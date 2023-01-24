Southern States Bancshares : Q4 2022 Earnings Results Presentation
01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
Q4 2022
Investor Presentation
January 2023
Important Notices and Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other SEC filings under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and
prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures we use to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix to this presentation.
Q4 2022 Results Highlights
Operating Results
•Net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, and core net income(1) of $8.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (1)
•ROAA of 2.11% and ROATCE of 26.49%; Core ROAA(1) of 1.61% and Core ROATCE(1) of 20.21%
•Completed sale of two branches resulting in a $2.4 million net gain
• Net interest margin of 4.39%
• Core efficiency ratio (1)of 45.98%
Loans
Annualized loan growthof 18.1% from Q3 2022(2)
•Loan portfolio of $1.6 billion increased 4.1% from Q3 2022
Average yield on loans of 6.05% improved from 5.37% for Q3 2022
Loans / deposits ratio of 92.24% compared to 86.30% for Q3 2022
Deposits
Deposits of $1.7 billion increased $19.7 million, or 1.2%, from Q3 2022 (3)
Average cost of total deposits increased to 1.09% from 0.58% in Q3 2022
•Noninterest-bearingdeposits comprised 26.79% of total deposits compared to 28.27% at Q3 2022
Asset Quality
•Nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.14% improved from 0.26% at Q3 2022
• Net charge-offsat $205,000
• Allowance for loan losses to gross loans of 1.27% compared to 1.20% at Q3 2022
•OREO balance remained flat from Q3 at $2.9 million
Capital
• Announced and paid quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share
• Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)of 8.07%, up from 7.48% at Q3 2022
•Tangible book value per share(1) of $18.79, up 7.5% from Q3 2022
(1) Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix
(2)
The sale of two branches on October 1,
2022 resulted in a $7.3 million reduction in loans; the growth percentage is net of the accounts sold
(3)
The sale of two branches on October 1,
2022 resulted in a $66.0 million reduction in deposits; the growth represented is net of the accounts sold
Overview of Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Southern States Bancshares (Nasdaq: SSBK) was founded in August 2007 by current CEO and Chairman, Steve Whatley, and a group of organizing directors and priced its IPO on August 11, 2021
Management team with 200 years of collective experience in
Huntsville
65
59
Anniston
Birmingham
Legend
75
Branches (13)
LPOs (2)
85
Atlanta
the banking industry and deep ties to local markets
History of solid growth, top-tier profitability and a strong
20
Tuscaloosa
65
Alabama Auburn
85
Augusta
Georgia
Macon
credit culture
Bifurcated growth strategy through organic growth and
disciplined M&A
Focused on being a dominant bank in our smaller markets and a competitive player in the larger metropolitan areas
Diversified loan portfolio complemented by low-cost, core funding base
85
Montgomery
65
Mobile
Columbus
Savannah
75
Valdosta
Q4 '22 Financial Highlights
Assets ($B):
$2.0
YoY Asset Growth:
14.7%
NPLs / Loans:
0.14%
Core Net Income(1)($M): $8.1
Gross Loans ($B):
$1.6
YoY Loan Growth:
26.9%
LLR / Loans:
1.27%
Core ROAA(1):
1.61%
Deposits ($B):
$1.7
YoY Deposit Growth:
10.6%
YTD NCOs / Avg. Loans:
0.05%
NIM:
4.39%
Loans / Deposits:
92.24%
YoY Core Deposit Growth:
8.3%
TCE / TA(1):
8.07%
Core Efficiency Ratio(1): 45.98%
Experienced Management Team
Our senior management team has an average of over 30 years of experience in the banking industry
Steve Whatley
Founder, Chairman &
CEO
Mark Chambers
Lynn Joyce
President
SEVP & Chief
Financial Officer
Greg Smith
Jack Swift
SEVP & Chief Risk and
SEVP & Chief
Credit Officer
Operating Officer
1982-2006Market President Colonial Bank
1980-1982Vice President Commercial Lender AmSouth Bank
1978-1980Vice President Trust Company Bank
1973-1978Loan Officer/Mgt. Trainee Security Pacific Bank
2007-2019SEVP & President Southeast Region Southern States Bank
2004-2007Market President Wachovia Bank
1998-2004 Commercial Lender Aliant Bank
1992-2013EVP & CFO First Financial Bank, a NASDAQ listed Financial Institution
1986-1992Arthur Andersen & Co
2006-2019 SEVP & CCO Southern States Bank
1986-2006Credit Admin, Commercial Loan Officer and Market President Regions Bank
2006-2019SEVP & President Central Region Southern States Bank
1996-2006 Senior Vice President Colonial Bank
1992-1996Vice President SouthTrust Bank
Company insiders own 15.9% of the common shares and equivalents(1)
5 (1) Refers to management and directors, excludes institutional owners or direct representatives of an institutional owner
