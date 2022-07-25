Log in
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:54 2022-07-22 pm EDT
23.11 USD    0.00%
Southern States Bancshares : Q2 2022 Earnings Results Presentation

07/25/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Q2 2022

Investor Presentation

July 25, 2022

Important Notices and Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures we use to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Q2 2022 Results Highlights

Operating Results

Loans

  • Net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and core net income of $5.3 million (1), or $0.59 per diluted share (1)
  • ROAA of 1.15% and ROATCE of 13.80%; Core ROAA of 1.16% (1) and Core ROATCE of 13.89% (1)
  • Net interest margin of 3.84%
  • Core efficiency ratio of 54.19% (1)

Annualized Loan growth of 36.8% from Q1 2022

Loan portfolio of $1.4 billion increased 9.2% from Q1 2022

  • Average yield on loans of 4.80% grew from 4.68% for Q1 2022

Loans / deposits ratio of 86.9% compared to 85.0% for Q1 2022

Deposits

  • Deposits of $1.6 billion increased $103.1 million, or 6.7%, from Q1 2022
  • Average cost of total deposits remained at 0.23% from Q1 2022

Noninterest-bearingdeposits comprised 31.2% of total deposits compared to 33.4% at Q1 2022

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.25% at Q2 2022

Net recoveries at $11,000

  • Allowance for loan losses to gross loans of 1.17%
  • OREO balance remained at $2.9 million from Q1 2022

Capital

  • Announced and paid quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.95% (1)
  • Tangible book value per share of $17.23 (1)
  • Repurchased 58,258 shares at an average price of $21.03 per share

3

(1) Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix

Overview of Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Southern States Bancshares (Nasdaq: SSBK) was founded in

Legend

August 2007 by current CEO and Chairman, Steve Whatley, and

Huntsville

75

Branches (15)

a group of organizing directors and priced its IPO on August 11, 2021

65

59

LPOs (2)

85

Management team with 200 years of collective experience in

Birmingham

Anniston

Atlanta

the banking industry and deep ties to local markets

History of solid growth, top-tier profitability and a strong

20

Tuscaloosa

65

Alabama Auburn

85

Augusta

Georgia

Macon

credit culture

85

Columbus

Bifurcated growth strategy through organic growth and disciplined M&A

Focused on being a dominant bank in our smaller markets and a competitive player in the larger metropolitan areas

Mobile

Diversified loan portfolio complemented by low-cost, core funding base

Q2 '22 Financial Highlights

Montgomery

65

Savannah

75

Valdosta

Assets ($B):

$1.9

YoY Asset Growth:

25.6%

NPLs / Loans:

0.25%

Core Net Income(1)($M):

$5.3

Gross Loans ($B):

$1.4

YoY Loan Growth:

30.3%

LLR / Loans:

1.18%

Core ROAA(1):

1.16%

Deposits ($B):

$1.6

YoY Deposit Growth:

25.3%

YTD NCOs / Avg. Loans:

0.00%

NIM:

3.84%

Loans / Deposits:

86.9%

YoY Core Deposit Growth:

25.2%

TCE / TA(1):

7.95%

Core Efficiency Ratio(1):

54.19%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Company Documents

Financial data as of the three months ended 6/31/22 unless otherwise noted

4

Note: Core Deposits defined as total deposits less jumbo time deposits; jumbo time deposits classified as deposits larger than $250,000

(1) Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix

Our History and Growth

Historical Highlights

5

August 2007

Established Anniston, AL headquarters and Opelika, AL Office with $31 million in capital at $10.00 per share

2008

Established a full-service banking office in Birmingham, AL

May 2012

Acquired Alabama Trust Bank in Sylacauga, AL

2015

Opened offices in Huntsville, AL, Carrollton, GA, and an

LPO in Atlanta, GA

Acquired Columbus Community Bank in Columbus, GA and

opened a second location in Columbus

2016

Opened Auburn, AL office

Issued $4.5 million of 10-year subordinated notes

Completed $41.2 million capital raise at $14 per share

February 2017

Completed $3.4 million local capital raise at $14 per share

2018

Established a full-service banking office in Newnan, GA

September 2019

Closed acquisition of Small Town Bank in Wedowee, AL

2020 through Q22022

Hired 4 commercial bankers in Georgia franchise Completed $48.0 million subordinated debt offering

2007

2022

2 Branches

15 Branches and two LPOs

Huntsville

Huntsville

65

65

Birmingham

Athens

Birmingham Anniston

Anniston

Atlanta

20

Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa

Anniston

59

59

Columbus

Opelika

Opelika

16

Montgomery

75

Savannah

Montgomery

65

Albany

65

Dothan

Dothan

Mobile

Valdosta

Mobile

Branch

LPO

Total Assets ($B)

$1.8 $1.9

$1.3 $1.1

$0.9

$0.5 $0.6 $0.7

$0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2Q22

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Company Documents Dollars in billions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern States Bancshares Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 13:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
