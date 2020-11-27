SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - MANAGEMENT''S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS DECEMBER 31, 2019 11/27/2020 | 10:07am EST Send by mail :

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Except for statements of fact relating to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "could", "should", "seek", "likely", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the time the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company continuing as a going concern and its ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operation as they become due;

adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities in the Company's consolidated financial statements and the impact thereof;

the Company's expectations of sufficient liquidity and capital resources to meet its ongoing obligations and future contractual commitments, including the Company's ability to settle its trade payables, to secure additional funding and to meet its obligations under each of the China Investment Corporation (together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliates, "CIC") convertible debenture (the "CIC Convertible Debenture"), the 2020 June Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2020 May Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2020 April Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2020 March Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2020 February Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2020 November Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the 2019 Deferral Agreement (as defined below), the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement (as defined below) and the 2018 Bank Loan (as defined below), as the same become due;

the ability of the Company to successfully apply for a revocation of the CTO (as defined below);

the possibility of the TSX granting an extension to the deadline date for the Company to demonstrate that it has remedied the Delisting Criteria (as defined below);

the resumption of trading in the Common Shares on the TSX or HKEX;

the Company entering into discussions with CIC regarding a potential debt restructuring plan with respect to the amounts owing to CIC;

the results and impact of the Ontario class action (as described under Section 7 of this MD&A under the heading entitled " Regulatory Issues and Contingencies - Class Action Lawsuit ");

"); the impact of the internal investigation conducted by the Special Committee (as defined below) on the Suspicious Transactions (as defined below);

the estimates and assumptions included in the Company's impairment analysis and the possible impact of changes thereof;

the agreement with Ejin Jinda and the payments thereunder (as described under Section 7 of this MD&A under the heading entitled " Regulatory Issues and Contingencies - Toll Wash Plant

the ability of the Company to successfully recover the balance of its doubtful trade and notes receivables;

the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi;

the ability to enhance the product value by conducting coal processing and coal washing; December 31, 2019 Page | 2 SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis the impact of the Company's activities on the environment and actions taken for the purpose of mitigation of potential environmental impacts and planned focus on health, safety and environmental performance;

the impact of the delays in the custom clearance process at the Ceke border on the Company's operations and the restrictions established by Chinese authorities on the import of F-grade coal into China;

the ability of the Company to successfully appeal the decision of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRAM") to terminate the Soumber Licenses (as defined below) and the anticipated timing of the High Court of the Capital City's (the "High Court") ruling on the appeal;

the ability of the Company to successfully negotiate an extension of the agreement with the third party contractor relating to the operation of the wash plant at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine site;

the ability of the Company to successfully reinstate the Soumber Licenses;

the future demand for coal in China;

future trends in the Chinese coal industry;

the Company's outlook and objectives for 2020 and beyond (as more particularly described under Section 15 of this MD&A under the heading entitled " Outlook "); and

"); and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions described below and elsewhere in this MD&A, including, among other things: the current mine plan for the Ovoot Tolgoi mine; mining, production, construction and exploration activities at the Company's mineral properties; the costs relating to anticipated capital expenditures; the capacity and future toll rate of the paved highway; plans for the progress of mining license application processes; mining methods; the Company's anticipated business activities, planned expenditures and corporate strategies; management's business outlook, including the outlook for 2020 and beyond; currency exchange rates; operating, labour and fuel costs; the ability of the Company to successfully apply for a revocation of the CTO; the ability to remedy the Delisting Criteria (as defined below) of the TSX and to satisfy the Resumption Guidance (as defined below) of the HKEX; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; the anticipated royalties payable under Mongolia's royalty regime; the future coal market conditions in China and the related impact on the Company's margins and liquidity; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the assumption that the border crossings with China will remain open for coal exports; the anticipated demand for the Company's coal products; future coal prices, and the level of worldwide coal production. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the uncertain nature of mining activities, actual capital and operating costs exceeding management's estimates; variations in mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the possible impacts of changes in mine life, useful life or depreciation rates on depreciation expenses; risks associated with, or changes to regulatory requirements (including environmental regulations) and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the potential expansion of the list of licenses published by the Government of Mongolia covering areas in which exploration and mining are purportedly prohibited on certain of the Company's mining licenses; the Government of Mongolia designating any one or more of the Company's mineral projects in Mongolia as a Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully apply for a revocation of the CTO; the risk that the TSX does not grant an extension to the deadline date for the Company to demonstrate that it has remedied the Delisting Criteria; the risk that the Company is unable to remedy the Delisting Criteria within the deadline established by the TSX and the Common Shares becoming delisted from the TSX; the risk that the Company is unable to fulfill the conditions of the Resumption Guidance and the Common Shares becoming delisted from the HKEX; December 31, 2019 Page | 3 SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis the risk of continued delays in the custom clearance process at the Ceke border; the restrictions established by Chinese authorities on the import of F-grade coal into China; the risk that Mongolia's southern borders with China will be the subject of further closures; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for coal and the economy generally in China; the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively controlled in China and Mongolia; the risk that the Company's existing coal inventories are unable to sufficiently satisfy expected sales demand; the possible impact of changes to the inputs to the valuation model used to value the embedded derivatives in the CIC Convertible Debenture; the risk of the Company failing to successfully negotiate favorable repayment terms on the TRQ Reimbursable Amount (as described under Section 6 of this MD&A under the heading entitled "Liquidity and Capital Management - Costs Reimbursable to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd"); the risk of CIC accelerating all amounts outstanding under the CIC Convertible Debenture and enforcing payment thereof; the risk of the Company or its subsidiaries defaulting under its existing debt obligations, including the 2020 June Deferral Agreement, the 2020 May Deferral Agreement, the 2020 April Deferral Agreement, the 2020 March Deferral Agreement, the 2020 February Deferral Agreement, the 2020 November Deferral Agreement, the 2019 Deferral Agreement, the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement and the 2018 Bank Loan; the impact of amendments to, or the application of, the laws of Mongolia, China and other countries in which the Company carries on business; modifications to existing practices so as to comply with any future permit conditions that may be imposed by regulators; delays in obtaining approvals and lease renewals; the risk of fluctuations in coal prices and changes in China and world economic conditions; the outcome of the Class Action (as described under Section 7 of this MD&A under the heading entitled "Regulatory Issues and Contingencies Class Action Lawsuit ") and any damages payable by the Company as a result; the impact of the internal investigation conducted by the Special Committee; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully negotiate a debt restructuring plan with respect to the amounts owing to CIC; the risk that the calculated sales price determined by the Company for the purposes of determining the amount of royalties payable to the Mongolian government is deemed as being "non-market" under Mongolian tax law; customer credit risk; cash flow and liquidity risks; risks relating to the Company's decision to suspend activities relating to the development of the Ceke Logistics Park project, including the risk that its investment partner may initiate legal action against the Company for failing to comply with the underlying agreements governing project development; risks relating to the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and the output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi; risks relating to the Company's ability to successfully appeal MRAM's decision to terminate the Soumber Licenses and delays in receiving the High Court's ruling on the appeal; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully negotiate an extension of the agreement with the third party contractor relating to the operation of the wash plant at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine site and risks relating to the Company's ability to raise additional financing and to continue as a going concern. Please see Section 14 of this MD&A under the heading entitled " Risk Factors " for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its operations. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the assumptions, risks and uncertainties identified above and elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company uses forward-looking statements because it believes such statements provide useful information with respect to the currently expected future operations and financial performance of the Company, and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. 