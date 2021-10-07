SouthGobi Resources : September 2021 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities

FF301 (C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) 1. Type of shares issuable Ordinary shares Class of shares Not applicable Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) 01878 No. of new shares of No. of new shares of Description of the Convertibles Currency Amount at close of Movement during the month Amount at close of the issuer issued during the issuer which may be preceding month month month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto (C) as at close of the month 1). CIC Convertible Debenture USD 250,000,000 250,000,000 0 42,117,228 Type of convertibles Others (Please specify) Convertible Debenture Stock code of the Convertibles 01878 (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) Subscription/Conversion price CAD 8.88 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) Total C (Ordinary shares): 0

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

1. Type of shares issuable Ordinary shares Class of shares Not applicable Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) 01878 General Meeting No. of new shares of issuer issued during No. of new shares of issuer which may be Description approval date issued pursuant thereto as at close of the (if applicable) the month pursuant thereto (D) month 1). Employee Share Purchase Plan 29 June 2021 0 186,388 2). Employee Bonus Plan 29 June 2021 0 1,800,000 Total D (Ordinary shares): 0

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable