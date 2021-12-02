General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

We wish to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Southern Steel Berhad ("the Company") held on 1 December 2021 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Sky Corporate Services Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.

To approve the payment of Director Fees of RM503,287/- (2020: RM500,000/-) for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 to be divided amongst the Directors in such manner as the Directors may determine and Directors' Other Benefits of up to an amount of RM42,000/- from the Fifty-ninth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to the Sixtieth AGM of the Company.

