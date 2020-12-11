Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SouthGobi Resources Ltd.    SGQ   CA8443751059

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

(SGQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF 2020 ON DECEMBER 23, 2020

12/11/2020 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF

2020 ON DECEMBER 23, 2020

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. These results will be released on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX and Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Lead Director

Vancouver, December 11, 2020

Hong Kong, December 11, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Ben Niu and Ms. Ka Lee Ku.

* For identification purposes only

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
09:08aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND Q..
PU
12/10SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR RO..
PU
12/10SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE D..
PU
12/10SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces the Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
12/09SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Additional resumption guidance
AQ
12/08SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces Additional Resumption Guidance From the Hong Kon..
AQ
12/08SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
PU
12/08SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : To announce first quarter results of 2020 on december 17 2..
AQ
12/07SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : to Announce First Quarter Results of 2020 on December 17, ..
AQ
12/07SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. : - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M - -
Net income 2019 4,20 M - -
Net Debt 2019 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 19,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dalanguerban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aiming Guo Chief Operating Officer
Weiguo Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Jin Lan Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mao Sun Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.0.00%19
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.44%53 078
GLENCORE PLC1.57%41 991
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED11.68%14 874
COAL INDIA LIMITED-36.20%11 269
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.95%7 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ