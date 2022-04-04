Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGQ   CA8443751059

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

(SGQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SouthGobi Resources : March 2022 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31 March 2022

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Date Submitted:SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Status:New Submission

04 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 01878

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of shares

Description

274,179,242

0

274,179,242

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

01878

0

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

29 June 2021

The total number of securities which may be issued upon exercise of all share options to be granted under the scheme at close of the month

6,249,250

Total A (Ordinary shares): 0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: CAD 0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuableOrdinary shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

01878

1).

CIC Convertible DebentureUSD

250,000,000

250,000,000

42,092,142

Type of convertibles

Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

Others (Please specify)CAD

8.88

Convertible Debenture

Total C (Ordinary shares):

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Total D (Ordinary shares):

0

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

Not applicableTotal increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
04/01Southgobi - update on management cease trade order application
AQ
03/31SouthGobi Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial and Operating..
AQ
03/31SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Update On Management Cease Trade Order Application
PU
03/30SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/30SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - SouthGobi announces fourth quarter and f..
PU
03/29Southgobi - delay in publication of 2021 audited annual results and update regarding ma..
AQ
03/28SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Delay in Publication of 2021 Audited Annual Results and Update Regar..
PU
03/27SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2021 AUDITED ANN..
PU
03/27SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Announces Delay in Publication of 2021 Audited Annual Results
CI
03/24SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - DELAY OF ANNUAL FILINGS AND PUBLICATION ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,9 M 44,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dalanguerban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Ho Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Jin Lan Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ying Bin He Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Niu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.7.89%45
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED41.68%87 702
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.92%25 081
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED59.68%24 205
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.46%15 099
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.67%14 752