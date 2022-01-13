Log in
SouthGobi Resources : (REVISED) December 2021 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

December 2021

Status: Resubmission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Date Submitted:

13

January 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

Page 1 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01878

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

274,033,044

Increase / decrease (-)

82,500

Balance at close of the month

274,115,544

Page 2 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

01878

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Equity Incentive Plan

6,431,500

Cancelled

-99,750

6,249,250

82,500

0

6,249,250

Exercised

-82,500

Lapsed

0

Granted

0

General Meeting approval

29 June 2021

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

82,500

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

CAD

10,725

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

Page 3 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

01878

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

CIC Convertible Debenture

USD

250,000,000

250,000,000

37,440,297

Type of convertibles

Others (Please specify)

Convertible Debenture

Stock code of the Convertibles

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

CAD

8.88

General Meeting approval date

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

01878

General Meeting

No. of new shares of issuer issued during

No. of new shares of issuer which may be

Description

approval date

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the

(if applicable)

the month pursuant thereto (D)

month

1).

Employee Share Purchase Plan

29 June 2021

0

141,179

2).

Employee Bonus Plan

29 June 2021

0

1,800,000

Total D (Ordinary shares):

0

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 4 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

82,500

Page 5 of 8

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
