Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGQ   CA8443751059

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

(SGQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SouthGobi Resources : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
06:24aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Notification letter and request form for non-registered sh..
PU
08/16SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2021 financial and operating resu..
AQ
08/13SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Dual-Listed SouthGobi Trims Q2 Net Loss, Flags Impact of E..
MT
08/13SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUA..
PU
08/13SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Earnings Flash (SGQ.TO) SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES Posts Q2 Basic..
MT
08/13SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2021 financial and operating resu..
AQ
08/03SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : to Announce Second Quarter Results of 2021 on August 13, 2..
AQ
08/03SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announcements and Notices - SOUTHGOBI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND Q..
PU
08/02SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces Deferral of Payment Obligation under Convertible..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 86,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dalanguerban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Ho Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Jin Lan Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ying Bin He Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Niu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.0.00%27
GLENCORE PLC36.59%57 884
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.93%51 300
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED17.02%16 341
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED90.13%12 244
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.14%11 480