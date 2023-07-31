Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

南戈壁資源有限公司*

(A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878)

(TSX Venture Exchange Stock Symbol: SGQ)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.43

of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Company announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023. These results will be released on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Vancouver, July 31, 2023

Hong Kong, July 31, 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms. Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yingbin Ian He, Mr. Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

