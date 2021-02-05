Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SouthGobi Resources Ltd.    SGQ   CA8443751059

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

(SGQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China gets holiday boost, Indian gold buyers cheer price dip

02/05/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Physical gold demand picked up in China this week ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, while Indian retail buyers cheered a sharp dip in domestic rates.

Singapore dealers, meanwhile, flagged a possible supply crunch fuelled by a surge in interest for silver.

Chinese dealers charged premiums of $0.50-$5 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices.

Demand is "a little better due to the Lunar new year," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer for Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding premiums could rise further if prices remain low following the holiday.

Gold rates in the top consumer flipped to a premium for the first time in 11 months mid-January, as demand showed signs of recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

In Hong Kong, dealers sold bullion between a discount of $2.50 an ounce and a $2 premium.

In Singapore, customers were charged a $1.2-$2 an ounce premium over benchmark prices, with a rush for silver continuing even after spot prices for both silver and gold retreated after a sharp retail-frenzy driven rally in silver, dealers said.

"We're starting to see premium increases from some refineries and bulk suppliers for gold and silver bars," pointing to supply tightness, Gregor Gregersen, founder at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

In India, a dip in prices to a near eight-month trough drew buyers in.

This pushed Indian premiums to a six-month peak of up to $6 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies.

Many retail buyers who were awaiting a correction were now making purchases, said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai gold dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

The combination of a cut in import duties on gold and silver on Monday, a strong rupee and a retreat in global prices contributed to the dip in Indian rates, a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank said.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; editing by Arpan Varghese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.61% 1805.4 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST -1.81% 24.48 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
SILVER 1.44% 26.6375 Delayed Quote.1.83%
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. 28.57% 0.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
04:07aChina gets holiday boost, Indian gold buyers cheer price dip
RE
02/04SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEME..
PU
01/26SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. : - voting results of the shareholders' meeting
AQ
01/26SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. : - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
AQ
01/25SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
01/25SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEME..
PU
01/25SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - VOTING RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOL..
PU
01/22SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Retail demand picks up; Chinese New Year to draw gold buye..
RE
01/11SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Implementation progress of resumption plan and business up..
AQ
01/11SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Details Implementation Progress of Resumption Plan and Bus..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M - -
Net income 2019 4,20 M - -
Net Debt 2019 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dalanguerban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aiming Guo Chief Operating Officer
Weiguo Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jin Lan Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mao Sun Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.0.00%19
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.97%48 610
GLENCORE PLC5.84%44 681
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED11.35%15 579
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.02%12 131
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.01%6 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ