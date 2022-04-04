SouthGobi Resources : March 2022 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31 March 2022

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Date Submitted:SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Status:New Submission

04 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 01878

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of shares

Description

274,179,242

0

274,179,242

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

01878

0

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

29 June 2021

The total number of securities which may be issued upon exercise of all share options to be granted under the scheme at close of the month

6,249,250

Total A (Ordinary shares): 0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: CAD 0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

01878

1).

CIC Convertible DebentureUSD

250,000,000

250,000,000

42,092,142

Type of convertibles

Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

Others (Please specify)CAD

8.88

Convertible Debenture

Total C (Ordinary shares):

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Total D (Ordinary shares):

0

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share