SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

10/04/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") dated September 30, 2020 in relation to the additional resumption guidance (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement. This clarification announcement is published for the purpose of correcting inadvertent clerical errors.

The Company hereby clarifies that the additional resumption guidance as disclosed in the Announcement shall read as follows: "resolve issues arisen from the Cease Trade Order and/or the TSX Delisting Review, or take steps to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the

Company will be eligible for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange".

Save for the above clarification, all other information and contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from August 17, 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Lead Director

* For identification purposes only

1

Vancouver, October 4, 2020

Hong Kong, October 4, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ben Niu.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 11:34:01 UTC
