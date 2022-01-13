SouthGobi Resources : (REVISED) December 2021 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
December 2021
Status: Resubmission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Date Submitted:
13
January 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Not applicable
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01878
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
274,033,044
Increase / decrease (-)
82,500
Balance at close of the month
274,115,544
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
01878
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Equity Incentive Plan
6,431,500
Cancelled
-99,750
6,249,250
82,500
0
6,249,250
Exercised
-82,500
Lapsed
0
Granted
0
General Meeting approval
29 June 2021
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
82,500
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
CAD
10,725
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
01878
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
CIC Convertible Debenture
USD
250,000,000
250,000,000
37,440,297
Type of convertibles
Others (Please specify)
Convertible Debenture
Stock code of the Convertibles
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
CAD
8.88
General Meeting approval date
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
01878
General Meeting
No. of new shares of issuer issued during
No. of new shares of issuer which may be
Description
approval date
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the
(if applicable)
the month pursuant thereto (D)
month
1).
Employee Share Purchase Plan
29 June 2021
0
141,179
2).
Employee Bonus Plan
29 June 2021
0
1,800,000
Total D (Ordinary shares):
0
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
82,500
