  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Southern Steel Berhad
  News
  Summary
    SSTEEL   MYL5665OO004

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

(SSTEEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Steel Berhad : Change in Nomination Committee - DATO' AHMAD JOHARI BIN ABDUL RAZAK

12/02/2021 | 05:21am EST
12/1/21, 6:44 PM

Announcement details

Change in Nomination Committee

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Type of Board Committee

Date of change

Salutation

Name

Age

Gender

Nationality

Type of change

Previous Position

New Position

Directorate

Composition of Nomination Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change)

Nomination Committee

01 Dec 2021

DATO'

AHMAD JOHARI BIN ABDUL RAZAK

67

Male

Malaysia

Redesignation

Member of Nomination Committee

Chairman of Nomination Committee

Independent and Non Executive

  1. YBhg Dato' Ahmad Johari Bin Abdul Razak (Chairman, Independent and Non Executive Director)
  2. YBhg Datuk Kwek Leng San (Member, Non Independent and Non Executive Director)
  3. YBhg Dato' Tan Ang Meng (Member, Independent and Non Executive Director)

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 1 December 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Stock Name

SSTEEL

Date Announced

01 Dec 2021

Category

Change in Nomination Committee

Reference Number

C08-22112021-00011

Disclaimer

Southern Steel Bhd published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 741 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 47,9 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net Debt 2021 808 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 459 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 835
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Southern Steel Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choon Kwee Yeoh Group Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Meng Chuan Ang Chief Financial Officer
Leng San Kwek Chairman
Kong Hua Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Lay Keng Kwa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD-9.94%109
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.13.78%23 675
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.145.30%20 545
JSW STEEL LIMITED64.47%20 477
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION33.74%18 442
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.83%16 264