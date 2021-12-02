Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Southern Steel Berhad
  News
  Summary
    SSTEEL   MYL5665OO004

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

(SSTEEL)
General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

12/02/2021 | 05:21am EST
12/1/21, 6:33 PM

Announcement details

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Outcome of Meeting

Date of Meeting

01 Dec 2021

Time

03:00 PM

Venue(s)

Auditorium, Ground Floor, Menara Hong Leong

No. 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Outcome of Meeting

Voting Results

1. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

Shareholder's Action Voted

No. of Shareholders No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

We wish to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Southern Steel Berhad ("the Company") held on 1 December 2021 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.

To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM503,287/- (2020: RM500,000/-) for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM42,000/- from the Fifty-ninth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to the Sixtieth AGM of the Company.

For Voting

For

Against

46

2

485,977,143

5,000

99.9990

0.0010

Accepted

2. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

Shareholder's Action Voted

No. of Shareholders No. of Shares

% f V t d Sh

To re-elect YBhg Dato' Dr Tan Tat Wai as a Director pursuant to the Company's Constitution.

For Voting

For

Against

46

2

485,934,243

47,900

99 9901

0 0099

12/1/21, 6:33 PM

% of Voted Shares

Result

3. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

4. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

5. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

6. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

Announcement details

99.9901

0.0099

Accepted

To re-elect YBhg Dato' Ahmad Johari Bin Abdul Razak as a Director pursuant to the Company's Constitution.

For Voting

For

Against

46

2

485,934,243

47,900

99.9901

0.0099

Accepted

To re-elect YBhg Dato' Tan Ang Meng as a Director pursuant to the Company's Constitution.

For Voting

For

Against

45

2

485,931,243

47,900

99.9901

0.0099

Accepted

To re-elect Mr Yeoh Choon Kwee as a Director pursuant to the Company's Constitution.

For Voting

For

Against

45

2

485,931,243

47,900

99.9901

0.0099

Accepted

To re-appoint KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Voting

For

Against

47

1

485,981,143

1,000

99.9998

0.0002

Accepted

12/1/21, 6:33 PM

7. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

8. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

Announcement details

To approve the Authority To Directors To Allot Shares.

For Voting

For

Against

47

1

485,981,143

1,000

99.9998

0.0002

Accepted

To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad, GuoLine Capital Assets Limited And Persons Connected With Them.

For Voting

For

Against

43

1

68,741,497

1,000

99.9985

0.0015

Accepted

9. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description

Shareholder's Action Voted

No. of Shareholders No. of Shares

  • of Voted Shares Result

To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Bee Hardware Company, Sdn Berhad And Its Subsidiary.

For Voting

For

Against

43

1

477,376,405

1,000

99.9998

0.0002

Accepted

10. Ordinary Resolution 10

Description

Shareholder's Action

Voted

No. of Shareholders

No. of Shares

% of Voted Shares

To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Leong Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("HLIH") And Persons Connected With HLIH.

For Voting

For

Against

47

1

485,981,143

1,000

99.9998

0.0002

A

t d

12/1/21, 6:33 PM

Announcement details

Result

Accepted

Announcement Info

Company Name

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Stock Name

SSTEEL

Date Announced

01 Dec 2021

Category

General Meeting

Reference Number

GMA-01122021-00006

Corporate Action ID

MY211201MEET0006

Disclaimer

Southern Steel Bhd published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
