SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
07/24/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
南戈壁資源有限公司*
(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)
(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B
of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.
For and on behalf of
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Allison Snetsinger
Corporate Secretary
Hong Kong, July 24, 2022
As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Ben Niu and Ms. Ka Lee Ku.
* For identification purposes only
1
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Report of Voting Results
(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)
In respect to the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") held on July 21, 2022, (the "Meeting"), the following sets forth a brief description of each matter which was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote:
Appointment of Auditors- BDO Limited, Certified Public Accountants (Practicing), Hong Kong, was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.
The result of the vote by proxy with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Total votes in favour:
111,928,085 (99.99%)
Total votes withheld:
7,950 (00.01%)
Number of Directors- As more particularly described in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated June 22, 2022 (the "Circular"), the Company proposed an ordinary resolution at the Meeting to fix the number of directors elected at the Meeting at: (i) six (6), in the event, and conditional upon, the proposed sale transaction between Land Breeze S.a.r.l and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Land Breeze Sale Transaction") completing prior to the date of the Meeting; or (ii) eight (8), in the event that completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction did not occur prior to the date of the Meeting. To the Company's knowledge, the completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction did not occur on or prior to the date of the Meeting.
The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands at the Meeting.
The result of the vote by proxy with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Total votes in favour:
111,928,085 (99.99%)
Total votes against:
7,950 (00.01%)
Election of Directors- As more particularly described in the Circular, in the event that completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction did not occur prior to the date of the Meeting, the following eight director nominees (the "Incumbent Slate") set forth in the Circular would be nominated to be elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. To the Company's knowledge, the completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction did not occur on or prior to the date of the Meeting.
The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot. The result of the vote by ballot with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Dalanguerban
votes for:
111,926,097
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
9,938
(00.01%)
Jianmin Bao
votes for:
111,926,097
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
9,938
(00.01%)
Zhiwei Chen
votes for:
111,924,897
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
11,138
(00.01%)
Yingbin Ian He
votes for:
111,924,897
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
11,138
(00.01%)
1
Ka Lee Ku
votes for:
111,924,897
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
11,138
(00.01%)
Ben Niu
votes for:
111,924,897
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
11,138
(00.01%)
Jin Lan Quan
votes for:
111,928,085
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
7,950
(00.01%)
Mao Sun
votes for:
111,928,085
(99.99%)
votes withheld:
7,950
(00.01%)
As a result, the number of directors elected at the Meeting was fixed at eight (8) and the eight nominees in the Incumbent Slate were elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed
Amendments to the Employees' and Directors' Equity Incentive Plan- The shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company's Employees' and Directors' Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), all as more particularly described in the Circular. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.
The result of the vote by ballot with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Total votes in favour:
111,926,885
(99.99%)
Total votes against:
9,150
(00.01%)
Shares issuable under the Equity Incentive Plan- The shareholders approved 27,425,442 Common Shares in the capital of the Company may be allocated for issuance under the Equity Incentive Plan. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.
The result of the vote by proxy with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Total votes in favour:
111,926,885 (99.99%)
Total votes against:
9,150 (00.01%
Adoption of New Articles - The shareholders approved the removal of the Company's current Articles in its entirety and the adoption of new Articles, all as more particularly described in the Circular. The special resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.
The result of the vote by ballot with respect to the above matter is shown below:
Total votes in favour:
111,924,897
(99.99%)
Total votes against:
11,138
(00.01%)
Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia this 22nd day of July 2022.
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 11:03:00 UTC.