Southern Steel Berhad : Change in Boardroom - MR ANG KONG HUA

Change in Boardroom
SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD
Date of change
01 Dec 2021
Name
MR ANG KONG HUA
Age
77
Gender
Male
Nationality
Singapore
Designation
Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Retirement
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of
Institute/University
Additional Information
Study
Working experience and occupation
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.
