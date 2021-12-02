Southern Steel Berhad : Change in Audit Committee - MR ANG KONG HUA
12/1/21, 6:39 PM
Announcement details
Change in Audit Committee
SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD
Date of change
Name
Age
Gender
Nationality
Type of change
Designation
Directorate
Composition of Audit Committee (Name and Directorate of members after change)
01 Dec 2021
MR ANG KONG HUA
77
Male
Singapore
Retirement
Member of Audit Committee
Independent and Non Executive
YBhg Dato' Tan Ang Meng (Chairman, Independent and Non Executive Director)
Dr Kwa Lay Keng (Member, Independent and Non Executive Director)
YBhg Dato' Ahmad Johari Bin Abdul Razak (Member, Independent and Non Executive Director)
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD
Stock Name
SSTEEL
Date Announced
01 Dec 2021
Category
Change in Audit Committee
Reference Number
C02-22112021-00004
Disclaimer
Southern Steel Bhd published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:20:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
1 741 M
412 M
412 M
Net income 2021
47,9 M
11,3 M
11,3 M
Net Debt 2021
808 M
191 M
191 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
459 M
109 M
109 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,61x
EV / Sales 2021
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
2 835
Free-Float
13,3%
