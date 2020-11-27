SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2019

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Shareholders of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") set out on pages 6 to 70 which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our auditor's report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by US$114,711,000 as at December 31, 2019. This condition, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Other matters The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2018 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on March 31, 2019. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Other Information - Continued Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the information included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's consolidated financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements - Continued Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. BDO Limited Certified Public Accountants Lee Alfred Practising Certificate Number P04960 Hong Kong, November 26, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.