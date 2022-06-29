SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 21, 2022

The Board has fixed Tuesday, June 21, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof.

The Company will transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution to remove the

to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving 27,425,442 Common Shares in the capital of the Company which may be allocated for issuance under the Amended Equity Incentive Plan, being 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company as of the date of the Meeting at which shareholder approval is being sought, all as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular; and

to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving amendments to the Company's Employees' and Directors' Equity Incentive Plan (the "

to elect two alternate slates of directors, namely (i) a slate consisting of eight (8) incumbent directors of the Company, in the event that completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction does not occur prior to the date of the Meeting; and (ii) a slate consisting of six (6) incumbent directors of the Company, in the event, and conditional upon, the Land Breeze Sale Transaction completing prior to the date of the Meeting; and

to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at: (i) six (6), in the event, and conditional upon, the proposed sale transaction between Land Breeze II

to appoint auditors for the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of

to receive the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditors' report thereon;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 20th floor - 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) (the "Meeting") for the following purposes:

Caution regarding COVID-19

As of the date of this Notice and the accompanying Management Proxy Circular, the Company intends to hold the Meeting at the location and time stated above in this Notice.

In order to comply with government and venue requirements and to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, in-personaccess to the Meeting will only be granted to those shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are Fully Vaccinated(as defined below) and who provide satisfactory proof of vaccination. All attendees will be required to wear masks in all public spaces, including lobbies, elevators, reception area, meeting rooms and washrooms.

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are deemed fully vaccinated ("Fully Vaccinated") with a vaccine that is approved for use in Canada, include those who have received:

two (2) doses of any of the following COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their second dose; or

COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their second dose; or one (1) dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their first dose.

In order to ensure that all shareholders are able to cast their votes, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying the Management Proxy Circular or ensure that they have appointed a Fully Vaccinated proxyholder.

For additional information on COVID-19 protocols for the Meeting, please contact Allison Snetsinger, the Company's corporate secretary, at info@southgobi.com.

Voting

The Management Proxy Circular contains details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting. Information respecting the appointment of auditors, the election of directors and the approvals relating to the Equity Incentive Plan and the adoption of the New Articles may be found in the accompany Management Proxy Circular under the headings "Appointment of Auditors", "Election of Directors", "Approvals Relating to the Equity Incentive Plan" and "Adoption of New Articles", respectively.

A Form of Proxy is enclosed herewith. Registered shareholders who are unable, or do not wish, to attend the Meeting in person are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed Form of Proxy to TSX Trust Company in accordance with the instructions set out on the Form of Proxy and in the Management Proxy Circular. If you are voting your shares by proxy, TSX Trust Company, must receive your completed Form of Proxy by 8:00 a.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (which is 11:00 p.m. in Hong Kong, China), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) before any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting.

Non-registered shareholders receiving these materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and return the voting instruction form provided to them by their broker or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided therein.