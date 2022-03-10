SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - DELAY OF ANNUAL FILINGS AND APPLICATION FOR A MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

DELAY OF ANNUAL FILINGS AND APPLICATION FOR A

MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company announces that it has been advised by its external auditors (the "Auditors") that they will not be in a position to render an unmodified opinion on the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Financial Statements") prior to the filing deadline of March 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filing Deadline") because they have not been able to obtain sufficient evidence to support management's going concern assumptions. As a result, the Company will not be able to file the 2021 Financial Statements, accompanying Management Discussion & Analysis and CEO and CFO certifications, and the Annual Information Form (collectively, the "2021 Annual Filings") prior to the Annual Filing Deadline as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. Accordingly, subsequent to the Annual Filing Deadline, the Company will be in default of its continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws and placed on the defaulting issuers list of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC").

The Company also announces that it will be making an application to the BCSC, the Company's principal securities regulator in Canada, under National Policy 12-203 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be granted in respect of the late filing of the 2021 Annual Filings. There is no guarantee that a MCTO will be granted. However, if a MCTO is granted, the Company will attempt to obtain and provide to the

* For identification purposes only

1