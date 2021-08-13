SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
南戈壁資源有限公司*
(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)
(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)
SouthGobi announces second quarter 2021
financial and operating results
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
R E S O U R C E S
August 13, 2021
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
HONG KONG - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"): SGQ, Hong Kong
Stock Exchange ("HKEX"): 1878) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND HIGHLIGHTS
The Company's significant events and highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the subsequent period up to August 13, 2021 are as follows:
Operating Results - In response to the increase in Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") case numbers in Mongolia in the second quarter of 2021, the Chinese authorities has been restricting the number of trucks permitted to cross the Ceke port of entry, and such restriction has severely impacted the sales volume of the Company in the second quarter of 2021. As a result, the Company's sales volume decreased from 0.5 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.1 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021.
In response to the restrictions on the number of trucks crossing the Mongolian border into China, the Company temporarily suspended its major mining operations (including coal mining) in the second quarter of 2021 in order to control the inventory level and preserve the Company's working capital. Such suspension remains in effect as of the date of this press release. Management expects that mining operations (including coal mining) will resume in the third quarter of 2021.
The Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $31.7 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020 to $47.9 per tonne in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of improved market conditions in China and an improvement of the overall product mix.
Financial Results - The Company recorded a $1.0 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $1.9 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2020. The financial results for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by the decreased sales resulting from the export volume limitations and a provision for commercial arbitration of $4.6 million recorded for the second quarter of 2020 in connection with the settlement agreement entered into with First Concept Industrial Group Limited ("First Concept").
Impact of theCOVID-19Pandemic - Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Mongolian local authorities have taken certain precautionary steps to minimize further transmission of COVID-19 in Mongolia and announced several lockdown measures in Ulaanbaatar. During the second quarter of 2021, additional precautionary measures were imposed by the Chinese authorities at the Ceke port of entry in response to the increase of COVID-19 case numbers in Mongolia, which included restricting the number of trucks crossing the Mongolian border into China. These restrictions on trucking volume have had an adverse impact on the Company's ability to import its coal products into China in the second quarter of 2021. In response, the Company has temporarily suspended its major mining operations (including coal mining) in the second quarter of 2021 in order to control the inventory level and preserve the Company's working capital. Such suspension remains in effect as of the date of this press release. Although the export of coal from Mongolia to China continues as of the date hereof, there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to continue exporting coal to China, or that the border crossings would not be the subject of closures as a result of COVID-19 or any variants thereof in the future. The Company will continue to closely monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has on coal exports to China and will react promptly to preserve the working capital of the Company and mitigate any negative impacts on the business and operations of the Company.
In the event that the Company's ability to export coal into the Chinese market becomes restricted or limited again as a result of any future restrictions which may be implemented at the Mongolia-China border crossing, this is expected to have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Company and may negatively affect the price and volatility of the Common Shares and any investment in such shares could suffer a significant decline or total loss in value.
China Investment Corporation ("CIC") Convertible Debenture ("CIC Convertible Debenture")- On July 30, 2021, the Company and CIC entered into an agreement (the "2021 July Deferral Agreement") pursuant to which CIC agreed to grant the Company a deferral of:
semi-annualcash interest payments of $8.1 million payable to CIC on November 19, 2021; and (ii) $4.0 million worth of payment in kind interest ("PIK Interest") shares (collectively, the "2021 Deferral Amounts") issuable to CIC on November 19, 2021 under the CIC Convertible Debenture.
The principal terms of the 2021 July Deferral Agreement are as follows:
Payment of the 2021 Deferral Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2023.
As consideration for the deferral of the 2021 Deferral Amounts, the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2021 Deferral Amounts payable under the CIC Convertible Debenture, commencing on November 19, 2021.
Going Concern - Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties relating to the Company cast significant doubt upon the going concern assumption which includes the deficiencies in assets and working capital.
See section "Liquidity and Capital Resources" of this press release for details.
OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONAL DATA AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
Summary of Operational Data
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales Volumes, Prices and Costs
Premium semi-soft coking coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
Standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
Standard thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
Washed coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
Total
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
Raw coal production (millions of tonnes)
Cost of sales of product sold (per tonne)
$
Direct cash costs of product sold (per tonne)(i)
$
Mine administration cash costs of product sold
(per tonne) (i)
$
Total cash costs of product sold (per tonne)(i)
$
Other Operational Data
Production waste material moved (millions of
bank cubic meters)
Strip ratio (bank cubic meters of waste material
per tonne of coal produced)
Lost time injury frequency rate (ii)
0.08
0.21
0.48
0.28
52.11
$
28.69
$
48.56
$
28.63
0.03
0.26
0.26
0.39
36.71
$
33.12
$
35.35
$
32.98
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
-
0.02
0.01
0.02
-
$
43.26
$
49.75
$
43.26
0.11
0.49
0.75
0.69
47.93
$
31.66
$
44.10
$
31.52
-
-
1.04
0.01
41.38
$
21.16
$
30.53
$
23.82
16.39
$
9.90
$
17.89
$
10.42
4.26
$
1.70
$
1.51
$
1.93
20.65
$
11.60
$
19.40
$
12.35
-
-
5.04
0.57
-
-
4.83
85.08
0.00
0.04
0.00
0.06
(i)
(ii)
Non-InternationalFinancial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS") financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs.
Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12-month average.
Overview of Operational Data
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
The Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $31.7 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020 to $47.9 per tonne in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of improved market conditions in China and an improvement of the overall product mix. The product mix for the second quarter of 2021 consisted of approximately 73% premium semi-soft coking coal and 27% semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal compared to approximately 43% premium semi-soft coking coal, 53% semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal and 4% washed coal in the second quarter of 2020.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Mongolia in the second quarter of 2021, the Chinese authorities has been restricting the number of trucks permitted to cross the Ceke port of entry, and such restriction has severely impacted the sales volume of the Company in the second quarter of 2021. As a result, the Company's sales volume decreased from 0.5 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.1 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021.
In response to the restrictions on the number of trucks crossing the Mongolian border into China, the Company temporarily suspended its major mining operations (including coal mining) in the second quarter of 2021 in order to control the inventory level and preserve the Company's working capital. Such suspension remains in effect as of the date of this press release. Management expects that mining operations (including coal mining) will resume in the third quarter of 2021.
The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold increased from $21.2 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020 to $41.4 per tonne in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the diseconomies of scale due to decreased sales as well as the increase in the effective royalty rate.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
The Company sold 0.8 million tonnes for the first six months of 2021 as compared to 0.7 million tonnes for the first six months of 2020. The average selling price increased from $31.5 per tonne for the first six months of 2020 to $44.1 per tonne for the first six months of 2021, as a result of improved market conditions in China and an improvement of the overall product mix.
The Company's production in the first six months of 2021 was higher than the first six months of 2020 as a result of the temporary suspension of the Company's major mining operations (including coal mining) which took effect in 2020 for the purpose of mitigating the financial impact of the border closures and preserving the Company's working capital.
The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold increased from $23.8 per tonne for the first six months of 2020 to $30.5 per tonne in the first six months of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in the effective royalty rate.
