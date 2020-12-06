Log in
SouthGobi Resources : November 2020 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

12/06/2020 | 06:57am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/11/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Date Submitted

6/12/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

1878.HK (S)

(1) Stock code :

SGQ.TO

Description :

Common shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(Cdn$)

(Cdn$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Unlimited

No par value

Unlimited

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (Cdn$) :

N/A

2

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

272,702,835

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

272,702,835

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Equity

Incentive Plan

(28/06/2018)

Common

0

0

0

0

0

6,575,000

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (Cdn$)

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 11:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
