Southland Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLNDW) ("Southland"), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Gross profit margin of 12% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 9% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating income increased 48% to $82.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $56.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating income margin of 7% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net income increased 56% to $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

EBITDA increased 23% to $128.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $104.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Backlog increased 34% to a record $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Record new awards of $1.9 billion in 2022, an increase of approximately 220% compared to the prior year.

Record new awards of $874 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. “2022 was a great year for Southland. The efforts put forth by the men and women that make up our team led to Southland setting numerous company records. We achieved record new project awards, backlog, gross profit, operating income, and EBITDA in the year. Beyond the numbers, we had numerous operational successes delivering clean water solutions, completing flood and waterway control structures, constructing bridges that connect communities and facilitate commerce, and partnering with our customers to address vital infrastructure needs. I look forward to what the future holds for us,” said Southland Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda. 2022 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 294,804 $ 363,626 Cost of construction 258,948 324,048 Gross profit 35,856 39,578 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 14,836 16,115 Operating income 21,020 23,463 Gain on investments, net (3 ) (146 ) Other income, net (1,268 ) (1,210 ) Interest expense 2,574 1,934 Earnings before income taxes 19,717 22,885 Income tax expense (benefit) (455 ) 8,730 Net income 20,172 14,155 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 634 (679 ) Net income attributable to Southland Holdings $ 19,538 $ 14,834 Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $294.8 million, a decrease of $68.8 million, or 23%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $35.9 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 11% to 12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $14.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 8.6%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,161,431 $ 1,279,186 Cost of construction 1,020,497 1,164,998 Gross profit 140,934 114,188 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 58,231 58,136 Operating income 82,703 56,052 (Gain) loss on investments, net 76 (898 ) Other income, net (2,204 ) (2,780 ) Interest expense 8,891 7,255 Earnings before income taxes 75,940 52,475 Income tax expense 13,290 10,945 Net income 62,650 41,530 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,108 2,810 Net income attributable to Southland Holdings $ 60,542 $ 38,720 Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1,161.4 million, a decrease of $117.8 million, or 9.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $140.9 million, an increase of $26.7 million, or 23.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 9% to 12% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to year ended December 31, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $58.2 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative expense as a percent of revenue were 5% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 4.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 we incurred approximately $2.2 million of costs related to Southland becoming a public company.

Segment Revenue Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 84,021 28.5 % $ 98,347 27.0 % Transportation 210,783 71.5 % 265,279 73.0 % Total revenue $ 294,804 100.0 % $ 363,626 100.0 % Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 305,324 26.3 % $ 391,629 30.6 % Transportation 856,107 73.7 % 887,557 69.4 % Total revenue $ 1,161,431 100.0 % $ 1,279,186 100.0 % Segment Gross Profit Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 17,149 20.4 % $ (1,800 ) (1.8 )% Transportation 18,707 8.9 % 41,378 15.6 % Gross profit $ 35,856 12.2 % $ 39,578 10.9 % Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 45,464 14.9 % $ 40,913 10.4 % Transportation 95,470 11.2 % 73,275 8.3 % Gross profit $ 140,934 12.1 % $ 114,188 8.9 % EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income $ 19,538 $ 14,834 $ 60,542 $ 38,720 Depreciation and amortization 10,534 12,217 45,697 47,468 Income tax expense (benefit) (455 ) 8,730 13,290 10,945 Interest expense 2,574 1,934 8,891 7,255 Interest income (143 ) 17 (172 ) (47 ) EBITDA $ 32,048 $ 37,732 $ 128,248 $ 104,341 Backlog (Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance December 31, 2021 $ 2,218,573 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 1,892,946 Gross backlog 4,111,519 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2022 (1,137,634 ) Balance December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,885 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,915 $ 63,342 Restricted cash 14,076 47,900 Accounts receivable, net 135,678 126,702 Retainage receivables 122,682 110,971 Contract assets 512,906 374,624 Other current assets 24,047 22,977 Total current assets 867,304 746,516 Property and equipment, net 114,084 156,031 Right-of-use assets 16,893 15,816 Investments - unconsolidated entities 113,724 103,610 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 1,926 Investments - private equity 3,261 3,925 Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 2,218 3,215 Other noncurrent assets 3,703 3,186 Total noncurrent assets 258,001 289,237 Total assets 1,125,305 1,035,753 Accounts payable $ 126,385 $ 146,455 Retainage payable 33,677 32,706 Accrued liabilities 121,584 115,057 Current portion of long-term debt 46,322 41,333 Short-term lease liabilities 16,572 20,048 Contract liabilities 131,557 111,286 Total current liabilities 476,097 466,885 Long-term debt 227,278 195,597 Long-term lease liabilities 10,032 13,496 Deferred tax liabilities 3,392 5,962 Other noncurrent liabilities 48,622 51,462 Total long-term liabilities 289,324 266,517 Total liabilities 765,421 733,402 Noncontrolling Interest 10,446 11,057 Members’ capital 327,614 267,831 Preferred stock 24,400 24,400 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,576 ) (937 ) Total equity 359,884 302,351 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,125,305 $ 1,035,753 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62,650 $ 41,530 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 45,697 47,468 Deferred taxes (2,103 ) (271 ) Gain on sale of assets (3,377 ) (5,168 ) Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 548 136 (Earnings) from equity method investments (9,299 ) (7,239 ) TZC Investment present value accretion (2,355 ) (2,265 ) Gain on trading securities, net (260 ) (1,145 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (18,432 ) (7,412 ) Increase in contract assets (138,677 ) (2,116 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,293 ) (765 ) (Increase) decrease in ROU assets (1,315 ) 5,990 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (13,546 ) 26,480 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 20,049 (188,654 ) Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities 1,264 (5,974 ) Other (5,753 ) 8,832 Net cash used in operating activities (66,202 ) (90,573 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (4,765 ) (18,797 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 10,064 11,251 Loss on investment in limited liability company 336 248 Purchase of trading securities — (391 ) Proceeds from the sale of trading securities 927 175 Purchase of interest of other investments — (150 ) Capital contribution to investees (1,000 ) (835 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,562 (8,499 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 75,000 67,000 Payments on line of credit — (82,000 ) Borrowings on notes payable 281 206,172 Payments on notes payable (42,934 ) (153,587 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (260 ) Advances to related parties (1,603 ) (1,571 ) Payments from related parties 5 1,260 Payments on finance lease (8,157 ) (4,716 ) Capital contributions from noncontrolling members — 926 Distributions (2,457 ) (2,620 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,135 30,604 Effect of exchange rate on cash 1,254 (686 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,251 ) (69,154 ) Beginning of period 111,242 180,396 End of period $ 71,991 $ 111,242 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 10,392 $ 14,093 Cash paid for interest $ 9,044 $ 7,519 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 19,558 $ 16,051 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 4,091 $ — Conference Call Southland will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The call may be accessed here, or at www.southlandholdings.com . Following the conference call, a replay will be available on Southland’s website. About Southland Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), backlog, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005751/en/

