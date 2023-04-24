Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSBK   US8438783073

SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.

(SSBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
23.12 USD   -0.13%
04:32pSouthern States Bancshares : Q1 2023 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
04:10pEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Reports Q1 Revenue $20.8M
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Posts Q1 EPS $0.80
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern States Bancshares : Q1 2023 Earnings Results Presentation

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2023

Investor Presentation

April 24, 2023

Important Notices and Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2022 and in other SEC filings under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk

Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estim ate," "intend," "plan,"

"target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since thesemeasures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in na ture and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures we use to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Overview of Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Southern States Bancshares (Nasdaq: SSBK) was founded in

Legend

August 2007 and priced its IPO on August 11, 2021

Hun tsville

75

Branches (13) LPOs (2)

Management team with 200 years of collective experience in

the banking industry and deep ties to local markets

65

59

An n iston

B irmingham

85

Atlan ta

History of solid growth, top-tier profitability and a strong credit culture

20

Tuscaloosa

65

Alabama Auburn

85

Augusta

Georgia

Macon

Bifurcated growth strategy through organic growth and

disciplined M&A

Focused on being a dominant bank in our smaller markets and a competitive player in the larger metropolitan areas

Diversified loan portfolio complemented by low-cost, core funding base

85

Mon tgomery

65

Mobile

Columbus

Savan n ah

75

Valdosta

Q1 '23 Financial Highlights

Assets ($B):

$2.1

Quarterly Asset Growth(2):

17.7%

NPLs / Loans:

0.10%

Core Net Income(1)($M): $7.3

Gross Loans ($B):

$1.7

Quarterly Loan Growth(2):

14.9%

LLR / Loans:

1.28%

Core ROAA(1):

1.44%

Deposits ($B):

$1.8

Quarterly Deposit Growth(2): 16.2%

YTD NCOs / Avg. Loans:

0.05%

NIM:

4.07%

Loans / Deposits:

91.94% Quarterly Core Deposit Growth(2):

9.3%

TCE / TA(1):

8.11%

Core Efficiency Ratio(1): 48.79%

Source: Company Documents

Financial data as of the three months ended

3/31/23 unless otherwise noted

3 (1)

Note: Core Deposits defined

as total deposits

less brokered and jumbo time deposits; jumbo time deposits classified as deposits larger than $250,000

Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation

in the appendix

(2)

Annualized

Robust Market Dynamics

Market Highlights

Atlanta, GA -

8th largest Metro Area in the USA

-

Ranked 10th largest economy in the country

-

Ranked 13th Best Places for Business and Careers by Forbes

-

17 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Atlanta

Birmingham, AL -

Largest market in Alabama, supported by strong steel,

biotechnology, and banking industries

'28 Projected Median HHI ($M)

$69.2

$72.8

$88.1

$93.1

$70.7

$83.3

$62.3

Columbus

Auburn-

Birmingham

Huntsville

Atlanta

Southeast

National

MSA

Opelika

MSA

MSA

MSA

Average

Average

MSA

'23 - '28 Projected Population Growth (%)

Huntsville, AL

Auburn / Opelika, AL

  • Ranked 2nd best US city for job seekers by MoneyGeek
  • University of Alabama Birmingham serves as an international leader in medicine and dentistry
  • Voted best place to live in the country by US News
  • Highest concentration of engineers in the US
  • Ranked #1 best city for STEM workers by Livability
  • Home of the Redstone Arsenal which includes the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
  • Auburn University contributes $5.6 billion annually and 27,000 jobs to the Alabama economy
  • Named top-five growth city in America by U-Haul
  • High-techmanufacturing and industrial hub for companies like Kia Motors, Hanwha Cimarron, and Niagara Bottling

4.7%

5.9%

6.6%

3.2%

1.6%

1.9%

2.1%

Birmingham

Columbus

Atlanta

Huntsville

Auburn-

Southeast

National

MSA

MSA

MSA

MSA

Opelika

Average

Average

MSA

Major Employers

Columbus, GA

-

Fort Benning Military Base

U.S. Ar my Infantry and Armor Training Post

Columbus Chamber of Commerce estimates annual

economic impact of $4.8 billion

- Major companies headquartered include Aflac and Total

Systems Services, Inc.

-

Contains seven colleges and universities, with 83,000

students pursuing degrees in higher education

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; S&P Global Market Intelligence; Fortune; Forbes; Money.com; moneygeek.com; Business Facilities; USA Today; Livability,com; US News; Auburn.edu;

4

Columbus, Georgia Economic Development

Note: Southeast defined as AL, AR, FL. GA, KY, LA, MS, NC. SC, TN, VA, and WV

Operating Results
Q1 2023 Results Highlights
  • Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, and core net income (1) of $7.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share (1)
  • ROAA of 1.51% and ROATCE of 18.45%; Core ROAA (1) of 1.44% and Core ROATCE (1) of 17.51%
  • Net interest margin of 4.07%
  • Efficiency ratio (1) of 48.79%
  • YTD monthly margin trends - January 4.16%, February 4.17%, and March 3.90%

Deposits/Liquidity

Loans

Deposits of $1.8 billion increased $68.7 million, or 4.0%, from Q4 2022 (2)

  • Average cost of total deposits increased to 1.81% from 1.09% in Q4 2022
  • Noninterest-bearingdeposits comprised 24.24% of total deposits compared to 26.79% at Q4 2022

Loan portfolio of $1.6 billion increased $58.2 million from Q4 2022

  • Annualized loan growth of 14.9% from Q4 2022
  • Average yield on loans of 6.38% improved from 6.05% for Q4 2022
  • Loans / deposits ratio of 91.94% compared to 92.24% for Q4 2022

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.10% improved from 0.14% at Q4 2022

Net charge-offs at $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans

  • Allowance for loan losses to gross loans of 1.28% compared to 1.27% at Q4 2022
  • OREO balance remained flat from Q4 at $2.9 million

Capital

  • Announced and paid quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) of 8.11%, up from 8.07% at Q4 2022
  • Tangible book value per share (1) of $19.68, up 4.7% from Q4 2022

5

(1)

Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix

(2)

Uninsured deposits are 31.4% of total deposits

Disclaimer

Southern States Bancshares Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
04:32pSouthern States Bancshares : Q1 2023 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
04:10pEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Reports Q1 Revenue $20.8M
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (SSBK) SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES Posts Q1 EPS $0.80
MT
04:06pSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
04/21Southern States Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/20Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share
AQ
04/20Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 16, ..
CI
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Southern States Bancshares to $25 From ..
MT
03/17SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A..
AQ
03/17Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78,3 M - -
Net income 2023 24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,51x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,15 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen W. Whatley Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Chambers President & Director
Lynn J. Joyce Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jack Swift President-Central Region & Senior Executive VP
Brent David Hitson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.-20.03%203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer