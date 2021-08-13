SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Overview of Operational Data

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

The Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $31.7 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020 to $47.9 per tonne in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of improved market conditions in China and an improvement of the overall product mix. The product mix for the second quarter of 2021 consisted of approximately 73% premium semi-soft coking coal and 27% semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal compared to approximately 43% premium semi-soft coking coal, 53% semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal and 4% washed coal in the second quarter of 2020.

In response to the increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Mongolia in the second quarter of 2021, the Chinese authorities has been restricting the number of trucks permitted to cross the Ceke port of entry, and such restriction has severely impacted the sales volume of the Company in the second quarter of 2021. As a result, the Company's sales volume decreased from 0.5 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.1 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021.

In response to the restrictions on the number of trucks crossing the Mongolian border into China, the Company temporarily suspended its major mining operations (including coal mining) in the second quarter of 2021 in order to control the inventory level and preserve the Company's working capital. Such suspension remains in effect as of the date of this press release. Management expects that mining operations (including coal mining) will resume in the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold increased from $21.2 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020 to $41.4 per tonne in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the diseconomies of scale due to decreased sales as well as the increase in the effective royalty rate.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

The Company sold 0.8 million tonnes for the first six months of 2021 as compared to 0.7 million tonnes for the first six months of 2020. The average selling price increased from $31.5 per tonne for the first six months of 2020 to $44.1 per tonne for the first six months of 2021, as a result of improved market conditions in China and an improvement of the overall product mix.

The Company's production in the first six months of 2021 was higher than the first six months of 2020 as a result of the temporary suspension of the Company's major mining operations (including coal mining) which took effect in 2020 for the purpose of mitigating the financial impact of the border closures and preserving the Company's working capital.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold increased from $23.8 per tonne for the first six months of 2020 to $30.5 per tonne in the first six months of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in the effective royalty rate.