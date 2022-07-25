Southern States Bancshares : Q2 2022 Earnings Results Presentation
07/25/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Q2 2022
Investor Presentation
July 25, 2022
Important Notices and Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures we use to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix to this presentation.
Q2 2022 Results Highlights
Operating Results
Loans
Net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and core net income of $5.3 million (1), or $0.59 per diluted share (1)
ROAA of 1.15% and ROATCE of 13.80%; Core ROAA of 1.16% (1) and Core ROATCE of 13.89% (1)
Net interest marginof 3.84%
Core efficiency ratioof 54.19%(1)
• Annualized Loan growth of 36.8% from Q1 2022
•Loan portfolio of $1.4 billion increased 9.2% from Q1 2022
Average yield on loans of 4.80% grew from 4.68% for Q1 2022
•Loans / deposits ratio of 86.9% compared to 85.0% for Q1 2022
Deposits
Deposits of $1.6 billion increased $103.1 million, or 6.7%, from Q1 2022
Average cost of total depositsremained at 0.23% from Q1 2022
•Noninterest-bearingdeposits comprised 31.2% of total deposits compared to 33.4% at Q1 2022
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans to gross loansof 0.25% at Q2 2022
• Net recoveries at $11,000
Allowance for loan losses to gross loansof 1.17%
OREO balance remained at $2.9 million from Q1 2022
Capital
Announced and paid quarterly dividendof $0.09 per share
Tangible common equity to tangible assetsof 7.95%(1)
Tangible book value per shareof $17.23(1)
Repurchased 58,258 shares at an average price of $21.03 per share
(1) Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix
Overview of Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Southern States Bancshares (Nasdaq: SSBK) was founded in
Legend
August 2007 by current CEO and Chairman, Steve Whatley, and
Huntsville
75
Branches (15)
a group of organizing directors and priced its IPO on August 11, 2021
65
59
LPOs (2)
85
Management team with 200 years of collective experience in
Birmingham
Anniston
Atlanta
the banking industry and deep ties to local markets
History of solid growth, top-tier profitability and a strong
20
Tuscaloosa
65
Alabama Auburn
85
Augusta
Georgia
Macon
credit culture
85
Columbus
Bifurcated growth strategy through organic growth and disciplined M&A
Focused on being a dominant bank in our smaller markets and a competitive player in the larger metropolitan areas
Mobile
Diversified loan portfolio complemented by low-cost, core funding base
Q2 '22 Financial Highlights
Montgomery
65
Savannah
75
Valdosta
Assets ($B):
$1.9
YoY Asset Growth:
25.6%
NPLs / Loans:
0.25%
Core Net Income(1)($M):
$5.3
Gross Loans ($B):
$1.4
YoY Loan Growth:
30.3%
LLR / Loans:
1.18%
Core ROAA(1):
1.16%
Deposits ($B):
$1.6
YoY Deposit Growth:
25.3%
YTD NCOs / Avg. Loans:
0.00%
NIM:
3.84%
Loans / Deposits:
86.9%
YoY Core Deposit Growth:
25.2%
TCE / TA(1):
7.95%
Core Efficiency Ratio(1):
54.19%
Note: Core Deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits; jumbo time deposits classified as deposits larger than $250,000
Our History and Growth
Historical Highlights
5
August 2007
Established Anniston, AL headquarters and Opelika, AL Office with $31 million in capital at $10.00 per share
2008
Established a full-service banking office in Birmingham, AL
May 2012
Acquired Alabama Trust Bank in Sylacauga, AL
2015
Opened offices in Huntsville, AL, Carrollton, GA, and an
LPO in Atlanta, GA
Acquired Columbus Community Bank in Columbus, GA and
opened a second location in Columbus
2016
Opened Auburn, AL office
Issued $4.5 million of 10-year subordinated notes
Completed $41.2 million capital raise at $14 per share
February 2017
Completed $3.4 million local capital raise at $14 per share
2018
Established a full-service banking office in Newnan, GA
September 2019
Closed acquisition of Small Town Bank in Wedowee, AL
2020 through Q22022
Hired 4 commercial bankers in Georgia franchise Completed $48.0 million subordinated debt offering
