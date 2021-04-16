SouthGobi Resources : Announcements and Notices - OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
南戈壁資源有限公司*
(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)
(Toronto Stock Code: SGQ)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B
of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The following document of the Company was published on the website of the SEDAR filing system in Canada (www.sedar.com). It is enclosed hereto as overseas regulatory announcement.
For and on behalf of
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Allison Snetsinger
Corporate Secretary
Hong Kong, April 16, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Dalanguerban; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Jianmin Bao, Zhiwei Chen, Ben Niu and Ms. Ka Lee Ku.
April 15, 2021
|
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
|
Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Alberta Securities Commission
|
Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority
|
Manitoba Securities Commission
|
New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission
|
Ontario Securities Commission
|
British Columbia Securities Commission
|
Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island
|
Autorité des marchés financiers
RE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders:
|
Date of meeting:
|
June 29, 2021
|
Record date for notice:
|
May 10, 2021
|
Record date for voting:
|
May 10, 2021
|
Beneficial ownership determination date:
|
May 10, 2021
|
Securities entitled to notice:
|
Common
|
Securities entitled to vote:
|
Common
|
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:
|
Yes
|
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:
|
No
|
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:
|
Yes
|
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:
|
Yes
|
Notice-and-access stratification criteria:
|
No
|
Sincerely,
|
Trust Central Services
AST Trust Company (Canada)
