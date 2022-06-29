SouthGobi Resources : Circulars - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS to be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 and MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR DATED: June 22, 2022 TAKE ACTION AND VOTE TODAY These materials are important and require your immediate attention. They require shareholders of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. to make important decisions. If you are in doubt as to how to make such decisions, please contact your financial, legal, tax or other professional advisors. Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. Whether or not you are able to attend, we urge you to vote using the enclosed proxy or voting instruction form. Please carefully follow the instructions provided to vote your shares.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. Notice of the annual and special meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 20th floor - 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) (the "Meeting") for the following purposes: to receive the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditors' report thereon; to appoint auditors for the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the auditors' remuneration; to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at: (i) six (6), in the event, and conditional upon, the proposed sale transaction between Land Breeze II S.à-r.l and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Land Breeze Sale Transaction") completing prior to the date of the Meeting; or (ii) eight (8), in the event that completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction does not occur prior to the date of the Meeting; to elect two alternate slates of directors, namely (i) a slate consisting of eight (8) incumbent directors of the Company, in the event that completion of the Land Breeze Sale Transaction does not occur prior to the date of the Meeting; and (ii) a slate consisting of six (6) incumbent directors of the Company, in the event, and conditional upon, the Land Breeze Sale Transaction completing prior to the date of the Meeting; and to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving amendments to the Company's Employees' and Directors' Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular; to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving 27,425,442 Common Shares in the capital of the Company which may be allocated for issuance under the Amended Equity Incentive Plan, being 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company as of the date of the Meeting at which shareholder approval is being sought, all as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular; and to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution to remove the Company's Current Articles in its entirety and adopt the New Articles (as such terms are defined in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular), all as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular. The Company will transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The Board has fixed Tuesday, June 21, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. - 1 -

Caution regarding COVID-19 As of the date of this Notice and the accompanying Management Proxy Circular, the Company intends to hold the Meeting at the location and time stated above in this Notice. In order to comply with government and venue requirements and to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, in-personaccess to the Meeting will only be granted to those shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are Fully Vaccinated(as defined below) and who provide satisfactory proof of vaccination. All attendees will be required to wear masks in all public spaces, including lobbies, elevators, reception area, meeting rooms and washrooms. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are deemed fully vaccinated ("Fully Vaccinated") with a vaccine that is approved for use in Canada, include those who have received: two (2) doses of any of the following COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their second dose; or

COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their second dose; or one (1) dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and who have waited 14 days after receiving their first dose. In order to ensure that all shareholders are able to cast their votes, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying the Management Proxy Circular or ensure that they have appointed a Fully Vaccinated proxyholder. For additional information on COVID-19 protocols for the Meeting, please contact Allison Snetsinger, the Company's corporate secretary, at info@southgobi.com. Voting The Management Proxy Circular contains details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting. Information respecting the appointment of auditors, the election of directors and the approvals relating to the Equity Incentive Plan and the adoption of the New Articles may be found in the accompany Management Proxy Circular under the headings "Appointment of Auditors", "Election of Directors", "Approvals Relating to the Equity Incentive Plan" and "Adoption of New Articles", respectively. A Form of Proxy is enclosed herewith. Registered shareholders who are unable, or do not wish, to attend the Meeting in person are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed Form of Proxy to TSX Trust Company in accordance with the instructions set out on the Form of Proxy and in the Management Proxy Circular. If you are voting your shares by proxy, TSX Trust Company, must receive your completed Form of Proxy by 8:00 a.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (which is 11:00 p.m. in Hong Kong, China), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) before any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting. Non-registered shareholders receiving these materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and return the voting instruction form provided to them by their broker or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided therein. - 2 -

SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO REVIEW THE MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR CAREFULLY BEFORE EXERCISING THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this 22nd of June, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. "Allison Snetsinger" Allison Snetsinger Corporate Secretary PLEASE VOTE PRIOR TO 8:00 A.M. (PDT) ON TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022 - 3 -