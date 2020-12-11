SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF 2020 ON DECEMBER 23, 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF

2020 ON DECEMBER 23, 2020

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. These results will be released on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX and Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Mao Sun

Lead Director

Vancouver, December 11, 2020

Hong Kong, December 11, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Ben Niu and Ms. Ka Lee Ku.

* For identification purposes only

