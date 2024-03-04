Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Include:

Revenue of $316.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up 7% from $294.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit of $21.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $35.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $19.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

EBITDA of $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $32.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

New awards of approximately $600 million in the quarter.

Backlog of $2.83 billion, up 12% compared to $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results Include:

Revenue of $1.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, approximately flat from $1.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit of $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $140.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of $19.3 million, or $(0.41) per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted Net loss attributable to stockholders of $38.7 million, or $(0.82) per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. (1)

(1) Please refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations for our non-GAAP financial measures, including, “Adjusted Net Loss,” and “Adjusted Net Loss Per Share”

Southland’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, “We fought many headwinds in 2023, yet continued to better position ourselves for the future. I'm proud of our teams for making solid operational headway in challenging circumstances as our legacy backlog continues to decline, and recently awarded new projects ramp up construction activities. We finished the year with approximately $600 million of new awards in the fourth quarter and we remain optimistic about the opportunities we are tracking in our core business fueled by local, state, and federal spending as we progress in 2024.”

2023 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 316,189 $ 294,804 Cost of construction 295,053 258,948 Gross profit 21,136 35,856 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 19,929 14,836 Operating income 1,207 21,020 Gain on investments, net 33 3 Other income, net 21 1,268 Interest expense (5,681) (2,574) Earnings (losses) before income taxes (4,420) 19,717 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,919 (455) Net income (loss) (7,339) 20,172 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,776) 634 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (5,563) $ 19,538 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.12) Diluted (1) $ (0.12) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 47,877,558 Diluted (1) 47,877,558

(1) Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023, will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $316.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 7.3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Materials & Paving business contributed $45.7 million to revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $21.1 million, a decrease of $14.7 million, or 41.1%, compared to gross profit of $35.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Gross profit margin decreased from 12.2% to 6.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross profit by $15.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were $19.9 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 34.3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,160,417 $ 1,161,431 Cost of construction 1,124,603 1,020,497 Gross profit 35,814 140,934 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 67,195 58,231 Operating income (loss) (31,381) 82,703 Gain (loss) on investments, net 30 (76) Other income, net 23,580 2,204 Interest expense (19,471) (8,891) Earnings (losses) before income taxes (27,242) 75,940 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,527) 13,290 Net income (loss) (18,715) 62,650 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 538 2,108 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (19,253) $ 60,542 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.41) Diluted (1) $ (0.41) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 47,088,813 Diluted (1) 47,088,813

(1) Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023, will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $1,160.4 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 0.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Materials & Paving business contributed $188.3 million to revenue in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $35.8 million, a decrease of $105.1 million, or 74.6%, compared to gross profit of $140.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross profit margin decreased from 12.1% to 3.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Materials & Paving business negatively impacted gross profit by $86.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the year ended December 31, 2023, were $67.2 million, an increase of $9.0 million, or 15.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 108,260 34.2% $ 84,021 28.5% Transportation 207,929 65.8% 210,783 71.5% Total revenue $ 316,189 100.0% $ 294,804 100.0%

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 337,524 29.1% $ 305,324 26.3% Transportation 822,893 70.9% 856,107 73.7% Total revenue $ 1,160,417 100.0% $ 1,161,431 100.0%

Segment Gross Profit

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 24,549 22.7% $ 17,149 20.4% Transportation (3,413) (1.6)% 18,707 8.9% Gross profit $ 21,136 6.7% $ 35,856 12.2%

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 51,686 15.3% $ 45,464 14.9% Transportation (15,872) (1.9)% 95,470 11.2% Gross profit $ 35,814 3.1% $ 140,934 12.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Year ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (5,563) $ 19,538 $ (19,253) $ 60,542 Depreciation and amortization 5,825 10,534 30,529 45,697 Income taxes (benefit) 2,919 (455) (8,527) 13,290 Interest expense 5,681 2,574 19,471 8,891 Interest income 215 (143) (1,143) (172) EBITDA 9,077 32,048 21,077 128,248 Transaction related costs — — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal — — (20,689) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,077 $ 32,048 $ 1,982 $ 128,248

Backlog

(Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance: December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,885 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 1,011,797 Gross backlog 3,985,682 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023 (1,150,716) Balance December 31, 2023 $ 2,834,966

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ (5,563) $ 35,199 $ (19,253) $ 60,542 Adjustments: Transaction related costs — — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense — — (20,689) — Income tax impact of adjustments (1) — — (311) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (5,563) $ 35,199 $ (38,659) $ 60,542 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 47,877,558 47,088,813 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (0.12) $ (0.41) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock (2) $ (0.12) $ (0.82)

(1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023, will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share data) As of ASSETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,176 $ 57,915 Restricted cash 14,644 14,076 Accounts receivable, net 194,869 135,678 Retainage receivables 109,562 122,682 Contract assets 554,202 512,906 Other current assets 20,083 24,047 Total current assets 942,536 867,304 Property and equipment, net 102,150 114,084 Right-of-use assets 12,492 16,893 Investments - unconsolidated entities 121,648 113,724 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,235 3,261 Deferred tax asset 11,496 — Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 1,682 2,218 Other noncurrent assets 1,711 3,703 Total noncurrent assets 258,532 258,001 Total assets 1,201,068 1,125,305 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 162,464 $ 126,385 Retainage payable 40,950 33,677 Accrued liabilities 124,667 121,584 Current portion of long-term debt 48,454 46,322 Short-term lease liabilities 14,081 16,572 Contract liabilities 193,351 131,557 Total current liabilities 583,967 476,097 Long-term debt 251,906 227,278 Long-term lease liabilities 5,246 10,032 Deferred tax liabilities 2,548 3,392 Long-term accrued liabilities 49,109 47,219 Other noncurrent liabilities 47,728 1,403 Total long-term liabilities 356,537 289,324 Total liabilities 940,504 765,421 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 17) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding in 2023 — — Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 24,400,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 — 24,400 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 47,891,984 and none issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 5 — Additional paid-in-capital 270,330 — Accumulated deficit (19,253) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,460) (2,576) Members’ capital — 327,614 Total stockholders' equity 249,622 349,438 Noncontrolling interest 10,942 10,446 Total equity 260,564 359,884 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,201,068 $ 1,125,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (18,715) $ 62,650 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,529 45,697 Loss on extinguishment of debt 631 — Deferred taxes (12,341) (2,103) Change in fair value of earnout liability (20,689) — Share-based compensation 891 — Gain on sale of assets (1,328) (3,377) Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) (109) 548 Earnings from equity method investments (7,740) (9,299) TZC investment present value accretion (2,449) (2,355) Gain on trading securities, net (26) (260) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (48,971) (18,432) Contract assets (42,921) (138,677) Other current assets 4,136 (1,293) Right-of-use assets 4,402 (1,315) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,608 (13,546) Contract liabilities 61,775 20,049 Operating lease liabilities (4,314) 1,264 Other 367 (5,753) Net cash used in operating activities (10,264) (66,202) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,846) (4,765) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8,813 10,064 Loss on investment in limited liability company — 336 Proceeds from the sale of trading securities 61 927 Distributions received from equity method investees 7,000 — Capital contribution to investees (540) (1,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,488 5,562 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 8,000 75,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (13,000) — Borrowings on notes payable 115,265 281 Payments on notes payable (123,720) (42,934) Payments of deferred financing costs (565) — Pre-payment premium (471) — Advances to related parties (242) (1,603) Payments from related parties — 5 Payments on finance lease (4,835) (8,157) Distribution to members (110) (2,457) Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland LLC 17,088 — Net cash provided by financing activities (2,590) 20,135 Effect of exchange rate on cash 195 1,254 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,171) (39,251) Beginning of period 71,991 111,242 End of period $ 63,820 $ 71,991 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,587 $ 10,392 Cash paid for interest $ 18,277 $ 9,044 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 13,875 $ 19,558 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 10,884 $ 4,091 Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ 35,000 — Dividend financed with notes payable $ 50,000 —

Conference Call

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), backlog, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland’s current and historical results: adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net income (loss) attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

