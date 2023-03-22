Southland Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLNDW) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Gross profit margin of 12% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 9% for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Operating income increased 48% to $82.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $56.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Operating income margin of 7% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4% for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net income increased 56% to $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
EBITDA increased 23% to $128.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $104.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Backlog increased 34% to a record $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Record new awards of $1.9 billion in 2022, an increase of approximately 220% compared to the prior year.
Record new awards of $874 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“2022 was a great year for Southland. The efforts put forth by the men and women that make up our team led to Southland setting numerous company records. We achieved record new project awards, backlog, gross profit, operating income, and EBITDA in the year. Beyond the numbers, we had numerous operational successes delivering clean water solutions, completing flood and waterway control structures, constructing bridges that connect communities and facilitate commerce, and partnering with our customers to address vital infrastructure needs. I look forward to what the future holds for us,” said Southland Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda.
2022 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Revenue
$
294,804
$
363,626
Cost of construction
258,948
324,048
Gross profit
35,856
39,578
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
14,836
16,115
Operating income
21,020
23,463
Gain on investments, net
(3
)
(146
)
Other income, net
(1,268
)
(1,210
)
Interest expense
2,574
1,934
Earnings before income taxes
19,717
22,885
Income tax expense (benefit)
(455
)
8,730
Net income
20,172
14,155
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
634
(679
)
Net income attributable to Southland Holdings
$
19,538
$
14,834
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $294.8 million, a decrease of $68.8 million, or 23%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $35.9 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 11% to 12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Selling, general, and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $14.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 8.6%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Revenue
$
1,161,431
$
1,279,186
Cost of construction
1,020,497
1,164,998
Gross profit
140,934
114,188
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
58,231
58,136
Operating income
82,703
56,052
(Gain) loss on investments, net
76
(898
)
Other income, net
(2,204
)
(2,780
)
Interest expense
8,891
7,255
Earnings before income taxes
75,940
52,475
Income tax expense
13,290
10,945
Net income
62,650
41,530
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,108
2,810
Net income attributable to Southland Holdings
$
60,542
$
38,720
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1,161.4 million, a decrease of $117.8 million, or 9.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $140.9 million, an increase of $26.7 million, or 23.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased from 9% to 12% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to year ended December 31, 2021.
Selling, general, and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $58.2 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Selling, general, and administrative expense as a percent of revenue were 5% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 4.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 we incurred approximately $2.2 million of costs related to Southland becoming a public company.
Segment Revenue
Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% of Total
% of Total
Segment
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Civil
$
84,021
28.5
%
$
98,347
27.0
%
Transportation
210,783
71.5
%
265,279
73.0
%
Total revenue
$
294,804
100.0
%
$
363,626
100.0
%
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% of Total
% of Total
Segment
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Civil
$
305,324
26.3
%
$
391,629
30.6
%
Transportation
856,107
73.7
%
887,557
69.4
%
Total revenue
$
1,161,431
100.0
%
$
1,279,186
100.0
%
Segment Gross Profit
Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% of Segment
% of Segment
Segment
Gross Profit
Revenue
Gross Profit
Revenue
Civil
$
17,149
20.4
%
$
(1,800
)
(1.8
)%
Transportation
18,707
8.9
%
41,378
15.6
%
Gross profit
$
35,856
12.2
%
$
39,578
10.9
%
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% of Segment
% of Segment
Segment
Gross Profit
Revenue
Gross Profit
Revenue
Civil
$
45,464
14.9
%
$
40,913
10.4
%
Transportation
95,470
11.2
%
73,275
8.3
%
Gross profit
$
140,934
12.1
%
$
114,188
8.9
%
EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income
$
19,538
$
14,834
$
60,542
$
38,720
Depreciation and amortization
10,534
12,217
45,697
47,468
Income tax expense (benefit)
(455
)
8,730
13,290
10,945
Interest expense
2,574
1,934
8,891
7,255
Interest income
(143
)
17
(172
)
(47
)
EBITDA
$
32,048
$
37,732
$
128,248
$
104,341
Backlog
(Amounts in thousands)
Backlog
Balance December 31, 2021
$
2,218,573
New contracts, change orders, and adjustments
1,892,946
Gross backlog
4,111,519
Less: contract revenue recognized in 2022
(1,137,634
)
Balance December 31, 2022
$
2,973,885
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,915
$
63,342
Restricted cash
14,076
47,900
Accounts receivable, net
135,678
126,702
Retainage receivables
122,682
110,971
Contract assets
512,906
374,624
Other current assets
24,047
22,977
Total current assets
867,304
746,516
Property and equipment, net
114,084
156,031
Right-of-use assets
16,893
15,816
Investments - unconsolidated entities
113,724
103,610
Investments - limited liability companies
2,590
1,926
Investments - private equity
3,261
3,925
Goodwill
1,528
1,528
Intangible assets, net
2,218
3,215
Other noncurrent assets
3,703
3,186
Total noncurrent assets
258,001
289,237
Total assets
1,125,305
1,035,753
Accounts payable
$
126,385
$
146,455
Retainage payable
33,677
32,706
Accrued liabilities
121,584
115,057
Current portion of long-term debt
46,322
41,333
Short-term lease liabilities
16,572
20,048
Contract liabilities
131,557
111,286
Total current liabilities
476,097
466,885
Long-term debt
227,278
195,597
Long-term lease liabilities
10,032
13,496
Deferred tax liabilities
3,392
5,962
Other noncurrent liabilities
48,622
51,462
Total long-term liabilities
289,324
266,517
Total liabilities
765,421
733,402
Noncontrolling Interest
10,446
11,057
Members’ capital
327,614
267,831
Preferred stock
24,400
24,400
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,576
)
(937
)
Total equity
359,884
302,351
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,125,305
$
1,035,753
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Year Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
62,650
$
41,530
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
45,697
47,468
Deferred taxes
(2,103
)
(271
)
Gain on sale of assets
(3,377
)
(5,168
)
Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)
548
136
(Earnings) from equity method investments
(9,299
)
(7,239
)
TZC Investment present value accretion
(2,355
)
(2,265
)
Gain on trading securities, net
(260
)
(1,145
)
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(18,432
)
(7,412
)
Increase in contract assets
(138,677
)
(2,116
)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,293
)
(765
)
(Increase) decrease in ROU assets
(1,315
)
5,990
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(13,546
)
26,480
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
20,049
(188,654
)
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities
1,264
(5,974
)
Other
(5,753
)
8,832
Net cash used in operating activities
(66,202
)
(90,573
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of fixed assets
(4,765
)
(18,797
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
10,064
11,251
Loss on investment in limited liability company
336
248
Purchase of trading securities
—
(391
)
Proceeds from the sale of trading securities
927
175
Purchase of interest of other investments
—
(150
)
Capital contribution to investees
(1,000
)
(835
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,562
(8,499
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on line of credit
75,000
67,000
Payments on line of credit
—
(82,000
)
Borrowings on notes payable
281
206,172
Payments on notes payable
(42,934
)
(153,587
)
Payments of deferred financing costs
—
(260
)
Advances to related parties
(1,603
)
(1,571
)
Payments from related parties
5
1,260
Payments on finance lease
(8,157
)
(4,716
)
Capital contributions from noncontrolling members
—
926
Distributions
(2,457
)
(2,620
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
20,135
30,604
Effect of exchange rate on cash
1,254
(686
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(39,251
)
(69,154
)
Beginning of period
111,242
180,396
End of period
$
71,991
$
111,242
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
$
10,392
$
14,093
Cash paid for interest
$
9,044
$
7,519
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases
$
19,558
$
16,051
Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable
$
4,091
$
—
About Southland
Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
