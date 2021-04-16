SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B

of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.

For and on behalf of

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Allison Snetsinger

Corporate Secretary

Hong Kong, April 16, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Ben Niu and Ms. Ka Lee Ku.

* For identification purposes only

1

April 15, 2021

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador

Alberta Securities Commission

Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

Manitoba Securities Commission

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Autorité des marchés financiers

RE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Date of meeting:

June 29, 2021

Record date for notice:

May 10, 2021

Record date for voting:

May 10, 2021

Beneficial ownership determination date:

May 10, 2021

Securities entitled to notice:

Common

Securities entitled to vote:

Common

Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:

Yes

Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:

No

Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:

Yes

Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:

Yes

Notice-and-access stratification criteria:

No

Sincerely,

Trust Central Services

AST Trust Company (Canada)

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
