General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

We wish to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Southern Steel Berhad ("the Company") held on 1 December 2021 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.
This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.
To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM503,287/- (2020: RM500,000/-) for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM42,000/- from the Fifty-ninth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to the Sixtieth AGM of the Company.
For Voting
For
Against
46
2
485,977,143
5,000
99.9990
0.0010
Accepted
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description
Shareholder's Action Voted
No. of Shareholders No. of Shares
% f V t d Sh
To re-elect YBhg Dato' Dr Tan Tat Wai as a Director pursuant to the Company's Constitution.
To approve the Authority To Directors To Allot Shares.
For Voting
For
Against
47
1
485,981,143
1,000
99.9998
0.0002
Accepted
To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad, GuoLine Capital Assets Limited And Persons Connected With Them.
For Voting
For
Against
43
1
68,741,497
1,000
99.9985
0.0015
Accepted
9. Ordinary Resolution 9
Description
Shareholder's Action Voted
No. of Shareholders No. of Shares
of Voted Shares Result
To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Bee Hardware Company, Sdn Berhad And Its Subsidiary.
For Voting
For
Against
43
1
477,376,405
1,000
99.9998
0.0002
Accepted
10. Ordinary Resolution 10
Description
Shareholder's Action
Voted
No. of Shareholders
No. of Shares
% of Voted Shares
To approve the Proposed Renewal Of Shareholders' Mandate For Recurrent Related Party Transactions Of A Revenue Or Trading Nature With Hong Leong Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("HLIH") And Persons Connected With HLIH.
