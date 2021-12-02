Southern Steel Berhad : Change in Boardroom - MR ANG KONG HUA

12/1/21, 6:36 PMAnnouncement details

Change in Boardroom

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Date of change 01 Dec 2021 Name MR ANG KONG HUA Age 77 Gender Male Nationality Singapore Designation Director Directorate Independent and Non Executive Type of change Retirement

This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.

