097) (13,339) (11,859) (12,116)
Loans, net $ 1,131,350 $ 1,084,220 $ 1,018,256 989,737



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) - (8) 219 (8) 793
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 -
Less: BOLI death benefits 742 - 615 742 615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 - (17) 742
Less: Tax effect (52) (9) 56 (730) 12
Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216
Average assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342
Core return on average assets 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.85 % 1.06 % 0.90 %
Net income $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792
Add: Net OREO write-downs (gains) - (8) 219 (8) 793
Add: Provision 750 750 1,600 2,250 2,700
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 -
Less: BOLI death benefits 742 - 615 742 615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 - (17) 742
Add: Income taxes 1,293 1,176 549 4,287 2,012
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 6,033 $ 5,797 $ 4,947 $ 17,506 $ 12,940
Average assets $ 1,548,871 $ 1,491,372 $ 1,283,670 $ 1,470,117 $ 1,220,342
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.53 % 1.59 % 1.42 %
Total stockholders' equity $ 174,221 $ 148,903 $ 137,366 $ 174,221 $ 137,366
Less: Intangible assets 18,428 18,494 18,692 18,428 18,692
Tangible common equity $ 155,793 $ 130,409 $ 118,674 $ 155,793 $ 118,674
Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,467,460 7,810,952 7,767,976 7,980,159 7,761,695
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 1.47 $ 1.06
Common shares outstanding at year or period end 9,012,857 7,716,428 7,674,756 9,012,857 7,674,756
Tangible book value per share $ 17.29 $ 16.90 $ 15.46 $ 17.29 $ 15.46


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Total assets at end of period $ 1,559,062 $ 1,514,436 $ 1,300,040 $ 1,559,062 $ 1,300,040
Less: Intangible assets 18,428 18,494 18,692 18,428 18,692
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 1,540,634 $ 1,495,942 $ 1,281,348 $ 1,540,634 $ 1,281,348
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.11 % 8.72 % 9.26 % 10.11 % 9.26 %
Total average stockholders' equity $ 162,305 147,483 $ 136,325 $ 150,996 $ 132,226
Less: Average intangible assets 18,470 18,535 18,732 18,535 18,797
Average tangible common equity $ 143,835 $ 128,948 $ 117,593 $ 132,461 $ 113,429
Net income to common shareholders $ 4,921 $ 3,906 $ 3,194 $ 14,508 $ 8,792
Return on average tangible common equity 13.57 % 12.15 % 10.81 % 14.64 % 10.35 %
Average tangible common equity $ 143,835 $ 128,948 $ 117,593 $ 132,461 $ 113,429
Core net income $ 4,042 $ 3,880 $ 2,742 $ 11,699 $ 8,216
Core return on average tangible common equity 11.15 % 12.07 % 9.28 % 11.81 % 9.68 %
Net interest income $ 13,640 $ 12,893 10,985 38,817 30,327
Add: Noninterest income 2,509 2,045 2,448 9,051 6,916
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan - - - 2,806 -
Less: BOLI death benefits 742 - 615 742 615
Less: Gain (loss) on securities 189 27 - (17) 742
Operating revenue $ 15,218 $ 14,911 $ 12,818 $ 44,337 $ 35,886
Expenses:
Total noninterest expense $ 9,185 $ 9,106 $ 8,090 $ 26,823 $ 23,739
Less: Net OREO write-down (gains) - (8) 219 (8) 793
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,185 $ 9,114 $ 7,871 $ 26,831 $ 22,946
Core efficiency ratio 60.36 % 61.12 % 61.41 % 60.52 % 63.94 %


Disclaimer

Southern States Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
03:06pSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form ..
PU
03:05pSOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
07:04aEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Posts Q3 Revenue $16.1M
MT
07:03aEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Reports Q3 EPS $0.48
MT
07:01aSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
10/20SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share - Form 8..
PU
10/20SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
10/20SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES : Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share
GL
10/20Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November..
CI
09/24SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,9 M - -
Net income 2021 17,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float -
Chart SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,07 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen W. Whatley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Chambers President
Lynn J. Joyce Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jack Swift Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brent David Hitson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.0.00%172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324