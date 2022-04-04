SouthGobi Resources : March 2022 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31 March 2022
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:
Date Submitted:SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Status:New Submission
04 April 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Not applicable
II. Movements in Issued Shares
Stock codeOrdinary shares 01878
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the monthClass of shares
0
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
29 June 2021
The total number of securities which may be issued upon exercise of all share options to be granted under the scheme at close of the month
6,249,250
Total A (Ordinary shares): 0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: CAD 0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes
CIC Convertible DebentureUSD
250,000,000
250,000,000
Type of convertibles
Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
Others (Please specify)CAD
8.88
Convertible Debenture
Total C (Ordinary shares):
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Total D (Ordinary shares):
0
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicableTotal increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.